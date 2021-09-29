Michael Murphy: “Don’t negate the power of the mind, meditation, and strong emotions”

Don’t negate the power of the mind, meditation, and strong emotions to access the quantum field of all possibilities to bring you spontaneous remission, there are many documented cases of this, if it happens to them, why not you? Of course, this is a skill that needs to be learned, developed and consistently used.

Michael Murphy is the author of Love Unfiltered, a Wall Street Journal bestseller. His mission is to share exactly how he has been able to co-create a life of freedom, abundance, purpose and love. He is the president and owner of Volkswagen Oakland and founder of the Love from Margot Foundation, which he established to honor his late wife. The foundation supports low-income women experiencing advanced cancer with emergency funds, education and resources needed for recovery. He is also the founder of Mountains of Hope, a transformational retreat center in Colombia, South America dedicated to delivering cutting-edge healing modalities to those who suffer from cancer, addiction and disconnectedness from life. He is also the creator of The Creation Frequency Online course dedicated to teaching people how to create the life of their dreams, his book of the same name was released in 2018. He has been interviewed by Larry King and other show hosts. His latest book, LIVING IN COLOR: A Story of Love in Sickness and in Health releases October 2021.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My late wife Margot inspired me to start a non-profit that serves woman that are below the poverty line, www.lovefrommargot.org. She was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer at age 29 and passed away at age 38 in 2011. She inspired me for many reasons, in body she showed me how to love deeply and how to be vulnerable for the 10 years we were together in physical form. The courage she showed during her life and especially the last 6 months also inspired me to do more with my life. Days before dying, I asked what she wanted for me for the rest of my life, she sat up in her hospital bed and said, “continue to be a good man.”

And that is my daily mandate.

This is not easy work. What is your primary motivation and drive behind the work that you do?

My goal is to give financially challenged women who are diagnosed with cancer a fair and fighting chance. There is a huge injustice in the world toward people with little means, especially in the medical world. Less treatment options, fewer specialists available, recovery time, caregivers, advocacy — the list is long. My mission is to help as many of those women as I can, and hopefully, wake-up wealthy people, who are able to give time, support and donations, to this truth and inspire them to do more for others.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am super excited that my third book, Living in Color publishes on October 12, 2021. The book focuses on the last 6 months of Margot’s life. On December 1, 2010, she was told that her cancer had spread to the lining of her brain and her cerebrospinal fluid. If left untreated she had 6 weeks to live and with treatment 6 months. The book focuses on her last 6 months with flashbacks into our amazing love story.

In addition, we are close to opening our incredible healing retreat center in Medellin Colombia, each retreat will have paying guests that can afford it, and other guests will be invited for free through our non-profit foundation. Our retreat center is www.mountainsofhope.com

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of Cancer?

I am not a doctor; in fact, I have very little formal education. As a result of experiencing my wife’s 9-year battle, I have sat with well over 100 women going through the exact same thing. I got to know their story intimately, I have seen the poor success rate of allopathic medicine. As a result, I have read hundreds of books about cancer, been to conferences and workshops, spent hundreds if not thousands of hours talking with and interviewing incredible doctors, mostly doctors that practice functional medicine, integrative medicine and energy medicine.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the focus of our interview. Let’s start with some basic definitions so that we are all on the same page. What causes cancer?

In my opinion, most cancers are due to poor lifestyle decisions which weaken the immune system. The body gets overwhelmed with toxicity which weakens the immune system and therefore the immune system cannot kill the cancer cells, which have mutated and no longer die when programmed to die. I call them selfish cells; they were programmed to die at a specific time to make room for new cells, but because of this mutation coupled with a compromised immune system they create a tumor, which when left untreated, continues to grow until it kills the host. In addition, there are a great many chemicals that cause cancer, and cancers caused by radiation are exploding as we increase the power of the frequencies that bombard our bodies more and more. And a subject mostly ignored is the link between emotional pain or wounds that have a major effect on our health, especially the sexual organs with cancer.

What is the difference between the different forms of cancer?

There are the sex organs, breast, ovaries, uterus and prostate cancers which account for a great deal of cancers. Lung cancer is a big category, the problem with these cancers is that once the cancer cell leaves the gland, it often metastasizes (spread to other areas of the body), and now we have a big problem. Brain cancer, although rarer than the cancers above, this one along with pancreatic cancer is usually fast-growing and deadly. We also have blood cancers, and when treated, generally, most people live a long time with a form of blood cancer, and treatment of the blood cancers appears to be more effective compared to other cancers. And skin cancer, which I believe there is a link to the chemicals in the sunscreen. And bone cancer, bone cancer alone is rare, but most of the cancers above metastasize in the bones.

I know that the next few questions are huge topics, but we’d love to hear your thoughts regardless. How can cancer be prevented?

