Michael Osland Suggests 5 Things to Avoid for a Healthy Mind amid COVID-19

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, people around the world have seen adverse situations. The pandemic has affected all possible areas of human life, and people across the globe have fought different battles as an impact of it.

The psychological impact of COVID-19 cannot be avoided. We all know Man is a social animal, and being forced into isolation has resulted in all sorts of mental problems, including higher levels of anxiety, depression, and nervous breakdowns.

So here are some of the things,that is ruining your mental health, and you must stop doing these immediately.

Five things to avoid for better mental health as per Michael Osland

Staying in bed all day long

The pandemic has forced us to be locked inside of our homes all day long. As a result, we are now sleeping in our beds and working in them all day long.

This is a dangerous practice to follow, harming the body and your brain due to the lack of physical activity. If you cannot set up a home office, try to stand up and walk for a few seconds to stimulate the healthy functioning of the body and mind.

Spending Major Part of Your Day on Social Media

Don’t we all get that urge to get off of social media every once in a while? But you can’t, right? The problem is, these platforms provide us instant gratification, which can be compared to the most serious forms of addiction. This is, in every aspect, damaging your mental health quite seriously.

So what can be done? First, don’t completely cut yourself off such platforms says Michael Osland. Instead, start by checking the amount of time you are investing, and then gradually decrease the time you spend scrolling!

Not Sleeping Enough

One thing that we all will agree upon is that the lockdown has completely disrupted our sleep cycles. Some people are working till late at night, while others just can’t put their phones down. Some are binge-watching their favorite TV shows, while many are dealing with psychological stress. The reasons for not getting enough sleep can be numerous, and it can lead to serious mental disorders if not addressed on time.

Some tips for catching up on your sleep are-

Stretch your body right before going to bed.

Turn your phone off at least 30 minutes before hitting the bed.

Read a book to avoid overthinking at night.

Not Having a Work-Life Balance

Working from home for us is the new normal. Many of us have erased the line between our personal and professional life. This is one of the major reasons people are having breakdowns while staying at home. Try to create a home office space and work only in specified time durations to feel mentally sound and healthy even while working from home.

Avoiding Mental Issues

It’s okay to feel low and anxious these days. However, if the ‘feelings’ or ‘issues’ don’t go away even after a few days, do not hesitate to consult a professional.

Avoiding mental issues can be the biggest mistake that you can make. But, with professional help and proper guidance, you’ll be back on track in no time!

It’s important to take care of your mental health during the epidemic. But it is equally important to stay away from brain-damaging practices to stay mentally fit.