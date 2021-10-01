Michael Ranfone: “Know your audience”

Know your audience — if you successfully define your scope of practice, then you can easily figure out your audience. It’s all about maximizing your upsize and minimizing your downside. What I mean is, don’t take on a client you can’t help. Instead, create a great network of colleagues or a referral program so if a client comes to you with something out of your scope, you can recommend them to someone in your network and vice versa. Being good at what you do and knowing what you don’t do is a tremendous value for a business structure.

Mike Ranfone has worked with everyone from elite athletes to everyday people and found that the highest performers share one thing: the ability to focus their attention on what matters most.

As an athletic high-performance coach and consultant, he knows that performance is rooted in the discipline of targeted behavior, consistently executed. When clients work with Mike, there are no gimmicks. He passes along scientific-based information to help them improve and empower them to take action. When they act differently, they think differently, and that proactive mindset is the key to their success.

For over 15 years, Mike has dedicated himself to improving the health, wellness, and performance of his clients, which include individuals, businesses, organizations, and collegiate and professional athletic teams. He founded Ranfone Training Systems Performance Center to help his clients align their attention and behaviors to maximize their output and results.

A highly sought-after expert in sports performance, Mike has written for numerous online publications and has been a featured author on T-Nation.com. He’s also penned “Structural Remediation,” a four-module book and CEU course on corrective modalities, and has lectured at seminars, clinics, and universities nationwide. He regularly consults with professional and collegiate sports teams and has coached several to conference, state, and national championships.

Before founding his training center, Mike began his professional career at Yale University, where he served as the Strength and Conditioning coordinator for over 500 Division 1 athletes.

He is a nationally Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS), a Licensed Massage Therapist (LMT), and a certified full body practitioner in Active Release Therapy (ART), among other specialized techniques.

Mike graduated Cum Laude from Union College with degrees in Economics and Psychology while gaining entry into their respective National Honor Societies. On the field, he was a four-year letter winner, a three-year all-league and all-academic starter, and a one-year captain. He finished his collegiate career as the school’s fifth all-time leading tackler while earning tryouts for several Arena/CFL teams.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

There are moments in life where we look back at the adversity or struggle that change you for the better or change you for the worse. I’ve been an athlete my entire life. When I was 18 years old, I suffered a severe football injury that almost cost me the loss of my left leg. Against my doctor’s orders, I played the last two football games of the year and ended up having any scholarship offers or interest pulled. I really struggled with the injury because I felt like I lost my identity and my sense of self. I had always been an over-achiever and now I had an obstacle I couldn’t circumvent. I became so discouraged that I dropped out of high school because I didn’t think anyone would want me.

I ended up receiving a phone call from a coach at Union College who had seen me in one of my friend’s recruiting videos. I attended, but because of my injury, I was benched my freshman year and my coach encouraged me to spend time in the weight room building up my strength. That’s when I fell in love with weightlifting and the overall lifestyle. Over the next few years, I became well respected in the weight room and on the football team, and decided I wanted to build my career in the same industry. I applied and ended up accepting an internship at Yale where, in two years, I grew to the point of becoming the youngest NCAA division one strength coach. The rest, as they say, is history.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

In addition to the above, I was really inspired to live a wellness-focused lifestyle when I became a business owner, then a husband and a father. There was a time when I was constantly on the go with no break. I’d be flying around the nation to attend seminars, only to immediately come home from the airport, make my kids breakfast, drop them off at school, go to work and repeat the cycle all over again. The things that mattered most to me — my family and my business — began to suffer, and I realized I wasn’t spending my time properly. I wanted to be a better father, a better husband, and a better business owner, but I was blindly letting these significant aspects of my life erode because I was so busy trying to do too many things.

