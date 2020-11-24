Michael Nunoo Discusses How He Stays Motivated In The Dynamic Technology Industry

Michael Nunoo started out studying biomedical science while he was an undergraduate student. However, when he did an internship in computer science, he found that he was passionate about it and that it was a career he really wanted to pursue. After graduating, he enrolled in computer science classes, eventually reaching where he is now. He now holds several certifications. . He also has a specialty in AWS Advanced Network Enterprise. Michael Nunoo is currently working on his IT Information Management and Advanced Cloud Networking certifications.

Michael Nunoo is currently in Watervliet, New York, and is proud to be an expert network engineer for a large organization where is he putting all his education to good use. Presently he is ensuring that all communication systems for his organization are operational and running smoothly. He is also in the department that makes sure that all employees are able to access work files over the internet.

What do you love most about the industry you are in?

This industry and especially the company I work for gives me the opportunity to grow. Every time I ask for a new challenge, my company gives it to me. Whether it is joining in with the hardware team, the software team, navigation or communications, my goal is to be proficient in all those areas. They know I’m willing and able to learn.

My future ambition is to become an IT director for a large company. I don’t want to be just a network engineer for my entire career. I want to broaden my potential beyond just that.

What keeps you motivated?

My son keeps me motivated. I want to make a good life for my son so he can grow up comfortable and happy. I never had that, and I want it for him. I strive everyday to make life easier for him. So I wake up, put my best foot forward, and work my hardest.

Where do you get your inspiration from?

I’m a true believer in God as I am a Christian. Thus, I get my inspiration from God.

How do you maintain a solid work/life balance?

I leave whatever happens at work where it belongs: At work. I want to spend quality time with my family and my son, so I don’t bring it home with me. I leave it at the doorstep so I can immerse myself in spending time with what matters most to me.

What traits do you possess that makes a successful leader?

I feel like I excel at staying calm in a chaotic situation. I also have confidence with what I do and what I know. Furthermore, I like to keep advancing myself intellectually by constantly staying up to date on which certifications might be useful to me. I’m accountable for my actions and my reactions, and I’m a hard-working person. I feel these are good qualities to possess to lead others.

What suggestions do you have for someone starting in your industry?

It’s a process. It’s okay to make mistakes. Own up to it. Don’t think that you’re going to get everything in one shot. It will take time. Sometimes things will not go the way you want it to, but that’s okay. Just keep reminding yourself it is all a part of the process.

I wish I had that advice earlier in my life. My original major in college wasn’t something I really wanted to do. It was sort of forced on me. It took some courage for me to tell my folks I’m going to go in a different direction to do what I want to do. And now I’m not miserable. I love my life and what I’m doing right now.

What is one piece of advice that you have never forgotten?

My dad got some inspiration from a Langston Hughes poem that he passed on to me. He said life is not a crystal stair. It will have its ups and downs. To be a man, sometimes you have to go through many trials and tribulations. To be a man in this world is not easy, and you have to keep your head up.

What is your biggest accomplishment?

Landing this job. It is my biggest accomplishment to date and I can take pride in it. I’ve seen where I started, where I am, and where I am going, and it makes me proud of myself. All the hard work and countless sleepless nights I put in paid off. It has already paid off, actually, by working at GDMS.

Outside of work, what defines you as a person?

I’m a gospel jazz musician. I play the trumpet and host gospel concerts with my band, ‘Let’s Worship’. I also love to play soccer as I am a very team-oriented person.