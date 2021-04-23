Michael Osland shares five essential steps to stay healthy

Everybody wants to enjoy good health! Numerous researches highlights that the secret to enjoying good health lifelong is to manage one’s lifestyle. It can be making simple and healthy changes in exercise, diet, and sleep. It is necessary to focus on your health and manage stress, and the path to a healthy lifestyle is a lifelong journey of learning and discovery.

Useful tips by Michael Osland

1. Exercise

Exercising every day can minimize the aging biomarkers. It helps to enhance eyesight, reduces cholesterol, normalizes blood pressure, improved bone density, and enhances lean muscles. You can opt in for morning walks and jogging in the nearby park. If you want, spin a hula hoop for fun as well. You can also maintain a fitness diary to create your goals and keep track of your progress.

Daily exercise helps to release endorphins in the body that promotes wellness and boosts your mood. Exercise doesn’t just help you in physical fitness but also minimizes the risk of anxiety, depression, and various other mental illnesses.

2. Eating right

You need to aim to have five vegetable servings in a day! You can have it steamed, raw, or stir-fried. When you consume more vegetables, you don’t have a high risk of disease in your stomach, colon, lung, cervix, bladder, ovaries, pancreas, and esophagus. It also helps to manage your weight, avert cravings and maintain good focus.

It would help if you omitted the empty calories from your diet. That means you should do away with candy, fizzy drinks, and processed food. You should also check the amount of caffeine you consume in the form of tea and coffee. When you have more than two cups of coffee or tea, it can interfere with your sleep cycle and lead to insomnia and other issues.

3. Drink ample water

It is essential to stay hydrated to maintain good body function and health! Water helps to detoxify and aids in digestion, energizes muscles and also regulates body temperature. It would be best if you kept a bottle of water close to your desk at work so that you remember to drink water during the day. According to Michael Osland, you must also drink coconut water and add fresh juices to your diet. You can check out the best recipes for refreshing drinks and drink them to prevent dehydration.

4. Meditate

Meditation has long-lasting and far-reaching advantages! It reduces stress levels and enables you to enhance focus. It can also heal pain and mental disturbances. When you practice for a long-time, meditation can help to minimize brain chatter and allows you to be kind to yourself and others.

5. Create small goals

At times the biggest enemy of your health goals is to feel overwhelmed at all the tasks you have! Hence, it’s essential to take one job at a time. That means you need to make small goals and attain them. When you opt for small painless changes, you can make significant, meaningful changes in your life. If you want, you can ask a family member to help you in making these goals. It will help you to accomplish the same.

Taking care of your health is essential! The tips mentioned above will enable you to stay healthy and lead a happy life.