Once I realized that, I immediately hired a nutrition coach, a fitness coach, a business coach, and a financial planner to help me manage and spend more time on what’s most important to me. I always tell my clients that the best investment you can make is in yourself, and I wasn’t following my own advice. Once I made that choice to change, I’m now able to be present in all aspects of my life, from family to business and my clients.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

For me, the key to having a wellbeing centered lifestyle is routine. When you feel like you’re in a groove, all the variables in your life work in your favor. The key for me is a good night’s sleep, that’s non-negotiable. Once I have that, I’m able to balance all the other aspects of my life to stay in that groove.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

During my time at Yale, I grew as much as I could. I got to a point where I wanted to continue to advance my career and wanted to be able to share weightlifting with a wider audience. So, I went back to school to study massage therapy — in addition to my current degree in economics — and began consulting on the side. The consulting business grew exponentially to the point where after one year, I needed a brick and mortar and after two years, I needed to hire additional personnel. Today, Ranfone Training Systems is in a 17,000 square foot location and I have an amazing full-time staff that help me run it. We also just launched Ranfone Personal Consulting as of September 13. It’s a results-guaranteed virtual training and wellness program with a sharp focus on coaching and accountability to help clients achieve their health goals.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

The main challenge I faced when I first started was myself. When you start a company, you’re limited by your skills, traits, beliefs. There can be a tremendous amount of self-doubt on whether you’re ready, whether you’ll be successful, etc. That said, I’m a firm believer in having some sort of mentor to help you along the way. Everyone has their strengths and their weaknesses, and it’s important to be aware of what you excel in and what you may need to work on. Having a mentor has significantly helped me with that, along with outsourcing or delegating certain tasks.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

I’m a big believer in health span and how it ties into life span. What’s the point of a life span if it’s spent in pain or confined to a bed for 40 years? The Ranfone mission is to increase a client’s health span in addition to maintaining that level or standard for as long as possible. We do that by assessing a client’s goals and what they want to achieve.

For example, let’s say that a client wants to slim down while increasing their strength and muscle mass. We’d work with them to figure out their baseline — where they currently are with activity, nutrition, etc. From there, we’d use that information along with their goal of losing fat and gaining muscle to come up with a plan that fits their needs and lifestyle. And most importantly, we’re there to hold them accountable, to make sure they’re finishing their workouts and giving them suggestions and recipes on what to eat to help achieve their goals.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

On September 13, we launched Ranfone Personal Consulting, a results-guaranteed virtual training and wellness program with a sharp focus on coaching and accountability to help clients achieve their health goals.

Coming out of COVID lockdowns where we were all left to our own resources when it came to working out at home, we wanted to create something that is different than anything currently being offered on the market and that is conducive to anyone’s lifestyle and is easy to complete at home. When COVID hit, we saw a surplus of interest in Peloton, Mirror, etc., and as the demand for similar types of programs continue, we wanted to be the differentiator and create something that isn’t just algorithm-based and has more of a human component.

Ranfone Personal Consulting programs utilize data gathered from each client’s initial screening and onboarding process, we’re able to tailor each individual program to be as successful as possible. In addition to goal setting, we gather data on movement competency, medical history, stress levels, sleep patterns, and more to help us create each individual program. What makes this program unique is that we offer bloodwork analysis. Our MD on staff will analyze our client’s biomarkers to showcase the trajectory of health they’re currently on and map out a plan of action based on that data.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Never complacent — I’ve always been a bit worried of getting too comfortable and becoming complacent in my career. No one wants to become stagnant in life, we constantly want to grow and excel. Because of that, I’m always exposing myself to new challenges and try to be as resourceful as I can be to overcome and find a resolution. As my business continues to grow, there is always a new challenge to face. I’m constantly auditing to see where I’m lacking and how I can be better. I believe that’s been a huge part of my success over the years.

Don’t back down from a challenge — the gym industry is constantly changing, as can be seen during the pandemic over the past year. The fitness and gym industry were one of the most hard hit and instead of closing down until we were told to reopen, I tried to find an opportunity amid the chaos. I knew it was in there somewhere, and I was persistent enough to look for that access point for potential growth. That’s when we began moving all of our clients to a virtual platform to help them train while our brick and mortar was closed as well as begin to map out a plan for Ranfone Personal Consulting, which officially launched on September 13.

Adapt or die — this is one of Ranfone Training System’s mantras. If you’re not evolving, you’re falling behind. Ranfone Personal Training grew immensely amid the global pandemic with new product lines and services, including finding different ways of working with clients from across the nation without having them physically close by. We evolved to fit within the virtual fitness world, and we will continue to evolve moving forward.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

I define the term wellness as the act of practicing healthy habits — whether it be nutrition, fitness, stress management, etc. — on a daily basis, long-term to attain health outcomes both physically and mentally. That said, everyone defines wellness differently and it’s important to find out how each client define it before putting together a program for them.

