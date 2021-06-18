Michael Rosenbaum of Spacer: “My ability to stay focused on the big picture”

Empowering others to take initiative within the business and look beyond just their roles and duties keeps the team motivated and engaged in our initiatives (and lots of great creative energy flowing!)

Startups have such a glamorous reputation. Companies like Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Uber, and Airbnb once started as scrappy startups with huge dreams and huge obstacles.

Yet we of course know that most startups don’t end up as success stories. What does a founder or a founding team need to know to create a highly successful startup?

In this series, called “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup” we are talking to experienced and successful founders and business leaders who can share stories from their experience about what it takes to create a highly successful startup.

Michael Rosenbaum is the CEO of Spacer — one of the largest monthly parking marketplaces in the U.S. After their success in Australia, becoming the country’s #1 peer-to-peer storage and parking platform, Spacer launched in the US to help Americans access safe & affordable long term parking. Since then, Mike has led his team through a shift to a completely remote workplace in 2020 and had to innovate Spacer’s business model to navigate COVID’s immense impact on the parking industry. Mike also co-founded ‘The Sharing Hub’, Australia’s first accelerator for Sharing Economy businesses, and hosts the “Founders on Air” podcast catered to founders and those looking to build a startup.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I’m a self-professed tech nerd, a serial entrepreneur and Founder of Spacer. With over 20 years of hands-on experience building tech startups including DealsDirect and Auctionbrokers, I’ve been living and breathing the Sharing Economy for a long time now. I’m a genuine believer that by leveraging the power of technology, we can help people access underutilised assets that sit idle all around us in our community. I started my journey with Auctionbrokers, which paved the way for DealsDirect, when I was just 19 and it’s safe to say I was catapulted into the world of entrepreneurship. We then worked on building and growing DealsDirect until it grew to become the single largest online-only retailer in Australia. We listed on the ASX in 2014 and I learnt a lot being the CEO of a public company, especially as Australia’s first pure-play online retailer to list. I travelled to Silicon Valley several times shortly after we exited DealsDirect to source inspiration for my next business venture. I’m so glad I took time aside to do that as it really shaped the way I view business and helped me to meet a lot of my network. In my personal life, I’m a Dad to two hilarious and cheeky kids and the proud owner of a pretty impressive, growing Koi pond. I’m also an avid listener of Crowded House, Split Enz and am currently in the process of learning the electric guitar.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

From its inception, I was always fascinated by the sharing economy and as I was searching for my next business venture it seemed like a perfect fit. Originally, I was thinking of something along the lines of a platform for sharing home-cooked meals, but after looking into the legalities I realised that at the time, it wasn’t feasible. The ‘Aha’ moment for me came when I was in need of some extra storage. When looking through traditional options, I found they were both expensive and inconvenient, situated far from my local area. Talking to neighbours opened my eyes to how much available storage was in my very own street, in the form of people’s spare rooms, garages and storage lockers. From then on it seemed like common sense and we pivoted to focus on what was the biggest pain point for our customers — parking.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

I was very fortunate to meet my co-founder Roland Tam at a networking event. Roland has been instrumental in getting the business set up & providing ongoing support & guidance on strategy, corporate partnerships and much more. With Roland being a seasoned Private Equity and M&A Banker, and me as your typical nerdy entrepreneur, we couldn’t be more different. But, I think our strengths and weaknesses complement each other really well and we’re able to find a good balance.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I’m hoping to avoid sounding cliche here, but without a doubt I would say our team. The Spacer team works completely remotely and many had been doing so long before COVID. This meant that when the pandemic started, we were able to play to our strengths and I was already well-versed in running a fully remote business. We are an incredibly global company which allows for different POVs and approaches to problem solving. We now have team members spanning 7 countries and 11 cities. To keep connected, we run a combo of work-related meet ups and fun activities, including weekly check-ins, monthly calibrations, virtual Christmas parties and watercooler catch-ups on subjects from time travel to the best advice you’ve ever received. I think my personal highlight would be our virtual pizza party to celebrate the launch of the Spacer App.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Spacer is a business created around the concept of sustainability and optimizing existing assets. We saw the opportunity to give cities back to communities by removing the need for on-street parking options and additional high rise parking garages and, at the same time, give locals the chance to make money off of unused space. The surprising added element has been the community connection I’ve seen build off the back of Spacer. I experienced this myself when I rented out my garage for the first time and we’ve had people comment or email us to share that they’ve built a strong friendship over a shared garage.

