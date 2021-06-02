Michael Troina on Effective Communication for Leaders | New York, New York

Good communication is a fundamental characteristic of a good leader. The success of any business relies on effective communication. Ineffective communication may cause a reduction of sales, low morale, and failure to achieve the set objectives.

Leaders with practical communication skills empower and build trust with their employees, hence a successful organizational change. According to the communication secrets of great leaders, to become a great leader, you must be an exceptional communicator. A great leader should be a skilled communicator to inspire and facilitate change by enabling other people to work towards a common objective.

Effective leaders should have simple communication etiquette; they should learn to listen more and be sure of what they talk about when they do. They should show love and care as they engage in meaningful conversations, asking for other peoples’ opinions, ideas, and feedback. Also, there is a need to listen attentively, not disrupting and interrupting others when talking. That way, the leader will be able to understand the concerns of the juniors.

A study shows that many employees “hardly ever” know much about the organization, especially where information is not available to them. Transparent leaders can break down this communication barrier. Speaking openly about the organization’s objectives, opportunities, and obstacles can help leaders bring the workers together and work as a team. Transparency and trust create an enabling environment in which employees are free to share their ideas, acknowledge mistakes, and commit to participating in problem-solving.

Empathetic leaders are said to display a high level of reliability and transparency. A great leader should acknowledge and understand employees’ feelings and experiences to make them feel heard and valued. Communicating with love and empathy instead of prideful arrogance can help turn doubt into trust and anger into respect.

When communicating, a great leader should be exact and precise.

Concise and straightforward communication is encouraged to ensure the message is clearly understood; clarity is essential.

Communication is not always about what you say but how you carry yourself. Leaders should also consider non-verbal cues to convey a message. The employees can tell if a leader is committed from the way he conveys the message.

To achieve the set objectives, great leaders truly focus on contributing more and supporting others. A leader should have an open mind, communicate with others to gain more insights, and explore more opportunities.

