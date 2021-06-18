Michael Zaretsky and Bernard Semerdjian of 11 Ravens: “Smooth delivery of products worldwide”

MICHAEL: For an in person or boutique experience, consider the sounds in your space, the music, the scent, and amenities for the visitors. The overall impression can make or break a potential customer’s decision to work with or purchase from you.

BERNARD: Offer options for customization to suit your client’s needs. If that isn’t possible, be attentive to the responses you receive and the data of your sales to make changes to what you offer to better suit your customer base.

As part of our series about the five things a business should do to create a Wow! customer experience, I had the pleasure of interviewing Michael Zaretsky & Bernard Semerdjian.

Michael Zaretsky is a professional ping pong athlete and coach turned entrepreneur and founder of 11 Ravens, The Gilbert Table Tennis Center, and the Sport & Art Educational Foundation. In collaboration with award-winning designer and dedicated table tennis player, Bernard Semerdjian, the duo created 11 Ravens game tables that are both functional and innovative works of art.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

BERNARD SEMERDJIAN: I met Michael at his club in Los Angeles (The Gilbert Table Tennis Center) when I was looking for a place to play competitive table tennis. He needed design help with the website for the Sport & Art Educational Foundation (SAEF), a non-profit Table Tennis Therapy Program founded by Michael as an innovative tool designed to benefit early stage Alzheimer’s individuals. After designing the interior concept space for the foundation, we realized that we shared the same dedication to design and the sport. We then decided to combine our passions and create some one-of-a-kind tables.

MICHAEL ZARETSKY: The first one-of-a-kind table was built in 2012 to benefit our associated charity, SAEF, for which Marvel granted 11 Ravens, LLC permission to create and sell a Spiderman table bearing a Certificate of Authenticity signed by Spiderman’s creator Stan Lee. This 11 Ravens Spiderman table was later sold to a collector for a significant sum with all proceeds going to the foundation. After this first design, commissions for custom tables started rolling in. We quickly grew to be asmall design studio with local artisan production, and now an international brand.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

BERNARD: In a business, mistakes can be quite costly so it can be hard to laugh about them at first, but we’ve learned to approach those challenges with lightness and find a solution. Most of the “funny mistakes” are about us realizing how expensive and difficult it is to make our designs. Being a business owner is a continual evolution, especially as one of the core values at 11 Ravens is innovation. Entering uncharted territory means mistakes are inevitable.

In one such instance, we had designed our first Arclight Collection custom table for a client using cocobolo wood which is a tropical, dense hardwood from Central America. Only the heartwood of cocobolo is used; it is usually orange or reddish-brown, often with darker irregular traces woven through the wood. The heartwood changes color after being cut, and can be polished to a lustrous and glassy finish. Cutting extremely dense types of wood like cocobolo costs so much that we hardly made any profit on the final sale. We’ve learned from that mistake, but we still produced a beautiful design through all of the lessons and honed our craft.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

BERNARD: Our designs are only as good as the people who can actually build them. We’re grateful for our craftsmen and artisans who make our designs a reality. They are a rare find. Our success is very much a team effort and our Production Manager, Gabe Manriquez, is integral to our success. Without strong production, there is no product and no company.

MICHAEL: Gabe balances all of the production aspects of our company with great dedication. Bernard will design a table with a sculptural base that defies gravity and Gabe develops a way to realize this design in physical form. With our Stealth Table inspired by the Stealth Bomber Aircraft, there are sharp angles and a 700 lb. billiards top resting on a sharp triangular pointed base. Impossible? No. It’s absolutely possible when your producers can take apart a design piece by piece and analyze the best materials for the job with a true eye for engineering. The willingness to take on the most challenging of furniture structures is what made the Stealth Table collection our top seller, most coveted, and most published piece.

Thank you for that. Let’s now pivot to the main focus of our interview. This might be intuitive, but I think it’s helpful to specifically articulate it. In your words, can you share a few reasons why great customer service and a great customer experience is essential for success in business?

MICHAEL: Great customer service is key because your clients are your business. Word of mouth still matters whether in person or in digital reviews. In industries where your clients are repeat customers like the interior designers who work with us, you are building a relationship and a trust with that designer for future projects. That applies to many industries.

