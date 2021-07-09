Michael OslandHighlights Why Is It Essential to Take Care of Your Mental Health During the Pandemic

Our mental health plays an integral part in leading a balanced and healthy life! According to NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness), about one in five Americans today witness mental health issues. That means over 40 million adults suffer from some kind of mental health problem. And during this pandemic outbreak, people have been more prone to mental health problems due to social isolation and distancing. Also, there have been other repercussions as economic downswing, job losses, and salary cuts. The changing infection and death rates have also affected people across the globe adversely. Hence, it has become imperative to take care of your mental health during this time.

Insights by Michael Osland

Our mental health includes our emotional, psychological as well as social well-being. It means the way we think will have an effect on how we behave, think and feel daily. That is not all. Our mental health also has a role to play in our decision-making process. It also dictates how we relate with others and how we respond to and cope with stress.

Taking care of your mental health is imperative during this time. Here are the reasons for it.

Helps in better decision making

Every day in your life, you need to make crucial decisions beyond your personal and professional life. If your mental health gets affected, you can’t arrive at informed and logical decisions. Excess fear and stress often limit our ability to make the best decisions. We might be making our decisions from a state of inner unrest and nervousness, which will never lead to a favorable result. Hence, it is essential to have balanced mental health so that we can make correct decisions.

Helps in acquiring peace and calm

The famous holistic coaches and authors always emphasize on the importance of inner peace and calm. The mind needs to be in harmony. That allows people to go ahead in life and attain their goals. A disturbed mind will always result in irrational thoughts and confusing decisions. Also, a mind that lacks calm can result in bodily discomforts as well. Excess stress and anxiety often translate to body aches and pains. Hence, it is necessary to address our mental health with activities like chanting and meditation to get inner peace and calm.

It helps to lead a happy and balanced life

Everyone wants to lead a balanced and happy life! And it’s not possible when you have disturbed mental health. When you have excess negative and self-limiting thoughts, you can never arrive at inner peace and happiness. You will forever remain distracted, and that will reflect in your personal and professional life. On the other hand, when you are mentally sorted, you have a direction in your life. You also have a life purpose, and you work towards it. That will create a sense of happiness and balance in your life.

Michael Oslandsays that the pandemic outbreak has affected the mental health of people globally. Hence, people must address their mental issues and remedy it to lead a balanced life.