I haven’t been in many consults with perspective clients that haven’t brought up the idea of health and wellness. And for them to articulate what health means to them is nearly impossible. It’s easy to say that you want to lose 20 pounds or that you want to sleep better or have better stress management, but it’s difficult to sell health long-term. That’s why six-week programs and shorter-term programs are so successful. But, if you can get a client to objectively get a handle on what health means to them, it’s an incredibly powerful component that will empower that person to make decisions on a longer time horizon and set them up for success.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

Expanding your health span versus just extending your life span is something that is going to be of critical importance at some point for any individual. Why do you care about food quality, sleep and stress management, physical fitness, etc.? By making these “healthier” choices, it’ll ultimately give you a better return on investment the longer you go.

Our goal at Ranfone Training and Ranfone Personal Consulting is to help create health awareness. In order for significant change to occur, it’s important to create awareness around the problem or limiting factor. So, if we can start tracking for these factors or allow the client to track for these factors and input them daily, they can start to make correlations or causations of what contributed to their day.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

Before the pandemic, we had gotten to a point where being overworked, stressed, and having terrible mental health was the norm. Working more than 40 hours or going into the office on weekends almost became bragging rights, and people in the world of business were constantly one upping one another with how stressed they are or how many hours they’ve worked.

What’s unique about the COVID-19 pandemic is that it’s taught us that we’re able to be just as productive working remotely as we are working in an office, and it’s caused us to take another look at our mental health and realize how important it is. Companies across the globe are enforcing full-remote work or flexibility moving forward, are offering more of a work-life balance, mental health days and other perks to help their employees feel more relaxed and in turn, be happier and more productive.

As seen in wellness, stress management is huge and can affect other important aspects of your life — like sleep — if not managed properly. I think it’s great that some companies are taking the necessary steps to help their employees manage their mental health a bit better, it’ll help set the standard moving forward for a new, less stressful workforce.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Define your scope of practice — this is #1. Knowing what you do well and where you can be successful along with what you’re not great at and where you can fail. You never want to get into a situation with a client where you can’t help them or where you may compromise the integrity of your product or service.

Know your audience — if you successfully define your scope of practice, then you can easily figure out your audience. It’s all about maximizing your upsize and minimizing your downside. What I mean is, don’t take on a client you can’t help. Instead, create a great network of colleagues or a referral program so if a client comes to you with something out of your scope, you can recommend them to someone in your network and vice versa. Being good at what you do and knowing what you don’t do is a tremendous value for a business structure.

Have a deliberate financial system in place — a lot of businesses fail, not because the person isn’t good at what they do, but because they aren’t savvy from a business perspective. It’s important to know what your time is worth, how to extrapolate programs, financing options, etc. A lot of these things aren’t taught in any sort of formal education and can cause a big learning curve when adapting them to your business if you aren’t familiar.

Be competent with lead generation — how do you get new clientele? Is it through social media, email campaigns, print ads, etc.? Business 101 — no one will ever say they have too many clients. It’s important to not only stay relevant among current clientele, but to figure out how to reach a new audience or new subset of your current clientele. So, by figuring out what that looks like will be a lifeline in your success.

Know how to make sales — sales are what makes your business run, but the word can often be misconstrued. It doesn’t mean that you’re going to pitch people, it means you love what you do and want to share that with others. It means you can easily convey the message of what you do and can match your skills with each client, so they feel comfortable and confident moving forward with you on that journey.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If I could start a movement, it would be to eliminate child obesity and diabetes. For that to be successful, I’d start working with their parents. Pediatric diabetes or type two diabetes isn’t something that’s genetic or that can happen organically, it happens through learned behaviors and environmental cues, typically passed down from parents or family members. By starting with them, my hope would be to fully eliminate child obesity and diabetes and for kids to lead long, healthy, and happy lives.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

This is a tough question, but I’d have to say Arnold Schwarzenegger. He does a lot of work with exposing youth to activity and exercise and continuously works with and donates to charities dedicated to youth development in academics, literacy and medical. He’s iconic in the field and has a huge reach. The fact that he’s great in The Terminator is just a bonus.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Readers can follow me on Instagram @michaelranfone and can follow Ranfone Training Systems on our website (https://www.rtsct.com/), Instagram and Facebook @ranfonetraining. Ranfone Personal Consulting can be followed on our website www.ranfonepc.com).

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!