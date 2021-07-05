Michael Stewart-Isaacs of Mosayk: “5G will improve our lives in healthcare, science, and commerce”

5G will improve our lives in healthcare, science, and commerce. The technology will enable smarter devices besides our mobile phones. Data processing will be faster and more encrypted against cyber attacks.

5G infrastructure is being installed around the world. At the same time, most people have not yet seen what 5G can offer. What exactly is 5G? How will it improve our lives? What are the concerns that need to be addressed before it is widely adopted?

Michael Stewart-Isaacs has over 20 years of experience in the field of business development, technology, and new media. He is leading a brand marketing & management firm named Mosayk based in Raleigh, North Carolina. He works in the entertainment industry as a creator of music content, sport marketing events via Board Nation USA, and documentary films. He is an entrepreneur that overcame troubled beginnings to become a well respected business mind. He is the co-founder of I Am Brilliant, leading community leaders on issues related to education, social justice, and economic inclusion throughout the United States. He is the son of the African Diaspora with parents that firmly encouraged a cultural education. He operates in a straight forward approach with interactive storytelling and he has a hilarious sense of humor that engages even the toughest audiences.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I am 38 years-old and I am a cancer. I have always been told I have the ability to charge the atmosphere of environments whether it is in the streets, classroom, or the boardroom. I was raised by the Diamond of Sierra Leone, my mother, who instilled in me a sense of artistic passion. My Jamaican father instilled American pride and dignity in me as a standard. At the young age of thirteen, I keenly understood the lack of economic development within my community which set in motion the concept for my very first business and company today.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting story that happened to me was when I worked on the set of a reality show, but my commitment to community activism called me to organize a think-tank during Occupy Wall Street. I made a conscience decision to leave entertainment to protest alongside my fellow citizens hoping to make a difference in society.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Facing troubled beginnings in Brooklyn, New York, it was the echo of my grandmother’s teaching of Luke 14:11, “For all those who exalt themselves will be humbled and those who humble themselves will be exalted” that recalibrated the way I used my gifts to serve the world.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

One of my favorite mentors is a man named Joseph Sansom. He came from a prominent African-American family who celebrates activism and education. He gave me a phenomenal opportunity to pick books from the early 1900s, out of his deceased father’s prized book collection before they were donated to a local HBCU institution. Those books have given me an insight into the past history of politics and a greater respect for hidden knowledge in business.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Leveraging my experience as a serial entrepreneur and my belief in the empowerment of ‘Motivation’, ‘Success’ and ‘Knowledge’ has made me a master of my own fate. The character trait of Motivation was displayed when I raised investment capital while I was still in high school in 2001. The character trait of Success was displayed when I defeated the state of New York in a trademark dispute in 2007. The character trait of Knowledge was displayed when I worked three years as a contractor at IBM.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects? How do you think that will help people?

The joy of my life is the merger of creativity that I share with my wife, Shemekka Ebony. Our joint mission has resulted in the co-founding of I AM BRILLIANT. We connect the threads that weave through communities to provide people access, honor experiences, and institute better practices for sustainable partnerships. We continue to challenge our audiences by motivating them to see their brilliance within and spread that positivity.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Like 4G, 5G has many different facets, and I’m sure many will approach this question differently. But for the benefit of our readers can you explain to us what 5G is? How is 5G different from its predecessor 4G?

5G is the development of a responsive user environment. It will enable faster devices and more connective networking for augmented reality (AR) gaming, (VR) entertainment, transportation, factories, and your home. The technology will allow users to connect and interact all together on a large scale from anywhere.

Can you share three or four ways that 5G might improve our lives? If you can please share an example, for each.

5G will improve our lives in healthcare, science, and commerce. The technology will enable smarter devices besides our mobile phones. Data processing will be faster and more encrypted against cyber attacks.

Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this 5G technology that people should think more deeply about?

5G will require advance server power that will be exhausting on the current electric grids like crypto mining. Governments will have to work closer with the private sector to get this revolution right and the privacy concerns should be address now and not later.

Some have raised the question that 5G might widen the digital divide and leave poor people or marginalized people behind. From your perspective, what can be done to address and correct this concern?

5G is a game changer for all people in poor, marginalized, rural America and developing countries. The goal is to equip more young people with connected devices and teach coding as a soft skill. We will see exponential growth in countries productive if we engage the mindset of investment into innovation.

Excellent. We are nearly done. Let’s zoom out a bit and ask a more general question. Based on your experience and success, what are the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career in the telecommunication industry? (Please share a story or example for each.)

My best advice for the telecommunication industry is my 5 P’s of Self-Determination. First is Power, which is to know who you are. Second is Prestige, which is your reputation. Third is Principles, which are your standards. Forth is Profit, which is your relationships. The Fifth and final is Protection, which is to create gates and moats to guard your victory in the industry.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Later this year, I will be releasing my new workbook called ENTREPREGANDA. And please see my work with I AM BRILLIANT: www.iambrilliant.org

