Michael Silva of QB54: “Take Every meeting”

As a part of our series about entrepreneurs who transformed something they did for fun into a full-time career, I had the pleasure of interviewing Michael Silva.

Michael Silva is the Co-CEO of Team Silva Enterprises LLC. Michael, and his brother Frank, invented the game QB54 (Complete Game of Football built out of 2 Camping Chairs) from a game they created as kids in the ’80s in order to get out of doing dishes on Thanksgiving. Michael is responsible for the marketing, logistics and business developments for QB54, and to date has sold over 25,000 units. You can check out their website at www.playqb54.com.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I grew up with my older brother Frank. He was always bigger and stronger than I was and I always hung out with his friends who were are also much bigger and stronger. Growing up we were always outside playing football, hockey, stick ball — you name it, with all of the neighborhood kids. We even made up our own games like 10 yard fight, Goal Line Leaf Pile, Baseball Golf, The Thanksgiving Classic. We even built our own wiffle ball field in the basement! All the neighborhood kids would come over and play and we even kept home run stats using crayon and writing tally marks on the cement walls of our basement. My parents didn’t care because we were having fun and staying out of trouble. Since I was younger and smaller, I had to try and compete on their level and it actually made me a better athlete among kids my own age. Being a younger brother, I was always living in my brother’s shadow and it gave me a sense that I had to compete to win at everything that I did. It was engrained in me at a very young age. I would say, I had an awesome childhood. I have two loving parents who were very supportive of both of us, but also were very strict with discipline to make sure we didn’t fall in with the wrong crowd and make poor decisions. The discipline and competition against bigger and stronger kids when I was younger, transformed my life significantly and made me the person that I am today.

What was the catalyst from transforming your hobby or something you love into a business? Can you share the story of your “ah ha” moment with us?

The origins of QB54 started out when I was 9-years-old and my brother was 12-years-old back in 1983. Then it was called the “Thanksgiving Classic” because on Thanksgiving when it was time to do the dishes, we wanted no part in that. Instead we wanted to play football, but all of our friends were away with their families, and how do you play football with only 2 people? This is where our creativity came in and we took 2 garbage cans and my Dad’s CB antenna on the back of his pick-up truck and the game was born. After that day, we played the game religiously just between the two of us. We never introduced the game to anyone growing up because we thought people would think it was stupid. Fast forward to 2015, it’s Thanksgiving and my family and I went to spend the holiday with Frank and his family who recently moved down to Atlanta. It was time to do the dishes and Frank says to me “Hey, you wanna go play the classic?” Not a second goes by, we have beers in hand and we are outside playing our favorite childhood game. Since we didn’t have garbage cans, in true Team Silva fashion we found an alternative (5 gallon buckets) and modified the rules on the fly to make the game competitive and fun. As we were playing, his neighbor came by and asked what game we were playing. So we told him and he decides he wants to play (the only person to play this game outside of us, in over 30 years). And BAM!!!! The light bulb moment. He stays for three hours to play and can’t get enough. After three hours he leaves and goes home. Next day Frank and I play again in the morning and his neighbor comes by again and says that he went online and couldn’t find this game anywhere. That’s when I turned to Frank and said, “We have something here!” While driving home 14 hours back to NJ, I was on the phone with my brother formulating a plan on how to develop a product that people would want. My brother came up with the genius idea of making the game out of 2 camping chairs instead of garbage cans or buckets, because who’s going to want to bring big bulky garbage cans or buckets to a tailgate or party as a game? Instead, what does everyone use at these events? Camping chairs! So we thought, make the product have a dual purpose, one use for an awesome new football game and the second use as a comfortable chair for you to sit back in after you defeat your opponent. We then came up with rules to the game which encompassed many rules that are in actual football and when we completed the prototype and the rules of the game, we found out that we are the only football game on the market. We are still the only football game on the market!

There are no shortage of good ideas out there, but people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How did you overcome this challenge?

