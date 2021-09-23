Michael Osland Helps You to Discover Simple Tricks for Managing Your Mental Health during the COVID-19

COVID-19 global pandemic came with its own set of challenges. Everyone experienced unprecedented stress and depression, and nobody had any clues on ways to tackle the depressing situation. All this culminated in serious mental health issues and consequences. If you are experiencing ongoing anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues, it is best to seek medical intervention. Here are top mental health tips to boost your morale and maintain your mental health and overall wellness.

Mental Health Tips by Michael Osland

It Pays to Skip Resolutions for the Upcoming Year

Do not pressurize yourself by setting unrealistic goals as your New Year resolution. According to UC Davis Health, you should focus on setting realistic and small goals so that you can reward and appreciate yourself for every small change you make or every win you achieve. It could prove to be a wonderful morale booster.

Focus On Managing Your Expectations

You may not underestimate the emotional and cognitive load brought to you by the global pandemic. The serious health consequences and the overall anxiety could adversely impact your productivity and efficiency levels. Low motivation and lack of concentration, distractions are quite natural under dire circumstances. You should know to manage your expectations and realize that a state of distraction is natural. Do not be too harsh on yourself and take your time to get adjusted to the new rhythm of work-from-home. You should be realistic in your approach.

Watch Your Weight

It adds to your stress and anxiety if you start gaining weight due to a sedentary lifestyle. Putting on excessive weight could adversely affect your overall mental health and wellbeing. Pay attention to following exercise regimen regularly so that you do not end up being overweight. It is important to manage your weight, insists Michael Osland. Diabetes and obesity could end up increasing the risks of anxiety and depression. So it is important to manage your weight well with exercise and proper dietary habits.

Manage Your Stress Level Proactively

Giving the importance of getting enough sleep and practicing good techniques for getting restful sleep, you will be better placed to look after your mental health and well-being. It involves going to bed and rising at the same time every day, avoiding distractions like mobile phones, laptops, and TVs in the bedroom, making the room dark and silent, etc. Eating well before your bedtime, taking a warm shower, reading a book, or listening to calming music can help you relax and go to sleep faster. Exercising daily also helps you to sleep better.

Conclusion: Routine is the Key

It is a good idea to lead a scheduled life to manage your stress and anxiety well during the pandemic crisis. If you follow a set routine, you can achieve your work-related goals and enjoy quality family time. You should draw a distinct line of demarcation between work time and family time. Focus on taking short breaks for relaxation and rejuvenation. Identify something interesting besides your work that instills a feeling of happiness. It pays to work in short bursts with specific breaks for maintaining clarity of thought.