In addition to this, one of my passions is mentoring those in my network as well as those just starting off on their career journey both through Spacer and in my personal life. As a company, we’ve been involved in several university programs, competitions and Q&A’s including hosting students from Berkeley University for summer internships. I also regularly speak on panels at events with other startup founders targeted at budding entrepreneurships and most recently took part in a Lunch and Learn series. In 2019, I started a podcast called Founders On Air, with one of the other leaders in the Australian Sharing Economy space, Steve Orenstein, where we interview influential founders and ask them to share the many valuable learnings they’ve acquired. The most recent goal I’ve set for myself is to help 40 people in my network get their next dream role this year through LinkedIn. I’m well on track for my target, and have seen some amazing matches get made as a result! It’s a little way I like to give back.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

If I had to break it down I would say there are three characteristics that I’ve always relied on to get me through the tough and trying moments.

My ability to stay focused on the big picture. There are always new verticals popping up in all industries, even parking. From EV charging to hardware advancements, there’s always something you could be doing. For me, it’s important to take a step back, refocus on our North Star and deliver on our original promise to our users — convenient, affordable monthly parking or passive income. My background is in tech aka I’m very much a nerd at heart! When I first started with Auctionbrokers and DealsDirect I had a fascination with technology but limited formal training in creating something at scale. It then came to building a website from scratch and I had to learn a lot as I went. That foundation has helped me to always keep my thumb on the pulse with the more technical side of our marketplace. I might not be an expert in everything our team does, but even understanding the basics properly enables me to be part of the conversation and guide the team as needed. I have a genuine passion for the sharing economy and everything we do. Even in my own life, I’m a genuine customer of many sharing economy services; from AirBnB to Airtasker, to our fellow Australian businesses Mad Paws and Zoom2U. I even rent out three vans on CarNextDoor, a car sharing service, as my own little side hustle. This passion makes it easier to keep pushing, as I have a genuine belief in our concept and its ability to make our Hosts money and our Renters lives easier.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I have received plenty of good advice over the years from mentors, advisors & peers. One thing I have learnt the hard way is to always take advice with a grain of salt. What works for others in their business doesn’t always necessarily work for your own. Investing heavily in any one concept can be risky, just due to the sheer number of variables that differ business to business. You always still need to test and learn what works best for your customers and your business.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

When we first launched we were fortunate to be aired on the largest TV network nightly news, broadcast right across Australia. We were super pumped and the whole team (all 4 of us at that time!) were very excited! We got a whole host of new listings, and lots of traffic to our website. The only problem was that it was short-lived. Each day thereafter we waited and waited and waited for our first booking (revenue) to come in. I remember phoning founder friends who had other marketplaces, like CarNextDoor and MadPaws asking “How many days did it take until you got your first booking?” and they all seemed quite bemused, and shared that it was a matter of hours, not days or weeks. We finally got our first booking 6 weeks after launch. Thankfully they started to trickle in by the day not the week thereafter! Looking back, we weren’t as phased by this as we probably should have been. Starting a 2-sided marketplace is really tricky. The age-old chicken and egg of do you go after supply or demand? How do you match supply & demand when you have so little of each, and you are a hyper-local marketplace. So many existential questions, so little time to solve them! Thankfully today we have a vibrant marketplace, thanks to the hard work of our talented team.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

This is a great question, as the journey to be a successful founder can be a lonely and winding path. The first thing that has always helped me is keeping focused on the bigger picture. Every quarter we set our North Star Metric. Every time a small problem or dilemma comes up, we refocus on our guiding light (no pun intended). I found this helps to keep us focused on what is important to our business, rather than getting sidetracked by new and shiny opportunities that won’t move the needle. The second technique is celebrating the little wins with our team. As we’re always experimenting with new channels, it can be frustrating when it feels like everything is not pulling the results we’re hoping for. By making sure we always call out and honor our little successes, it helps the whole team feel like we’re still moving forward. The last thing, which might arguably be the most important, is holding on tight to the belief in my team and the knowledge that we can collectively overcome any obstacle and achieve our vision. Having trust in their abilities as problem solvers helps to give me that drive to keep going.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

I’d say the first thing that helps keep me grounded is developing a daily routine. In my schedule no two days are alike, but having some activities that I do at the beginning of each day no matter what helps to keep some level of consistency. For example, I always start the day by prioritising my to-do list. I also go through my emails, deal with anything urgent and delegate what needs to be delegated. It’s no secret that as a CEO or Founder you often have to wear many hats, and the sheer volume of emails coming through daily can be overwhelming, to say the least. Knowing that I’m allowed to switch off from time to time to process can be helpful. I float regularly to help regulate my body & mind.