There is a popular saying out there, “The dream is free, but the hustle is sold separately”, meaning everyone has ideas, but who has the guts to go after them? As a kid I always had the fascination of making money or having money and I’ll never forget the video game “Lemonade Stand”. Back in the ’80s, Lemonade Stand was the first business game and it taught kids how to run a lemonade stand and turn it into an empire. I was fascinated with the process and thought, why couldn’t I do that in real life? I always had great ideas. I was the Ralph Cramden of my friends and I always tried to look for that angle to make money but my ideas were either already taken or I just didn’t have the guts to go after it. When Frank’s neighbor came by and played the game and showed overwhelming interest, I thought this is the one to go after. As an avid watcher of CNBC, Shark Tank and tons of other business shows, I knew this was going to be a monumental task but something inside of me said I had to go for it. There was always something in my life that was missing up to this point and it hit me when I started the business. I needed to be an entrepreneur! I started playing the real life Lemonade Stand and it has been the best adventure of my life to this date. Starting our own business was an overwhelming challenge, where do you start? We are starting from scratch, this product doesn’t exist! How do we make it? How do we get it made? Who is going to make it for us? Do we need to get a patent? How much is it going to cost, etc. Looking at all of these tasks, I learned to take this one step at a time, and we had to learn each step. I taught myself how to set up an online e-commerce site on Shopify, how to use photoshop to create product listings, how to get listed on Amazon, how to get patented and trademarked, how to create ads on Facebook and take videos that would engage people enough to buy our product. We taught ourselves everything in the beginning and we did make mistakes along the way that made us smarter and stronger. We overcame all of these challenges by believing in ourselves and our product. We knew our game was fun and that people loved playing and as long as that was the case, we had a viable business. You need to put in the work to overcome any challenge, there are no shortcuts.

What advice would you give someone who has a hobby or pastime that they absolutely love but is reluctant to do it for a living?

I would ask them, what is holding them back? Is it the fear of the unknown? Is it the fear of losing money or the stability of their current occupation? Do you have the support of your family? Being a little bit older (47-years-old now) and having some life experience, I really wish I had the guts and know how to start my business at 24-years-old instead of 41-years-old. There are a lot more responsibilities like the mortgage, car payments, college tuition and putting food on the table for my family. At age 24, there is much more flexibility and less responsibility which makes it easier to get up if you fall. The key to my success is the support of my family and friends. Without this, everything falls apart in a hurry, so the first bit of advice would be to get the buy-in from your family. Once you have that, the opportunities are endless. The next bit of advice would be to make sure you are okay with working long hours and not making any money doing it. In five years of doing this business, my brother and I haven’t taken a dime out of it, everything that was made goes back in to fuel the business. It is absolutely necessary to ensure that the business continues to grow and thrive. As corny as it sounds, it’s absolutely true. If you love doing what you are doing, it doesn’t feel like work. I can honestly say that it is absolutely true in my experience.

It’s said that the quickest way to take the fun out of doing something is to do it for a living. How do you keep from changing something you love into something you dread? How do you keep it fresh and enjoyable?

For me, what becomes boring is doing the same thing over and over again without any variety. Being an entrepreneur, the challenges, the successes and failures are different every day and that’s what keeps it exciting on a daily basis. I might be putting product pages together one day, taping a video ad another, or driving 10 hours out to Columbus, Ohio with my son to go sell games at an Ohio State University game. No two days are the same as an entrepreneur and to me that is extremely exciting and it keeps it fresh all the time.

What is it that you enjoy most about running your own business? What are the downsides of running your own business? Can you share what you did to overcome these drawbacks?

