Michael Norring Of GCSIT: “Enhance the Value”

Enhance the Value. What additional value can you provide to your customer beyond your core product or service? We joke about how Digital Transformation gives us the talking refrigerator, but it does demonstrate that customers want you to provide more than just keeping their food cold.

As part of our series about “How to Use Digital Transformation to Take Your Company To The Next Level”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Michael Norring.

Michael Norring is the CEO of GCSIT. He plays an integral role in building the GCSIT brand and reimagining the future of IT partners to help bring smarter, more innovative, affordable technology solutions to consumers faster. With 25 years of experience in the industry, he has extensive experience creating technology partners focused on the Cloud, DevOps, SaaS, Applications, Consulting, and the Managed Services market.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I was very fortunate to start my career in KPMG Consulting working with an extremely talented group of individuals that were always pushing the limits of innovation using technology. You learn a lot from engaging fortune 100 executives and being around individuals that are constantly solving hard business and technology problems for enterprise organizations such as Microsoft, BEA Systems, and British Telecom to name a few. From there, I started bringing new innovative products to market for both large vendors such as Attachmate and small startup organizations. Then in the early stages of the Public Cloud, I helped turn around a small consulting and managed services company called Cascadeo, to make it an AWS Premier consulting company and the very first AWS MSP to be independently audited and certified.

When you have been in the industry for as long as I have, you recognize it is not about a specific innovative solution, infrastructure, or even migration to the Public Cloud. What the contrast between a holistic strategic approach with KPMG versus bringing products to market, or even being a Public Cloud Consultancy has shown, is that technology is constantly evolving to meet constantly changing customer expectations. There is the real challenge. Organizations must live in a world of constant change. The only way to truly solve that problem is to understand that you must build against change that is often not known yet, rather than just undertake a single or even a couple of projects to arrive at your destination.

It is what attracted me to GCSIT. We focus on solving the hardest problem, which is how do you constantly evolve the infrastructure, regardless of where it resides, for a continuum of change to keep up with the required innovation. It is what we call Agile Infrastructure. By partnering long-term with our customers, we give them a path to constantly innovate and stay competitive in their market.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take away’ you learned from that?

One that particularly comes to mind was early in my career where I was consulting for a large regional telecommunications company. Part of the project was to improve the ordering process for consumers using technology. Being young, I was very focused on solving the problem I was provided with and helped define a solution where customer service reps could enter a new order into an order entry system. The procurement department required the order to be sent to them by fax, so to solve the problem, I used automated fax directly from the ordering system. It seemed like a brilliant solution. We set up a User acceptance Test where a customer service rep and a procurement manager would test that it worked. We watched the customer service rep open the system, type in the new order and head submit. It perfectly sent the fax. The procurement rep picked the new order up from the fax, opened the same application as the customer service rep, and filled in the exact same order with one notable exception. The status was changed to “Received”. With a room full of executives, it was embarrassing at the time as I was not the only one that noticed that I could just have changed the status field on the original order.

The moral of the story, which is very relevant to Digital Transformation, is that if you don’t approach it holistically you create all kinds of other problems.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

It is difficult to pinpoint one individual as I have been very lucky in my career to be surrounded by brilliant individuals. I have learned a lot from enterprise executives, technology leaders, entrepreneurs, consultants, and especially people that have worked for me. I have found that it is often the people that work in your organization that can provide you with the best insight and life lessons. The real trick is to learn to listen to everyone without any pre-conceived notions or letting your ego get in the way. It reminds me of a saying I heard many years ago that once you think you are the smartest person in the room, you have already proven to be the dumbest.

It took me years to fully understand that. As a matter of fact, it reminds me of a developer that worked for me many years ago who was very shy and soft-spoken. She never said anything. One day after a long session of me instructing the team, she approached me in the hall after the meeting and said to me directly in a firm voice, “Do you know you are really difficult to work for. You don’t listen”. It was such a profound statement, especially considering who it came from that it had a huge impact on me.