Good organic nutrition made up of mostly fresh vegetables, fruits, healthy fats, good clean water. Raw foods are better than cooked, if cooked mostly plant based, if meat, fish or chicken, grass fed, no mercury for the fish. We need a clean diet! Good clean distilled drinking water. A good detox program that keeps the gut clean and healthy. Test for heavy metals and remove them. Lots and lots of good clean oxygen. Lots of good red light. Walk barefoot and shirtless, magnetism and vitamin D. Remove mercury fillings, make sure your mouth is not a home for bad bacteria. Regular blood draws, regular IV’s and vitamins and minerals. Limit cell phone and tablet use. Have a consistent meditation program. Exercise at least an hour a day. Colonics. And make these options more affordable. I could go on and on, but this is enough for now.

How can one detect the main forms of cancer?

Blood work. Pay attention to how you feel and examine your body on a regular basis. I prefer thermal imaging as opposed to other scans that deliver radiation.

Cancer used to almost be a death sentence, but it seems that it has changed today. What are the odds of surviving cancer today?

I must defer to you as I don’t see a huge decrease in the number of cancer cases, in fact I suspect more. As for current treatments curing cancers more, again I will take your word for it but would want to research and verify that fact you are stating.

Can you share some of the new cutting-edge treatments for cancer that have recently emerged? What new cancer treatment innovations are you most excited to see come to fruition soon?

I feel like the integrative approach is more viable and successful for the patient. I also understand that immune therapy is proving to be more successful as it evolves. As for me, based on what I have witnessed, I would detox, detox and detox. While filling my body with whatever nutrient and mineral is lacking, I would also incorporate cannabis, meditation, and take care of any relationships that needs healing via forgiveness. As I am a lay person, I am not too privy to what the latest and greatest is. Sometimes, I can’t help but wonder, does everyone, or every corporation really want to cure cancer? It is a huge moneymaker, sorry for saying this, just my observation at times.

Healing usually takes place between doctor visits. What have you found to be most beneficial to assist a patient to heal?

Everything that I said about prevention. I also believe that it is vitally important that the patient does not see themselves as a victim. I believe it is important to take responsibility for this problem, one way or the other. This way, we can hold onto our personal power, for I believe that the only one that can heal me is myself. As a I result, I take ownership of my life and health, knowing that this is the way to true health and healing.

From your experience, what are a few of the best ways to support a loved one, friend, or colleague who is impacted by cancer?

It would depend on their most immediate needs, money? Help with kids? Help driving? Cooking? Shopping? Then the emotional, I find a lot of listening helps because most cancer patients see themselves as a burden to their family and others, which is totally ridiculous. I encourage them to share with me what they are really feeling, which is usually fear. And after listening with no judgement, I flood them with love, the opposite of fear, which leads to hope. These good emotions release good healing chemicals which greatly enhances their immune system. Also, get them to laugh, a lot!!!

What are a few of the biggest misconceptions and myths out there about fighting cancer that you would like to dispel?

First off, don’t jump into panic mode and rush your decisions, as most oncologists encourage you to decide today as if you are going to die tomorrow. Take a moment first to research, study, and most importantly, get at least one if not more second opinions. Besides more traditional western medicine, such as surgery, chemotherapy and radiation: ALSO look into natural protocols or at least use these natural protocols to offset the damage that traditional treatments create. And loop-in your doctor of ALL you’re doing.

Thank you so much for all of that. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what are your “5 Things Everyone Needs to Know About Cancer? Please share a story or example for each.

It’s not a death sentence, do your homework, ask good questions, research the history of allopathic medicine, research the history of chemotherapies, look all over the world at other countries, what are they doing. Who trains your doctor today? The drug salesman? What’s their motive? You have time to research and get second opinions, don’t panic, don’t rush. Your doctor is busy treating people every day and may have zero time to research the latest and greatest, if you can hire a medical advocate, which is an MD that does nothing but research and then consult, do so, and get much more up to speed. Don’t negate the power of the mind, meditation, and strong emotions to access the quantum field of all possibilities to bring you spontaneous remission, there are many documented cases of this, if it happens to them, why not you? Of course, this is a skill that needs to be learned, developed and consistently used.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A truth movement with real facts, real data, real testimonies. In my humble opinion, big pharma owns the AMA, the FDA, the CDC and most importantly the media, the medical schools, etc. They are in the business for one reason and one reason only, to make money, and make as much as they can. If we are sick, they make more, if the food, water, medicine and vaccines make us sick they make more. What is every corporation’s most important mandate? To make money for its shareholders, and as much as possible! A corporation does not have a heart or soul, it is a cold ruthless non-living entity with one purpose. So why do we trust them with our health? Our children’s health? Because they control the system and the narrative, thus we are brainwashed to trust the white coat and stethoscope, and they are trained to sell us as many drugs as possible, regardless of the nasty side effects. If people could research the truth, break free of the mental programming, embrace a pure and natural lifestyle, love and serve others, in other words open your eyes, quit being so selfish, and this selfish disease called cancer would disappear.