When I go to a tailgate at an NFL or NCAA game, the beach, or someone’s backyard party and I see someone playing our game, an overwhelming sense of joy comes over me. I get goosebumps. I feel like that teenage kid playing guitar in his basement every day, writing songs and dreaming one day he would make it as a musician. Then one day it happens, his hard work pays off and he finds himself playing in front of 40,000 screaming fans singing his lyrics that he wrote that day in his basement not knowing one day he would make it. That’s the feeling I get every time I see someone playing our game that we made as kids. The downside to running your own business is the time it takes up from your family and other activities you would like to do. Growing up, my father was a super hard worker and he worked a lot of hours at his job to help provide for his family which meant he missed a lot of things, like our baseball games. As a kid, I didn’t understand why he wasn’t around. When I made that diving play or struck the batter out, I would look up in the stands and he wasn’t there. It was heartbreaking. Today I get it. He worked hard to give us the lifestyle he thought we deserved, but it came at a price. As an adult I understand that price and that’s what makes it so hard to make that decision. I’d think to myself, “Do I go to that tailgate to sell more games and get the product out there or go to the family event and support my family?” At that point, I thought, let’s get the kids involved in the business, perhaps a selfish decision on my part or maybe a genius solution to the problem. If I get my family involved, they will understand what it takes to run the business and have the same buy in as I do. So, I took my son across the country at age 11 from New York to Cleveland to Buffalo to West Virginia selling QB54s games everywhere we went. The beauty of the situation was that bonding time I had with my son during those 11 hour road trips, staying in hotels together, eating at restaurants that he picks out from our favorite show on TV at the time, Diners, Drive ins and Dives. The experience was priceless. My daughter, being younger, felt more comfortable staying closer to home, and she helped sell at Rutgers, Eagles, Jets and Giants games. Picture a 9-year-old girl carrying 19 lbs boxes on her shoulders hustling back and forth from the customer to our van, getting the job done. I hope somewhere down the road my kids understand this experience and apply this to their adult life and maybe this is the spark for them to start their own business. My wife Janet is the biggest supporter of all. She is with me every step of the way, whether it’s assembling games, packing boxes, writing “thank you” notes to every customer, unloading Uhaul trucks or allowing me to turn our garage into a warehouse/logistics center to fulfill our orders to our customers. Without my family involved, this business would not survive and selfishly I feel less guilty about doing what I want to do in order to give my family the lifestyle I feel they deserve. It’s about working smarter and not harder and I am learning ways to do that every day.

Can you share what was the most striking difference between your actual job and how you thought the job would be?

I thought the job of a CEO or entrepreneur only dealt with high level issues, closing major deals, or networking amongst my peers. I had no idea I would get buried in the minutia of the day to day operations of the business. A typical day would involve everything from picking up inventory, to selling at tailgates, to creating videos for ads, posting entries every day on social media, and answering customer’s emails, texts and phone calls instantly to give them the service they deserve and need, to dealing with product quality issues, and researching how to best import our products, etc.. It was definitely an eye opening experience starting out and if I had to do it again, I ABSOLUTELY would!

Has there ever been a moment when you thought to yourself “I can’t take it anymore, I’m going to get a “real” job? If so, how did you overcome it?