It was really when I learned that is it the team that makes us great. My job is really to unleash the team’s potential. It is really the core of what I attribute to my personal success and definitely GCSIT. It is also the biggest lesson we take in the organizations we work with. They have tremendous talent, but in many cases, they may not be fully trained or exposed to the right things. But once you do, they will amaze you. It is part of the core of our values that we call Learn, Teach, Serve. Learn everything you can, so you can Teach others, and then Serve them on their path to success. We essentially unleash their potential.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I’m an avid reader and I’m often reading three books at a time. Every time I read, I learn something new, but some that have definitely shaped my thinking over the years include Chaos by James Gleick, Geoffrey Moore’s Crossing the Chasm and Inside the Tornado, and Black Swan by Nassim Nicholas Taleb. What they all have in common is that the world is chaotic, but you can find order within it.

But probably the most impactful on my entire career came out of a Steve Martin movie called Parenthood. In it, Grandma tells Steve Martin when he is overwhelmed with everything going on around him: “You know, when I was nineteen, Grandpa took me on a roller coast…Up, down, up, down. Oh, what a ride! I always wanted to go again. You know, it was just so interesting to me that a ride could make me so frightened, so scared, so sick, so excited, and so thrilled all together! Some didn’t like it. They went on the merry-go-round. That just goes around. Nothing. I like the roller coaster. You get more out of it.”

The reason it has such a profound impact on me is that I recognized early on that I thrive in complexity, challenges, and constant change. I define myself as a builder, not an operator. It was an especially important realization that helped me shape my career.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

I couldn’t agree more. Without a clear vision different parts of the organization head in often conflicting directions. It is why I developed an organizational methodology over a decade ago called Vision, Strategy, Master Plan. Its premise is to develop a clear Vision, the Strategic Steps to get there, and a Master Plan that ensures all the teams work in conjunction to achieve it.

Likewise, an organizational purpose is why we wake up in the morning and are excited about what we do. Here at GCSIT, we know that Digital Transformation is not a destination but a continuous journey that never ends. The pace of change required for organizations to stay competitive is constantly increasing. As a result, we want to ensure organizations are set up long-term to allow their infrastructure to keep up with the pace of required innovation, it’s what we call Agile Infrastructure. It means we are investing in them and especially the success of their IT staff. There is a certain sense of pride watching an organization you have helped transform be able to move forward on their own and innovate.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

The advantage our organization has is that we get to meet and work with a lot of organizations that are using technology to innovate to create more customer value. The Digital Transformation journey has helped accelerate many businesses and is changing business models in many industries.

However, it’s sometimes the simpler things that make a big impact. For example, this last year has been very challenging for a lot of people and a lot of organizations. With offices closing and people having to work from home, it has introduced a new set of challenges on how they can access their work remotely. Though it doesn’t sound as exciting to talk about remote access for workers, it has had a profound impact on getting a lot of organizations through this pandemic and allowing people to stay productive. I’m personally proud of the impact our team has had in helping organizations through this difficult time. Though solutions like VDI have been around for a long time, it has made a difference for organizations to allow people to work safely from home in a secure and reliable fashion. You mix that with required modernization with the network, SD-WAN for prioritized delivery for reliability, leveraging the Cloud and you can say you have a Digital Transformation for worker resiliency.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

The term Digital Transformation has been around well over two decades, but its meaning has changed over that time. In the past, it referred more to internal process optimization, such as email, internal functional applications, electronic documents, automating processes, and a customer-facing website.

What has changed is Digital Transformation is now about changing the customer experience and ultimately the overall value for the customer. It is now about staying competitive in the marketplace. Customers want to interact with you differently, want more value beyond your product, and want it to be easier to do business with you. In addition, customers are a lot more aware of your competitor’s offering than at any point in history.

The result is that you must leverage technology to stay competitive. If you don’t, somebody else will innovate and you risk losing market share or worse. As such, Digital Transformation today is about delivering customer value using technology.

Here at GCSIT, we recognize that to make this happen you must change the way your infrastructure works as yesterday’s approach can’t be used to solve the problem.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

Everyone. I don’t think it is as much who can benefit, but more if you are not thinking Digital Transformation, you run the risk of becoming less competitive and losing market share. You don’t necessarily have to innovate, but instead, be ready to quickly shift if someone in your market innovates. That means you must begin your journey sooner rather than later.

