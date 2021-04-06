Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Michael Troina on To Be a Great Leader, You Must Be a Great Follower | New York, New York

Becoming a leader is often a goal many people wish to achieve. For most, leadership success comes with the recognition of personal self-worth and the courage to take on higher roles. While leadership success is not guaranteed, anyone can become a leader if they are willing to strive for self-awareness, self-confidence, and positive thinking. Becoming a leader is about making a positive impact in the world and being a good example. Here are some basic steps to becoming a leader.

Being a good leader is not something that occurs overnight. It comes from hard work, discipline, and an unwavering dedication to improvement through experience. Great leaders are not born. Instead, they are formed over time through consistent self-reflection. Those who have had the privilege of leading teams know that it takes a lot of trust from your team members to let them have the space to explore their ideas and opinions. When a leader does allow his or her team members the freedom to develop their ideas, this gives everyone a chance to participate and contribute in the overall direction of the plan. A good leader also relies on his or her team members’ support, encouraging them to be their best while allowing independent input from those who are more skilled. In a business environment, the difference between a good leader and a bad one is usually found in their ability to manage their followers’ attention.

Leadership skills should not be confused with management skills. Leadership encompasses many processes and individuals, each with levels of authority and responsibility. These may include: having clear goals and objectives, developing plans, delegating work, providing feedback, encouraging performance, and providing consequences. Learning all three aspects of leadership skills takes time and effort.

Excellent leadership skills require being a great communicator and speaker. Communication is a key to team spirit and hard work, and effective communication requires effort. One of the most significant characteristics of a great leader is his or her ability to listen to everyone on their team, no matter how different they may be, and figure out where everyone is coming from. Listening is one of the essential qualities of a leader, and this is what will get you to the top.

This article was originally published at https://michaeltroina.co/

    Michael Troina

    Based in New York City, Michael Troina is a professional in data analytics and marketing. Michael is especially interested in what makes people tick and various aspects of human and consumer behavior. Michael's foray into data analysis began with a fascination with numbers and algorithms, and was further fostered through different social media platforms, namely his work building a successful Youtube channel and gaming platform. As a leader, Michael Troina has proven himself as a team player and collaborator, known for his integrity and humility. 