Finally, one of the things I urge any founder to do is to start building a close network of other founders & mentors who understand your struggles! Through co-founding the Sharing Hub, Australia’s first accelerator for Sharing Economy businesses, I was able to meet a wide range of different founders in the same space who understood what it was like to experience those addictive highs and crushing lows. We still meet up regularly for coffee and they’ve become a great knowledge bank to bounce ideas off of.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

It really depends on the business model & vision. Some models are not capital intensive, whilst others like SaaS and Marketplaces require large initial injections of capital to achieve scale, but then can be quite lucrative.

I learnt along the way that meeting a VC is often not as hard as you think. The great thing is that VCs are not shy people, and you can look up lists with the emails of VCs. Going to networking events is also really helpful and gives you the opportunity to practice your pitch. I found many VCs were happy to receive inbound deal flow which is connections from founders, whether it’s on LinkedIn or through email.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Persistence: It’s no secret that startups are challenging, and often you are writing the script as you go. There is no blueprint to follow and it often can come with a whole new set of unique problems each day. Be it decision fatigue or imposter syndrome — you often don’t know what’s around the corner and you have to be ok with that. Find the brightside in the uncertainty, embrace the fact that no two days are the same and keep plowing along. Patience: It’s a journey, and often quite a long one. Most overnight successes are 10+ years in the making. This can be challenging, especially when you’re used to seeing results instantly. Make sure to set realistic expectations for yourself and your team and to celebrate your progress along the way. Empowering others: Hiring a great team & delegating is key to scaling. We’ve found it’s worthwhile having a thorough interview process to make sure we’re securing the right talent for the role, and that makes it easier to have trust in our team members later down the track and know that they’re fully capable to lead and run their own projects. Empowering others to take initiative within the business and look beyond just their roles and duties keeps the team motivated and engaged in our initiatives (and lots of great creative energy flowing!) Always learning: Our team are all big believers in the idea that there is always more to learn and discover. Being curious and open to learning everyday helps us to keep thinking beyond just the logical next steps. We also have a big culture of experimentation, turning each new idea we want to test into a short trial with a very clear outcome and learning at the end. Having a growth mindset & a real passion for innovating are values I hold very highly and encourage my team to do so as well. Surrounding yourself with great people: You can’t do it alone! Mentors, investors, founders, team and service providers are all super important to creating a great business. We try to treat anyone who comes into contact with our business as part of the team — even freelancers or contractors for specific projects. I find this helps them learn about our business and team culture much quicker and investing in those people means we get to have great long-lasting relationships with them. I can’t tell you how invaluable it is to create a network of great contractors and freelancers to call on, especially for a startup when it’s not always possible to hire in-house.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Waiting too long to launch a product that is perfect. In my experience it’s always better to launch with the MVP so you can get as many learnings and insights from your early customers as quickly as possible. It can be difficult, especially if you’re a perfectionist by nature, but treating learnings as if they are as valuable as any other metric in the business helps to keep you moving and growing at the fast pace that’s needed to keep up as a start up. Plus, your early customers are often more forgiving than you expect.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company? `

There are a few little strategies that always help me out. Firstly, take your holidays! Having time to properly switch off always comes back to reward you 10x over when you have a rested brain and fresh set of eyes to look at the same problems with. Also, have interests outside of your startup and set time aside to invest in these too — whether it be sport, music, or fish keeping (my personal favorite as the proud owner of a brand new Koi pond!). My next tips would be to leverage technology as much as possible to help where you can. For example, some of my favourites are using the Superhero app to help clear my inbox first thing each morning and using the Things app to set my priorities and to-do list each day. And last but not least — and I can’t stress this one enough — trust your team, delegate & empower constantly. Give your employees the confidence to make decisions and think big.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The Ideal Sharing Economy World! Picture this — you wake up in the morning, hop on your neighbor’s bike to work (he works from home every Monday), arrive to work, have a piping hot home-cooked meal delivered on your desk for lunch from the stay-at-home mum who lives around the corner from the office, share a car-ride with your co-worker into the city to pick up a suit from someone in a neighbouring office building to wear to that wedding this weekend. As soon as we detach from physical possessions, it turns the concept of ownership on its head! Think of your house or your apartment right now. How much of it is just filled with stuff? In fact, stuff you most likely rarely use. I think it’s no secret now the potential the sharing economy has to make us a more resourceful and sustainable society, and hopefully help to tackle the many environmental problems glaring right at us.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Neil Finn of Crowded House fame is my all-time hero & inspiration. He is the most talented singer/songwriter of our time & a mensch! I’ve been really enjoying listening to his special show on Fangradio for the last few months, where he unpacks a different Crowded House album each week and I would like to imagine a private breakfast or lunch would be like a more personal version of this!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can check out everything we do at www.spacer.com! (And if you have a spare garage, car park or driveway you’re looking to make a few extra hundred dollars each month for, don’t forget to sign up or tell a friend 😉 )