We see this across almost all industries that we are working with. Everything from Health Care, Retail Banking, Communications, Insurance, Fishing Industries, Education, and state and local government.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes, and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

As I mentioned earlier, the pandemic has forced a lot of companies into a Digital Transformation for worker resiliency. We have also seen a lot of businesses adapt technology to stay in business. A good example we all see, though we are not involved in, is restaurants having to change their business model to rely on home delivery through delivery services such Grubhub, Doordash, and UberEats.

There is no doubt that the pandemic has caused a black swan event that has forced many organizations to take on Digital Transformation very quickly, but there are also slower, more deliberate Digital Transformations.

I have worked with an organization that used telemetric data collected for IoT-type sensors to produce massive amounts of data. That data then gets put through machine learning to predict outages in their equipment. The result is that they can prevent outages — a high value to their customer base. In addition, scheduled maintenance can now be done at a much lower cost and during normal business hours. The value is clear to a customer as it decreases outages, and it can be done at a lower cost. With their Digital Transformation journey, they have been able to differentiate and gain market share.

Another story that comes to mind is working with a commercial insurance company on its Digital Transformational journey. They had significantly underinvested in IT and the result was highly manual paper processes, slow and sometimes unusable systems, and a poor customer experience as engaging with them had a very slow turnaround. Through their transformation, they focused on removing manual processes, increasing the performance and stability of the systems, and changing the engagement with their customers to be more effective. As an example, a construction crew building a bridge requires a certificate of insurance to allow a new party on the construction site. This process could sometimes take 48 to 72 hours to manually process. That causes significant delays. Now it is a click of a button on a tablet to produce. It shows that sometimes small things can make a big impact on your customers.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

We do see a lot of organizations struggling with their Digital Transformation journey. The biggest challenge is that for a lot of non-tech organizations it is a complete mind shift in how they do business and the traditional approach on how technology is delivered and used. They must mix this with innovations in their market. Change is hard and often we find they are stuck between “innovate” and “do nothing”. In many cases, they don’t know there is an option that says you can be technologically prepared to quickly follow the competition that is innovating. GCSIT’s approach to building Agility into the Infrastructure helps organizations understand how they can prepare for the unknown and how to architect and build towards it to quickly pivot.

Another common challenge is that most organizations have built their IT applications and infrastructure to be internally facing, and they are now tasked with making it externally facing. It completely changes the reliability, resilience, security, and performance requirements. In most cases, the applications and infrastructure were not built to support that. At GCSIT we not only understand cloud architectures, but just as importantly we have a deep background in the data center and how to modernize it for today’s requirements. Many times, I have seen cloud solutions being built out for the customer website, only to have everything fail because procurement and processes in the data center couldn’t scale with it.

Digital transformation requires a new set of skill sets that many organizations don’t currently have. The current IT staff knows their applications and infrastructure extremely well but have never been giving the opportunity to expand beyond that. They now face a steep learning curve. What makes this especially difficult is that there is a lot of competing vendor noise where it is hard to determine what is real. Where GCSIT helps is that we take a vendor-agnostic approach to help organizations determine their digital transformation vision, strategy, conceptual architecture, and roadmap to success. This allows organizations to learn how to evaluate all the technology against a common framework. In addition, we believe that educating and working closely with the IT staff in the delivery is the key for them to develop the necessary skill sets to build, change, and operate the new environment. We believe it is a critical part of the success of our customers, so much so we made it a core value that we call “Learn, Teach, Serve”. Learn everything you can, so you can Teach Others, and then Serve them in their path to success.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation to Take It to The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

The biggest difference I have seen for organizations being successful in their Digital Transformation journey is understanding the value you are trying to achieve and formulating the vision and strategy on how to achieve it. The second difference is when organizations realize it is a journey that never ends.

A good way to think about using Digital Transformation to take it to the next level is to break it down across the following five categories to think logically about the impact.

Customer Acquisition. How do I make it easier for customers to find me, sign up, and do business with me? How do I transform how customers sign up or buy my product and/or services? A good example is signing up online for an insurance policy rather than having to call an insurance agent or go down to their office. It is also what has made the self-service SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS so successful. It is easy to buy.

