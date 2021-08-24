Michael Southern of PatientKeeper: “Create Personal Moments ”

…You’re scheduling time dedicated to them, which shows them how valuable they are. You are taking time to listen to their ideas, their concerns, their life stories. You are bonding with each person on a human level. This is invaluable stuff, but I recommend not doing it at all if you’re going to cancel or reschedule these meetings, or come across distracted, disinterested or disingenuous while in the meeting. This takes work on the leader’s part, but it’s probably one of the most important aspects of being a good leader.

Michael Southern is the VP HR for PatientKeeper, Mobile Heartbeat, and Genospace (all three HCA Healthcare-owned software companies located in the greater Boston area). Michael has successfully led his teams through the last year and a half of the COVID-19 pandemic as many aspects of our world have gone virtual.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I’m a career HR guy who started in “Compensation” in retail grocery, where I met my future wife and ultimately progressed to the HR Generalist side of the HR spectrum. I decided early on to get my MBA, as I believed (and was coached by some) that it would be a differentiator. I think it definitely helped, although if I’m being honest, if I were to still get my first job without it, I don’t think much of my career would be different. I do think some of the knowledge and discipline I gained in my MBA helped shape my thinking around business in a positive way. Since I’m more of a big picture, systems-level thinker and challenged by a variety of work, progressing to Manager, then Director and ultimately VP was the right move for me. I’ve been in HR a total of 30 years and I am now starting to think about what’s next; it won’t be running HR for a company, but instead may have something to do with consulting and teaching.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

That’s a hard one as there are many memorable stories. If I had to pick one, it would be an incident that helped shaped me when I was early in my career. It had to do with being true to who you are as a person, your values, your character and not putting up with ill-intentioned managers, even your own manager. I did not like this manager from the start — he was arrogant, cocky, all-knowing, and had low to no integrity. While my demeanor and attitude could have been better (in hindsight) when I was around him or in meetings, he was a class A you-know-what and was pretty aggressive toward me in his desire to get rid of me. Why? Because I was good at my job, did not sugarcoat issues and called BS when I saw it. I like to think I had backbone and integrity and was not afraid of conflict. Well, a long story short is we came to loggerheads on an issue, he lied about it to the VP at the time and tried to discipline me. I fought it because it was the right thing to do and, in the end, the VP investigated the issue, discovered the truth, and fired my manager instead. This reinforced a valuable lesson I grew up with: being courageous is always the right thing to do when you are on the side of good and right.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I’ll give you two: “What you tolerate, you condone” and “Leaders shape culture”. I heard the former quote from a management consultant who was working with our organization on leadership development, culture, and management coaching. It was directly related to our culture, which had more than a hint of passive aggressiveness and a lack of accountability. This quote resonated with me because I’ve always felt that I was an outspoken, direct person and would not tolerate behavior that ran counter to my values or my company’s values. As a leader, the mere act of looking the other way or outright ignoring poor behavior is inexcusable. The leader must hold accountable the actions of others, especially when they’re public and counter to the values of the leader and organization. Failure to do so will be detrimental to the culture, as others will see this as open season to do as they please, even if it runs against the grain.

As for the second quote, that was one I learned early into my HR management career from a mentor and friend. He subscribed to the principles of Edgar Schein, which had a big impact on my belief system around HR and Organizational Development. My mentor always said leaders shape culture, and I couldn’t agree more. People are always watching the leader, taking cues from them. Who they hire, fire and promote. How they respond in critical situations and crises. How they behave and treat others. These are huge culture shapers. If a leader is passive aggressive, his organization will be passive aggressive, period. So yes, leaders do indeed shape culture. And since the CEO is “the” leader of the organization, that organization will largely follow her behaviors and style.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have had many great mentors in my career, from my very first manager who was smart and curious and pushed me to think outside my box and comfort zone, to one particular VP I worked for whom I adored, and the feeling was mutual. He’s the mentor I referenced above and is probably my all-time favorite leader and person, as he was wired very differently from myself. He was the cerebral thinker and I was the operational execution guy. We’d collaborate on ideas, and I would go implement a plan to make it a reality. We tackled M&A integration, new HR systems, practices and processes with extreme effectiveness. The company ultimately sold for a handsome price and made many people financially independent.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how we work and how we communicate in our work. Many teams have started working remotely. Working remotely can be very different than working with a team that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a team physically together?