All the time! I think it’s the nature of being an entrepreneur. There are always going to be self doubts no matter who you are, if someone tells you differently, they are lying. Doing this business for five years and not taking a penny from it, I ask myself all the time “Why am I doing this? What am I getting out of this? What is the end game? Should I just quit?” I received some great advice from a colleague/friend of mine named Mike Luzio. He said, “Never get too high and never get too low.” He explained to me what he meant but I never really understood it until I experienced it the first time. I was feeling the pressure of the business weighing down on me. How am I going to pay my suppliers? How am I going to pay this bill? How am I going to keep this business afloat with inventory coming in and sales slowing down in August through October. I was counting on those sales to bring capital in to pay my debt but it didn’t seem like it was going to happen. So I called Mike, and he gave me that same advice again and he put things in perspective for me, but it was hard not feeling like you are in the deepest depths not knowing how to get out. Sure enough, the next day we received two large purchase orders that brought in some well needed capital to pay the bills we needed to. The pendulum swung in the opposite direction and I told Mike and he said true to form, “Have a beer and celebrate a little and get back to work. Don’t get too high and stay in the middle of the road.” At that point, I understood everything he was trying to say to me and it made total sense.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One funny mistake was when I took my 12-year-old son to a Cleveland Browns/Buffalo Bills tailgate in Cleveland, OH in the Muni lot. If you haven’t heard of the Muni Lot in Cleveland, look it up. The place is legendary for tailgates based on the die-hard fans that attend. We got to the parking lot at 5:30 am, 30 minutes before the lot opens and 6 ½ hours before the game starts. I thought we were there early, we were easily 100 cars back from the start of the line. If you don’t get there early, you won’t get a spot and our 7 hour drive to get out there would be a big waste of time. The tailgate started out like any other, walking up and down the aisles, playing our game, running back to the van to pick up games to sell and so on, but as the time went on, and the drinking continued amongst the crowd, the atmosphere changed! People began slurring their words or couldn’t even find the words to have a conversation. As I was walking with my son, there were 3 women in front of us, two of the women were holding their friend up in the middle and proceeded to drag her along, the soles of her feet were not even touching the ground. Her legs were literally dragging behind her as her friends were helping get to her car. Right before this occurred another woman simply passed out in the middle of walking!! Bam right to the ground! Her friends picked her up and laid her down on a stranger’s table. But the best was when we came upon this one party in the lot and this crowd started to form. I saw this Buffalo Bills fan standing on the back of his tailgate on a pickup truck and I saw a folding table on the ground in front of him and I knew exactly what was going to happen. The crowd was cheering him on, “Jump” “Jump” “Jump”, so what did I do, I told my son to pay attention and I pulled out my phone. I recorded the whole thing. This is a ritual that “The Bills Mafia” love to do and it’s called table jumping. The fan jumped off of the tailgate about 7 feet in the air and crashed on the table splitting it in half and the crowd went nuts. It made for great content and I was thinking, man this would have been a great time with my college buddies but I have my 12 year old son here, how do I explain what was happening! The lesson I learned was that each challenging experience can be turned into a teachable moment. So after this all occurred and we were driving home I had a heart to heart talk with my son about the importance of “Everything in Moderation”. We got into a deep conversation about going to college, what it will be like, and most importantly that some choices you make will affect your life forever. I specifically brought up the example of the Bills fan jumping onto the table, what if he landed wrong and snapped his neck? He could be killed or paralyzed for the rest of his life, he didn’t intend for that to happen but it absolutely could. Although this was a funny mistake, I took the opportunity to make it a learning experience, and at the end of the day it was a great way to bond with my son.

Who has inspired or continues to inspire you to be a great leader? Why?

My children and wife inspire me to be a great leader. As a child I always looked up to both my parents as I think a lot of people do. My parents were the beacon in my life always pointing me towards doing the right thing. My mother was always compassionate and generous and my father was the epitome of hard work. I learned a tremendous amount from both of them and now it’s time for me to do the same for my family. Through my experience as an Entrepreneur, I want to teach my kids how to work hard towards something, how to believe in yourself and when you do both of those things, anything is possible. Exposing my family to this experience has opened their eyes to the possibilities that lie before them and it’s my job, as a parent, friend and/or leader to help guide them down this path and help encourage and support their efforts.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I used to think that success was related directly to the amount of money the business has made. I was completely wrong. Our success is the impact that our game is having on society. In today’s world there is an overwhelming sense of negativity, whether its Politics, COVID, Racism, etc., there is a huge need to bring some positivity into this world. One example is our partnership with Play For Your Freedom (PFYF). PFYF is an organization that helps military veterans assimilate back into civilian life through football, camaraderie and having that sense of belonging. Dave Lionheart, the creator of PFYF noticed a huge disconnect between the needs of returning veterans and the actual treatment they were receiving. One of his close friends returned from the Gulf War a completely different person and vowed to make a change and he did so by creating PFYF. Dave was an athlete and he knew that sports and the military had that same team camaraderie mentality by working together to achieve a goal and the bonds that form while doing so. Dave went from VA Hospital to VA hospital starting flag football games with the vets, and his attendance grew larger and larger from every visit. The veterans started looking forward to these events, and the bonds amongst the veterans/players began to grow, so much so, that the veterans started to volunteer their time to grow the organization. Dave was extremely happy with the progress that he was making, however he noticed that not all veterans could participate. Some veterans were paralyzed from the waist down, or had legs amputated and couldn’t participate in the regular football game, that’s when Dave reached out to me and asked if we’d be interested in working with them. We jumped at the chance and it has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. Wounded veterans that were unable to walk, were now able to participate in wheelchairs playing QB54! These Vets were now participating members and not just spectators. Dave now uses our game as an adaptive tool to get everyone involved at all of his events and the feedback from the Vets was tremendous. From our customers, we get “Thank you” emails every week saying thank you for creating such a fun game. Families are now creating “QB54 Traditions” around holidays, grandparents are bonding with their grandkids, during COVID, people were able to enjoy each other’s company due to the game being social distant friendly. QB54 is also being used in over 500 schools across the country helping kids to learn subjects like physics and math. We even have free QB54 physical-education based curriculum developed for grades K-12. Younger students are developing their mental math skills while counting by 3’s and 6’s to get to the score of 54 when they win! They are also learning trajectory, velocity, acceleration, and action vs. reaction all while having fun! Never in a million years did I think a game that we created as kids would bring so much joy to so many people. It makes all of the blood, sweat and tears worth it!