Retain Customers. Are your customers getting a completely cohesive experience when doing business with you? Are you giving a reason to come back and buy again? Are you giving them something they must give up if they go elsewhere? The reality is customers today expect a different experience than they did 20 years ago, and they have much better access to what your competitors are doing. A good example is people don’t want to go into bank branches anymore, they want to do their banking on their phone or online at home. In addition, they want access to their data and use it anyway they choose. The more you open the data to them the more embedded you get in their lives. Easy access and integration into their lives is usually the best starting point for your Digital Transformational journey and it is very valuable to your customer.

Enhance the Value. What additional value can you provide to your customer beyond your core product or service? We joke about how Digital Transformation gives us the talking refrigerator, but it does demonstrate that customers want you to provide more than just keeping their food cold. I talked a little bit earlier about how predictive maintenance can increase value and differentiate, but other examples include little things like parking in the airport which tells you how many spaces are available on each floor on the parking garage, or Starbucks that allows you to order on your phone and pick up a prepared cup of coffee. The most important part of enhancing the value for your customers comes from really listening to your customers.

Optimization to Drive Down Cost. Are there things I can automate? Are there key processes I can optimize using technology? Can I reduce the customer acquisition cost? Focusing on optimization and cost as part of the Digital Transformation journey can pass cost savings back to the customer, provide faster turnaround on services, and even help pay for future innovation. A good example was an organization that used IoT sensors to detect low inventory. It not only allowed them to lower their cost of holding on to inventory, but it also significantly reduced the cost of having to pay a higher cost for rush restocking orders.

Prepare to Follow Innovation. A very common statement I hear from CEOs is that they don’t know how to innovate and — in some cases — don’t want to risk failure as it can be costly. As a result, they feel their only option is to do nothing. The problem with not beginning your Digital Transformational journey is that if the competitor innovates it is hard to pivot. Fortunately, there is a very valid path to Digital Transformation even when you are dealing with an unknown destination. You can get Technologically prepared. The best way of achieving it is to understand how to encourage an Agile approach to development and just as importantly, develop a vision for an Agile Infrastructure that allows for quick changes. It doesn’t have to be its own project, but you can make sure that for every project and initiative you take on you do it with an Agile Infrastructure in mind. It is a very valid approach to the Digital Transformational journey and one that cost less and lowers the risk. An amazing thing happens as well with this approach; innovative ideas begin to emerge that allow you to address the previous four categories in a very organic way.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” to create new competitive advantages?

A: I was born and raised in Denmark and came to the United States in the late eighties. One of the hardest cultural shifts for me was this concept of “we can’t move forward until someone is blamed for a wrong decision or a mistake”. In contrast, I was used to teams coming together to solve the problem and not worry about assigning blame. What I have found over the years is that people shut down and results in “CYA” if they stick their necks out. It completely stifles innovation and great ideas. It is especially difficult in a world where there is no perfect answer, we often must innovate and create ideas with imperfect information.

Those organizations that create a culture where mistakes and wrong decisions are accepted — even embraced — are the ones that become strong innovators. They are typically also the quickest to adjust following a wrong decision. The absence of personal consequences makes it okay to fail and to use that failure as a learning experience. Ultimately — this is how organizations learn to innovate.

At GCSIT we have taken it a step further to create innovation and a culture of always supporting each other. We allow people to experiment, create ideas, explore, and learn more, and most importantly we define a culture where nobody fails alone. It means if there is a problem, you raise your hand and we all come in and help. They can only do this if there is no fear of repercussions.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

A: Probably my favorite quote of all time is Albert Einstein’s “We can’t solve problems by using the same kind of thinking we used when we created them”. It goes well with his other quote of “The measure of intelligence is the ability to change”.

It is especially relevant in that if you are going to innovate you must think differently and be willing to change all your assumptions and everything you believe. As a friend of mine once told me, “What makes us human is our ability to rationalize our actions, decisions, and opinions”. It is this very nature we must break free from or we end up where we started. Innovation comes from accepting you are often wrong, and then be willing to challenge everything you think you know.

How can our readers further follow your work?

A: Please visit our website under “Brain Food”. There, you’ll find an array of content that helps explain how we enable our customers to create an agile infrastructure from DevOps down.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!