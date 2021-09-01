Michael Loghmana of Loghmana Law Firm: “Get comfortable being uncomfortable”

Get comfortable being uncomfortable. Whether you are a solo practitioner or working for a big firm, you will be faced with a lot of professional challenges that you are not familiar with that will certainly make you uncomfortable. Take solace in knowing that although you may not have the answers, you have been educated with the tools to research and figure them out.

As a part of my series about “5 things I wish someone told me when I first became an attorney” I had the pleasure of interviewing Michael Loghmana.

Michael Loghmana is the founding attorney of Loghmana Law Firm and is admitted to practice before all California State Courts and the United States District Court before for the Central District. He has represented a multitude of personal injury and accident victims resulting in a plethora of successful settlements, mediations, arbitrations and trials and has recovered millions of dollars for his clients. He has a proven track record and has recovered favorable compensation for his clients who have been wrongly injured in a variety of cases. His experience and the personal attention he gives each client and their case makes him an excellent choice when searching for an attorney.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. What is the “backstory” that brought you to this particular career path in Law?

I always knew I wanted to follow a career path that gave me the opportunity to help others in their time of need while challenging myself intellectually at the same time. Practicing personal injury law gives me the opportunity to do just that and help out my clients whose lives have been turned upside down in a matter of moments.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your law career?

We recently settled a case for a client of ours for a high six figure sum and had her come into our office to go over the details and paperwork of her case. When we informed her of the amount, she was blown away, as she told us she never imagined to walk away with that much money from her case. Needless to say, she was happy and proceeded to hug everyone in sight, including me, the paralegals, receptionist and anyone else she could find in the hallways. Moments like that really brighten up my day.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Like every other industry, technology has really reshaped how we go about our everyday lives, and our practice is no different. Our office has recently taken on a lot of cases against rideshare companies such as Uber, Lyft, Doordash, etc. These cases have really broadened our horizons and introduced us to new legal challenges and opportunities due to their novelty and lack of legal precedent.

What are some of the most interesting cases you have been involved in? Without sharing anything confidential can you share any stories?

We recently represented a paparazzi photographer that was physically assaulted by the bodyguard of a high-profile celebrity. Going through our client’s camera and video roll was certainly interesting and not like the ordinary evidence we are used to examining in a routine personal injury case.

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

I am more commonly intrigued by individuals in modern history and those that have lived in the same time period as myself as I find them more relatable to my everyday life. With that being said, someone like Steve Jobs, who not too long ago was able to think outside the box and change the way we all go about things really captures my attention. Even now, someone like Elon Musk who is always looking for an innovative change to the way we have been so accustomed to doing things really captures my attention.

What advice would you give to a young person considering a career in law?

If your only exposure to the practice of law is TV and movies, stop right there. It is not nearly as glamorous and exciting on a day-to-day basis in real life. My best suggestion is to work or intern in a law office in any capacity possible just to see what the day-to-day work and life is like and to see if it is something truly for you.

If you had the ability to make three reforms in our judicial/legal system, which three would you start with? Why?

Being a Plaintiff’s lawyer, I have to admit that I am biased and wish to see the changes that benefit my clients. But if I had to pick

1) Currently in California there is a cap of 250,000 dollars that a victim of medical malpractice can recover for their pain and suffering. This is too low, outdated and needs to be increased.

2) California requires that a driver of a vehicle maintain at least 15,000 dollars in automobile liability coverage to cover an injured party’s claim. With the rising costs of everything, particularly medical expenses, this amount is once again too low and needs to be increased to be on par with most other states.

3.) Unfortunately, there are a lot of uninsured motorists on the road due to the fact that they simply can’t afford the high premiums that insurance companies charge. I would like to see legislation introduced to regulate the rates to protect everyone against these always increasing rates.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I truly believe I have done so. Although it is on an individual level, I can confidently say that we have helped make each and everyone of our client’s lives better after they were faced with a difficult challenge in their life. We strive to bring positivity into our client’s lives and only hope that they pay it forward once they are finished with us. I also make sure to take on a certain amount of pro bono cases each year to help out those in my community.

Helping people and seeing the difference it makes in their lives. Whether it is being injured in a car accident or any other way, an individual faces insurmountable obstacles. Being able to help them with the legal process that can be stressful and difficult is truly satisfying.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Get comfortable being uncomfortable. Whether you are a solo practitioner or working for a big firm, you will be faced with a lot of professional challenges that you are not familiar with that will certainly make you uncomfortable. Take solace in knowing that although you may not have the answers, you have been educated with the tools to research and figure them out.

2. Learn to delegate. As an attorney you will soon find out how time consuming every task is and how there never seems to be enough time. Learn each task well enough to the point that you can teach or instruct someone else to do it. After that point, delegate it to the extent that it can be delegated accordingly. This will allow you to focus your time and energy on more important matters.

3. Narrow your focus, you can’t know it all. As lawyers, everyone at times expects us to know every law that exists and we sometimes expect the same from ourselves. That is just not possible. Narrow your focus on one or a few related fields of law and become great at practicing those, your clients will thank you for it.

4. Be nice. People sometimes get the misconception that lawyers need to be mean and aggressive to get their way. That could not be farther from the truth. Opposing counsel, judges and whoever else you come in contact rarely respond positively to that. Being polite and cordial without giving away ground is far more effective than trying to force what you want out of someone.

5. You will fail. In your career practicing law, you will fail sometimes, that is why it is called practicing. If you never fail, you are not doing something right, simple as that. The important thing is to learn from each and every single one of those failures and get better as a result.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

Magic Johnson. Magic has created a very successful business empire after his basketball career ended. In fact, his post basketball endeavors have arguably been more admirable than his illustrious basketball career. These achievements have come despite the fact that he has faced much adversity in his life. More importantly, it seems like he has gone through every stage of his life with a smile on his face and with a very positive attitude. I would love to pick his brain and find out how he has achieved so much and been able to maintain his positivity through it all.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.