We have all had times either in a store, or online, when we’ve had a very poor experience as a customer or user. If the importance of a good customer experience is so intuitive, and apparent, where is the disconnect? How is it that so many companies do not make this a priority?

MICHAEL: The disconnect can be within different areas of a company and difficult to pinpoint. Throughout our growth, of course we’ve made a mistake or two, or there was a misunderstanding in communication with contractors that caused an issue with the product or timing, or other steps along the process from sale to creation to installation of a design. It’s all part of learning. Companies like ours care to create a great customer experience, but at times roadblocks appear that require a pivot. Flexibility is key, and growing very rapidly has been incredibly exciting and, at times, challenging — evolving our systems and processes to suit the expansion of our brand. Our clients have experienced our growing pains with us, but usually for the positive. What’s most important is being aware and paying attention to those areas and making conscious steps to improve, continually shifting focus to customer service.

Do you think that more competition helps force companies to improve the customer experience they offer? Are there other external pressures that can force a company to improve the customer experience?

BERNARD: Absolutely competition fuels our desire to improve customer experience, and our product — as it should be in any industry! In the design industry, we’ve filled a much needed niche and our competitors are following suit to develop more contemporary designs. In order to excel, we have to continue innovating while offering potential customers every reason to choose us over our competitors. This drives us to consider every detail from the samples we send to clients to even the chocolates and beverages we give visitors in our showroom — they are all chosen to improve the client’s experience.

Can you share with us a story from your experience about a customer who was “Wowed” by the experience you provided? Did that Wow! experience have any long term ripple effects? Can you share the story?

MICHAEL: Yes, we’ve had many great experiences with our clients. One that stands out is a special project for the Gretzky family and Wayne Gretzky, ice hockey champion aka “The One”. The family contacted us shortly before Christmas one year to make a last minute table tennis table for their son as a Christmas gift. The clock was ticking, and with our traditional lead times due to customization and artisan construction, it can be a challenge to deliver a custom piece at the last minute. We were able to find a design that was in our factory that would work perfectly and we dedicated team members to the personalized finishing of the table. That Christmas they were able to give a great game table. This project started our relationship with the Gretzkys and eventually led to the limited Wayne Gretzky Edition Stealth Ping Pong Table launched this year. Sometimes your clients become your collaborators and that is a true win. Not only do we have the opportunity to create one-of-a-kind designs for our clients, but we are also able to build relationships that lead to even bigger projects.

Ok, here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience. Please share a story or an example for each.

1 . Create a product or service that is unique and goes above and beyond the standard.

MICHAEL: Customer service varies as widely as the range of industries in the world, from providing online marketing, selling wholesale clothing, to owning a restaurant. At the end of the day, if you stand out by offering something exceptional, clients will come back. Repeat customers are the greatest compliment. We worked with a designer Kathryn Rotundi, KFR designs, offering a loaned billiards table for a 500 million dollar property in Bel Air she was recently staging. Loaning that table for staging opened up opportunities for us and gained Kathryn’s trust. She has referred several of her clients to us since.

2. Offer options for customization to suit your client’s needs. If that isn’t possible, be attentive to the responses you receive and the data of your sales to make changes to what you offer to better suit your customer base.

BERNARD: From the beginning, we’ve created designs on commission basis just like fine art. It’s allowed customers to be creative and fulfill their vision. We first offered table tennis, and in a short time potential customers started inquiring about other tables, furniture, and games. We listened and expanded into a lifestyle brand serving all of those areas.

We’re also seeing a desire in the market for luxury game tables that are of our quality and more readily available without custom lead times. Currently we are considering how to serve that demand by offering a more limited collection of the same high quality. It’s a work in progress and we’re excited to implement it. Customers are the catalyst for the company’s evolution.

3. For an in person or boutique experience, consider the sounds in your space, the music, the scent, and amenities for the visitors. The overall impression can make or break a potential customer’s decision to work with or purchase from you.

MICHAEL: For the opening of our flagship showroom, we invested months of research and work with a professional commercial designer to choose elements that would welcome visitors and speak to our brand image. We offer tequila tastings and artisan chocolates specially made by a local chocolatier with our branding so that visitors begin with an experience that speaks to the luxury and process they should expect throughout their custom table journey with 11 Ravens.