Well I’m probably stating the obvious, but it is always best to collaborate and communicate live and in person. You get the full effect of someone’s non-verbal cues and it’s just easier to connect as humans when we’re face-to-face. Beyond that, I think one of the greatest benefits of being together in the same physical space is the impromptu nature of communicating and bonding that occurs, through unplanned interactions (e.g. water cooler, kitchen, restrooms, hallway interactions, etc.). These are priceless encounters that foster human connectivity and team building that you just don’t get in the virtual world…not even if you try to plan it. Because these are unplanned interactions, you can’t script them. I think it’s better for leaders to have a team that is physically present vs. virtually present. It creates an easier environment to communicate, collaborate, troubleshoot and just work together toward achieving common goals. As a leader, it’s easier to ensure your audience is engaged while in person, as there are many ways to scan a room and pick up on unspoken feedback (body language) vs. scanning a video screen that shows only faces.

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a team is not in the same space?

I think you can flip my statements above around and identify the challenges. Collaboration, communication, problem-solving working sessions, and overall team building and bonding all are more difficult in the virtual world of work. Put simply, the primary challenge is losing the personal touch — the myriad impromptu conversations that foster better outcomes for the team, a client, a project, an employee, or the company’s goals.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Communicate With Your Team Effectively Even If You Are Rarely In The Same Physical Space? (Please share a story or example for each.)

To be honest, I think you only need to remember two key things as a leader:

1) Create Personal Moments — Leaders, now more than ever, need to prioritize creating opportunities to connect one-on-one with their team members. These aren’t only task level check-ins; it’s about creating personal connection with every member of the team, perhaps just 15 minutes a week with each of your direct reports. That’s all it takes, but it very well may be the most important 15 minutes in that week to your team members. Why? Because you’re scheduling time dedicated to them, which shows them how valuable they are. You are taking time to listen to their ideas, their concerns, their life stories. You are bonding with each person on a human level. This is invaluable stuff, but I recommend not doing it at all if you’re going to cancel or reschedule these meetings, or come across distracted, disinterested or disingenuous while in the meeting. This takes work on the leader’s part, but it’s probably one of the most important aspects of being a good leader.

2) Be Present & Responsive — Think about how many leaders (or just people in your life) are not present in the conversations happening around them. You see it more and more today, given the “demands” of technology on our time. Yes, I said the “demands of technology”. How ridiculous is that statement? I can remember a time, and I’m definitely dating myself here, when there were no smartphones, no laptops, and even no telephones in a meeting. Maybe you had an overhead projector with acetate sheets (look that one up!) to present the salient points of the meeting. My point here is when people went to these meetings, they were engaged in the topic, they were there for a specific reason, interacting with each other. They were not sitting quietly, reading email or texting with people who are not in the meeting. Today, employees and leaders alike complain about being in too many meetings. My question is, “Are you fully present in every meeting?” If the answer is no, take a long hard look at your meeting schedule and opt out of the ones you merely sit in, yet you are not really present for. Chances are, as a leader, you’re doing more harm than good if you’re not present. There was a great poem / video that came out quite a few years back called “Look Up” by Gary Turk. It captures exactly what I’m talking about in terms of technology running (or ruining) our lives. Leaders should heed this advice, too. I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve witnessed CEOs, VPs, CIOs, Directors, and managers engrossed in their smartphone, laptop, or email while in a team meeting — or worse, in a one-on-one meeting. I ask myself, “How important is this meeting to this person?” I think many of our employees ask themselves that very same question. My advice: Look up, put the phone away, and be present. It’s as simple as that!

Has your company experienced communication challenges with your workforce working from home during the pandemic? For example, does your company allow employees to use their own cell phones or do they use the company’s phone lines for work? Can you share any other issues that came up?

Working for a software technology company, we’ve been fortunate to have the latest technologies available to us for better communication and collaboration. That said, technology only goes so far, and it becomes incumbent on the manager or the leader to ensure every employee is engaged with their work, and the company’s mission, and their role and contribution to making that mission a reality. So even though we have mobile phones, tablets, laptops and VPNs, instant messaging and video conferencing, none of that makes a difference if the leader isn’t properly utilizing those tools to engage her workforce.

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help teams coordinate and communicate with each other. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

Without a doubt there are two: WebEx Teams (Video Meetings) and WebEx Chat. Both allow for “live” interaction and impromptu communication. It’s the way of the future where work will be done from “virtually” anywhere.

If you could design the perfect communication feature or system to help your business, what would it be?

Unified Communications systems, along with some new tools/gadgets like implantable technology or smart eyewear.

My particular expertise and interest is in Unified Communications. Has the pandemic changed the need or appeal for unified communications technology requirements? Can you explain?

Yes. I think Unified Communications is in its infancy. This technology will be critical to ensuring a cohesive, collaborative and thorough human communication experience. The premise is technology agnostic. It won’t matter what technology tool (laptop, tablet, watch, smartphone) you use; communication will seamlessly link to any tool and the human interaction and, more importantly, the thought, the idea, the message will always come through. This will help drive better remote human interaction and collaboration, in my opinion.