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Get References. l get bombarded everyday with emails from companies claiming they have the best method of selling product online or videos of young execs driving flashy Lamborghinis saying you can drive one too if you follow my 5 easy steps to selling. In the beginning it was so easy to fall prey to these scams, because I had zero experience at starting a business and I was naïve. My instinct was to trust first and ask questions later and that was a big mistake. Early on in the business, my brother and I were struggling to sell our product online, and a company reached out to us claiming they could sell all of our inventory by Christmas. They promised they would redesign our website, create higher converting ads and engaging content. After spending over 20,000 dollars, only 1 sale was attributed to their efforts, no website was redesigned and all the content they created was from all of our efforts. It was extremely disappointing, and nearly crippled the business because we were in our infancy stage and the 20,000 dollars we spent on this was more than 2/3 of the money we had in the bank! If we would have followed up on references and conducted more due diligence, we may have avoided this landmine. On a positive note, we have learned from the pain we suffered from this experience and have turned down numerous companies and thoroughly researched the ones we did hire. Don’t expect to pay yourself a dime in the first 5 years. My brother and I have been in business for over 5 years and we have not paid ourselves a dime. The company has been profitable and is a very sustainable business, however in order to keep growing we need to fuel it with profits we make. There are days when we say to each other, “Why does everyone else get paid and we don’t?” “Why are we even doing this?” Every entrepreneur asks themselves those same questions every day. The goal is to stay focused and keep your eye on the prize. “What is the end game?” I go back to that musician in his basement, creating music day in and day out, putting in the time and hard work, so that one day thousands of fans are singing his songs back to him on stage. Our end game is to see QB54 being played at every tailgate, every beach or backyard party and one day being bigger than cornhole. Perhaps, we get there through a licensing deal or an investor with capital and connections that takes QB54 to the next level where our goal is achieved. Be yourself. I learned early on in this business to be yourself and to wear your heart on your sleeve. People love the underdog and supporting people that have the guts to go after their dream. Part of our sales strategy is pounding the pavement by going to tailgates across the country, demonstrating and selling our game. When “pitching” people in the parking lot, a wall is instantly put up by that individual. “Is this a scam? What’s the catch? Etc. Time and time again after “pitching” to people, I tore down that wall through honesty and authenticity. I found people are actually interested in the backstory and the struggle, and I had no problem sharing those experiences. There is a reason that Shark Tank is successful, people love the “American Dream” story and the possibility of everyday people becoming successful. Week in and week out people are following our story through social media, they see the behind the scenes efforts, the struggle and the success. They are witnessing first hand the American Dream unfolding. At the end of the day, the brand is you, so share your story with your customers, with honesty and humility and you’ll be surprised by the support you’ll receive. Give more than you receive. Early on in the business, I’ve had the good fortune of complete strangers on Linkedin offering very valuable advice that saved us a tremendous amount of time and money. I was shocked that by putting myself out in the universe as a vulnerable entrepreneur, that people would be willing to help. At first, I was like “What’s the catch?” “What do they want from me?” The answer “Absolutely Nothing”. Entrepreneurs are a different breed and take care of their own. As an entrepreneur, everyone of starts from the same starting point “The Beginning”. Everything is created from scratch and it is a very daunting task, however there are many people that have started before me and know the struggles and offered to help. After just a year in my journey, I learned a tremendous amount (i.e. sourcing product, facebook ads, website creation etc.) and I felt the need to share with others that were in the same position I was in a year prior. I donated my time to speak in business classes at High Schools and Colleges, and shared my story. I connected with other entrepreneurs on Linkedin and other social media platforms and shared my contacts and strategies that I used that led to success. At that point, I now understood why the entrepreneurs before me had reached out a helping hand. It felt good!!!! Helping others was way more gratifying to me than selling 1000’s of units. Since someone took the time to help me out, I wanted to repay the favor by paying it forward to others that were in the same situation I was in. Take Every meeting. I learned this from my mentor Mike Luzio, a successful entrepreneur who started his business with 15,000 dollars and sold for over 50 million dollars. Mike said take every meeting because you will always learn something from it and you just don’t know what door that will open. There were countless opportunities that have risen from these meetings, from hiring my Head of Marketing, to getting promotional deals with Labatts and Jim Beam, to getting on National TV, etc. The opportunities are endless, so take the meeting because You Never Know!