4. Smooth delivery of products worldwide.

MICHAEL: If you are selling something physical make sure it arrives on time and isn’t damaged. If there is any damage, fix or replace the product right away. On one occasion, a delicate wood finish was scratched by an installer, our client called to inform us, and our Director of Sales found a refinisher in the client’s area right away to come by their home and buff out the scratch. Problem solved, crisis evaded, but sometimes it takes a few extra steps if there is a hiccup along the way.

5. Clear communication and listening are last on this list, but nowhere near last. In all of these suggestions 1–4, good communication is key.

MICHAEL: From sharing product/service details with a client, understanding customer needs, offering an experience, to coordinating an installation, we know that great customer service starts with great communication. For example, an end user from San Francisco called to learn about our tables to make a surprise purchase for her husband. Our sales team reviewed all of the details from how our table is made to defining materials and sharing truly why it’s worth it to purchase our designs. We always create an email with extensive details, thinking about every possible question before it’s asked so the client has all the information handy. With bespoke products like ours, end users sometimes need assistance choosing materials. Our sales team goes the extra mile, sometimes visiting the install location or looking through photos of the space, to present finish options to the customer with explanations of how they would work best in the space. When you’re communicating through actions and words that you’re paying attention to detail and with them along the way, customers will be there to stay.

Are there a few things that can be done so that when a customer or client has a Wow! experience, they inspire others to reach out to you as well?

MICHAEL: Yes, keeping in contact with clients one-on-one, as well as through newsletters and social media, are great ways to keep your brand on their radar so when a conversation arises they’ll be more likely to refer contacts to you.

Hosting events and encouraging your clients to bring a guest is another awesome introduction.

And offering the occasional discount to client referrals can reap great benefits.

All of these are dependent on the nature of your business, and a number of our examples lean towards more niche or luxury products.

My particular expertise is in retail, so I’d like to ask a question about that. Amazon is going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New Direct-To-Consumer companies based in China are emerging that offer prices that are much cheaper than US and European brands. What would you advise retail companies and eCommerce companies, for them to be successful in the face of such strong competition?

BERNARD: Our work is a little more specific, so this answer is targeted. For retail companies to compete, you have to stand out. What we’re seeing in the world is the desire to connect and to have an experience, something memorable. To be successful against this competition, we need to engage with customers on a more personal level.

They see you as not just the product they received from you, but the value offered, the experience, the relationship, the lifestyle. You have to show them that you are offering so much more than the product itself. Not just that, but that the product you are offering is superior and why.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

MICHAEL: There are so many areas in the world that need good.

Of course, we would love to bring ping pong therapy to the world, not only to improve the health of those with brain diseases, to lift spirits, and encourage healthy exercise, but to also inspire community through play and bring people to interact more in person than on our phones. Not only does table tennis do all of those things, but it played a major role in my life. As a young boy in Belarus former Soviet Union, I lived a difficult life in a poor family. Table tennis became my escape and it allowed me many opportunities professionally and personally. When I immigrated to the United States, I brought my love for the sport, and over these past decades have had the incredible opportunity of sharing that passion with thousands through 11 Ravens, the Sport & Art Educational Foundation, and Gilbert Table Tennis Center.

Our work at the Sport & Art Educational Foundation is based on a Japanese clinical study, “The Effectiveness of Exercise Intervention on Brain Disease Patients: Utilizing Table Tennis as a Rehabilitation Program”. Conducted by Dr. Teruaki Mori and Dr. Tomohiko Sato, the study demonstrated “table tennis” uniquely activates as many as five separate portions of the brain simultaneously — thus producing an increased awareness and improved state of cognition in the participants. Even Oprah’s favorite physician, Dr. Mehmet Oz, dedicated a prime segment of his television show on the benefits of ping pong, describing it as his favorite ‘brain sport.’

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Readers can reach us at:

Website https://www.11ravens.com

IG https://www.instagram.com/11ravens/

FB https://www.facebook.com/11RavensLLC

Twitter https://twitter.com/ElevenRavens

Pinterest https://www.pinterest.com/elevenravens/

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/11-ravens/

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!

Thank you for letting us share all this with you!