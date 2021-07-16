Michael Lucarelli of RentSpree: “Be sure to build your network as much as possible”

…Be sure to build your network as much as possible. Never shy away from the opportunity to meet new people within your industry, whether during an event, online, or elsewhere. I have been to countless events where I didn’t know anyone, and it was at these events where I boldly struck up the conversations which ultimately led to us securing a 2.3m dollars seed investment.

As part of our interview series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Michael Lucarelli.

Michael grew up on Long Island, New York and began his professional career in Pennsylvania as a financial analyst before moving to Southern California. It was after he chose Pepperdine’s Graziadio business school that he was inspired to create RentSpree.

As a renter, he felt the angst of a clunky system that was frustrating to renters, landlords, and real estate agents. He acquired his real estate license and began working with agents on their rental transactions. Understanding the issues, he founded RentSpree, which would allow agents and owners to effortlessly qualify applicants in minutes.

Today, RentSpree powers more than 80 brokerages, MLSs, and prop-tech platforms, and his company employs over 50 people across two offices. Michael was selected for the 2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 list and serves over 400,000 users with RentSpree.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Thank you for having me and for taking the time to talk today! My father’s side of the family comes from Italy and they were leatherworkers who crafted items such as saddles, boots, etc. When they immigrated to the US, the family continued the tradition of making a living working with their hands. My great grandfather started an upholstery company in Queens, New York. They picked up furniture all over the five boroughs to restore it. My grandfather carried on this tradition with what became known as “Lucarelli Interiors”.

Starting and running a business is hard work and I grew up hearing stories about my grandpa’s shop, employee issues, and critical business decisions. Though there was tremendous risk involved for him, I could see the passion and sense of ownership he had in building something of his own and providing jobs to his employees.

It wasn’t in the cards for me to carry on the upholstery tradition, but my grandfather continued working on his upholstery business until he was in his early 90s and he inspired me to want to start my own business.

I ultimately identified a huge pain point in the rental process and sought to infuse this space with a fully automated, industry-standard rental process.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

We initially founded RentSpree using capital from ourselves, our friends, and our families because we were lacking the network, pedigree, and track record to secure larger institutional checks. While we were extremely fortunate to have access to any capital at all and we were intent on carrying out our mission, it was extremely challenging to stretch those resources to get to the next level.

We had to build an automated rental screening software, pay for marketing the product, provide customer support, identify our first users, refine our value proposition, build traction, and start earning revenue within a very tight timeframe before capital ran dry — all while paying ourselves the bare minimum to live off of.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Despite the difficulties I faced, I was predominantly driven by RentSpree’s mission, “to streamline the home rental process using cutting edge technology”. No matter how difficult things got, I could always remember that our product had the chance to make a real impact on people’s lives.

RentSpree handles a critical process for people to secure housing — it has a real impact on people’s lives and solves a problem that millions face each year when trying to qualify for a rental property. Applicants are typically under extreme pressure when they need to secure a new rental home. Where they end up living has a significant impact on their commutes, neighborhood safety, friendships, job opportunities, and more. RentSpree make it easier for people to secure their ideal housing.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Things are going great! Our team grew by 3x over the course of 2020 and we now have 60+ employees across two offices. Our revenues also grew by 125% YoY and we now have over 400,000 users who rely upon RentSpree for rental processes.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I was first driving around Los Angeles to pitch RentSpree to real estate offices, I would use PowerPoint slides for my presentation. Lo and behold, one location where I arrived had no screens to show the slides. This forced me to give my presentation off-the-cuff with no slides to back me up. I was able to stumble through the presentation, but it sure wasn’t pretty.

This taught me to be ready for everything, and going forward I would bring printed copies of the slides and I prepared to present without any slide back-up if needed.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

RentSpree stands out because of the people we have on our team. We were extremely lucky early on to find people who were passionate for winning and excelling at what they do. They believed in our vision, were able to further that vision, and find others who were bought into the vision.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Whatever you decide to do, make sure you enjoy it! For most people looking to achieve something great, hard work is a necessity. But by investing your time in something that excites you, you will never get to the point of burning out no matter how hard you end up working.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My co-founder Paul is the most important person who got us to where we are today. From the beginning, he established a culture of continuous learning and improvement. It is this mindset that allows not only the individuals of our team to grow but also allows the company as a whole to grow as quickly and sustainably as possible.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

RentSpree’s success is inherently designed to make the lives of renters, landlords, agents, and managers better. We are the most reviewed rental service on Google with 1,000+ reviews and a rating of 4.7/5.0 stars. Thousands of renters and landlords rely on RentSpree each month to help with housing decisions and we work hard every day to provide the best product and service for our users.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

The first tip I wish I knew is to identify and focus on the highest value activities. At the end of the day, your time is your most valuable resource, and you must make the most of it. For example, I created a short list of the biggest and best partners that would help us to grow our business and systematically worked on securing them. This helped me to think about what would impact RentSpree the most and is a major reason why we were able to attain such success so far.

Second, be sure to build your network as much as possible. Never shy away from the opportunity to meet new people within your industry, whether during an event, online, or elsewhere. I have been to countless events where I didn’t know anyone, and it was at these events where I boldly struck up the conversations which ultimately led to us securing a 2.3m dollars seed investment.

A third lesson I wish I knew is that there are no shortcuts to building a successful business. Countless people over the years have made audacious promises on what they could do or how they could help me. These individuals promised introductions, knowledge, access to capital, and more. They all had two things in common: the promises sounded too good to be true and they all wanted something in return. Unfortunately, it took a few mistakes for me to learn my lesson and now I am far warier about who I trust.

The fourth thing I wish I knew was to wait until the right time before trying to fundraise. Almost immediately after starting RentSpree, there was intense pressure to raise a large amount of capital. I spent many hours pitching investors when it was way too early for us to raise additional capital. It was time I could have spent growing our business operations and revenue. Only after achieving more traction did it make sense to spend time securing additional financing.

The final element I wish I knew was to expect to pivot. We originally started RentSpree as more of a rental “marketplace”. We quickly realized that it would be extremely challenging to grow the business this way. Facing an uphill battle, we saw the signs and eventually tweaked RentSpree into a transactional tool. The point is that we weren’t married to the original path we set and were able to alter our plan at the right time to ultimately achieve success.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

One of my other passions is in sustainable, alternative energy sources. I am a firm believer in reading the signs of the environment and evaluating ways in which we can reduce our impact on the environment. Unless we make swift and aggressive changes on this front, we will experience disasters that will adversely impact millions of the most vulnerable individuals on the planet.