What person wouldn’t want to work doing something they absolutely love. You are an incredible inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

One of the biggest things that our society judges companies and products on is, are the products made in the U.S.? I get asked all the time where our product is made and everyone wants to buy products that are made in the U.S., however the cost of doing so is extremely expensive. It would cost us 3X as much to produce here. Therefore, to run a profitable business, we need to manufacture our product overseas and import them. With the rising cost of ocean freight and limited amount of space on ships it’s becoming a lot more difficult to do so. One of the reasons why it costs so much money to get products produced in the U.S., is the cost of labor. So I ask you, what is the cheapest labor force in the U.S.? The answer is incarcerated citizens, they make under 1 dollar per hour and they have nothing but time. This is a massive workforce that could work for entrepreneurs like myself. Picture a prison in the North East region of the country that specialized in textiles, one in the South East that specialized in plastics extrusion, another in the West that specialized in metal fabrication, one in the South West that specialized in corrugated packaging and a prison located in the Central U.S. that would function as a warehousing/logistical center. Other prisons could specialize in marketing, advertising and website creation, all they would need is computers and could be located anywhere. All of these prisons would be connected creating the perfect supply chain. These prisons could be the key for bringing manufacturing back to the States. The prisons would make money off of the purchase orders, the prisoners would be working, getting paid and learning a new skill that would make them marketable once they get released, and the entrepreneurs would have a cheaper option to make their products in the U.S.. It’s a Win-Win-Win situation for everyone involved and makes a significant positive impact on our society while bringing manufacturing back to the United States!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Never Be Afraid to Fail” is words I try to live by and teach my kids. When we first started our business, I tried to raise money on Kickstarter. I thought it was going to be easy but had absolutely no clue whether we’d get funded or not, and I was scared to try. There are always posts online stating this company got funded in 4 hours, and that company got funded 200% of their original ask. I had no idea how much to raise, so I pulled the amount of 25,000 dollars out of thin air. The campaign lasted for 30 days and we failed miserably by only raising 825 dollars!!! It was a huge failure and extremely disheartening. Shortly after the campaign ended, we got contacted by a producer for a New Business TV show being filmed in L.A. The show was Steve Harvey’s Funderdome and the producer saw our video that we had on our Kickstarter campaign. She loved the product but even more loved our personalities and our passion that we had for the business. She asked us if we’d be interested in coming out to L.A. to be on the show, all expenses paid. Without hesitation we answered overwhelming, “Yes!!!” We started our business less than 2 months prior and now we are on a plane going to L.A. to be on a National TV show!! We don’t even have product, we barely had a prototype! Regardless, we believed in ourselves and went out there and crushed it. It was the most stressful situation I have ever experienced but it was so worth it. We pitched our product in front of 300 people in the studio audience and over 4 million people nationwide when the program aired. If we were afraid to fail on Kickstarter, this opportunity to be on National TV would never had presented itself. This is just one example of a myriad that we have experienced. I believe our society is so scared of failure that It’s actually hindering our growth. So much more is learned out of failure than success. Once you get over the fear of failure, and apply the lessons learned, a whole new world of opportunity opens up.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to meet and have lunch with Mark Cuban. I would even pay! I think Mark is a tremendous entrepreneur and has a wealth of knowledge that I would love to tap into. Plus I think he would love our game and would love to make a deal with him. I am a huge Shark Tank fan and I always think the advice he gives is spot on every time.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.