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring remote teams together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

All of the above. When you purchase a new piece of technology, it is exhilarating to explore the features and functions of that device. Whether it be a new car, a watch, a phone, or a TV, smart technology is permeating the landscape of the majority of items we use today. I’m excited about what the future holds in terms of next generation “smart” technology.

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

Yes, of course: Privacy is an obvious one. And perhaps more importantly, independent and critical thinking. With technology advancing so rapidly, it’s threatening to take the human element out of the equation, to think for humans, which is scary to me. One example is travel and maps. It’s rare today to see people rely on Rand McNally road maps to actually “map out” their route and stops along the way. Instead, they rely heavily on their smartphone to guide them to their destination, often at the expense of missing out on key landmarks or new places to explore along the way. People are in such a hurry to get to the destination, they’re forgetting that the journey often is the fun part.

Lastly, with advancing technology, there is the very real chance that spending time alone, thinking, relaxing, meditating, etc., will be in short supply. Having the ability to truly unplug while on vacation is critically important to one’s ability to relax and recharge outside of work. Because humans are obsessed with new technology, it makes it much easier to be accessed while away from work, which is dangerous. Employers should pay greater attention to alert fatigue and the ills that come with always being “on”, and set ground rules for using technology and protecting personal time.

So far we have discussed communication within a team. How has the pandemic changed the way you interact and engage your customers? How much of your interactions have moved to digital such as chatbots, messaging apps, phone, or video calls?

Our company was well versed in using technology — phone, online portals, WebEx — for customer support prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. We extended our use of those technologies significantly over the past 18 months to communicate with our prospects and partners. Of course, our executives and Client Success Managers have missed the opportunity to be face-to-face with our customers — we serve hospitals and physician practice groups, who are on the front lines of caring for COVID patients, and are among the most heavily stressed and stretched organizations — but shifted smoothly to remote communication tools to stay connected and maintain (in some cases build from scratch) those vital relationships.

In my experience, one of the trickiest parts of working with a remote team is giving honest feedback, in a way that doesn’t come across as too harsh. If someone is in front of you much of the nuance can be picked up in facial expressions and body language. But not when someone is remote. Can you give a few suggestions about how to best give constructive criticism to a remote team member?

I think good leaders establish a personal rapport and relationship with all of their direct reports. They get to know them as people, their interests, likes, dislikes and family situations. By doing so, you build trust and respect. If one follows the principles of servant leadership, with transparency and accountability, it makes it much easier to address shortcomings, mistakes and failures while still preserving the strong rapport. I have found by doing so, you can give the strongest feedback and the recipient will take responsibility/ownership of the problem and work to change it. To me, being in person or virtual has no bearing on these exchanges, because the foundational relationship, respect and personal accountability is already established.

Can you give any specific ideas about how to create a sense of camaraderie and team cohesion when you are not physically together?

Reserve time at every meeting (or certainly most) to talk through life events, trips, small talk. Laugh together and be authentic in this exchange. Build it into your management operating style. Provide recognition for work well done, above and beyond efforts/results. Ask the team to nominate others (with shout outs, small gift cards) who’ve been invaluable to them or gone out of their way to help each other, customers, colleagues, etc. Get to know your team and discover if they’re interested in a virtual team building session (e.g. happy hour, trivia, games, etc.). It’s important to recognize that some members of the team may not be into these kinds of virtual gatherings (or even in person) and that’s okay. They may have family obligations whereby any time outside of work is dedicated to their family. In the end, teams will run through a wall for their leader if they trust her, believe in her, and respect her.

Ok wonderful. We are nearly done. Here is our last “meaty” question. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

My movement would be centered on youth education and experience in the business world. And by “business” I mean pretty much everything, because every aspect of life has a business element to it. I don’t care if you’re in education, sports, philanthropy, travel/leisure, the arts, finance, technology, or anything else, there will always be a business aspect to everything we do. Teaching the youth of our world to understand the business side of every situation, of every major and elective they’re interested in, would in my opinion enlighten and improve the future of our workforce. The profession of Human Resources has come a long way in the past couple of decades. It used to be known as “Personnel” and was highly administrative and, frankly, rote. It’s evolved incredibly to the point where it now reports into the CEO, and has a very strategic and direct impact in helping companies build effective teams and ensuring those teams stay motivated, committed and engaged. My movement would enhance each new hire’s perspective on their own role in an organization, as well as the impact they have on a company’s mission. However, perhaps more importantly, it would help them understand and appreciate the contribution of everyone else in the organization.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

As I near the end of 30 years in HR, I may teach and consult a bit and certainly would welcome others to connect with me on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-southern-8579321/.

