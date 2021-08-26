Michael Lanzone of Cellular Tracking Technologies: “Solve a Problem ”

Solve a Problem — When I started CTT, it was to solve a problem that I was personally having in tracking golden eagles. Our goal was to look for potential conflicts between migrating golden eagles and wind turbine development in the Appalachians. The existing technology only collected about 12 gps points a day, which might be 50 miles apart. We needed a way to get a lot more detailed information on how the eagles were flying. So I created a cell-tower based tracking device that collected about 240 times the data, so we not only knew where they were going, but also exactly how they got there. From there we were able to build a class-leading company, and now we’re moving into the consumer market with Terra, which will not only connect people to the nature around them, but will also innovate how migration is tracked in real time. Big problems like wildlife conservation get solved by a bunch of small steps, so find that first step and see where it takes you.

Michael Lanzone is the CEO of Cellular Tracking Technologies, a company based in Cape May, NJ that develops high-end animal tracking devices for research projects world-wide. Over his career he has worked for various state and federal agencies as well as not-for-profit organizations across the country. He was the Bioacoustics and Biomonitoring Laboratory Coordinator at Carnegie Museum of Natural History’s Powdermill Avian Research Center, co-founder of the Eastern Golden Eagle Working group, and was Assistant Coordinator for the 2nd Pennsylvania Breeding Bird Atlas. He has worked on many other research projects across the world and has specialized in technological advancements and applied conservation in ornithology including bioacoustics and Golden Eagle ecology and conservation.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/75ca83ce0b3187c36012ebf9234dcd86

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory and how you grew up?

I grew up just outside of Rochester, NY, the oldest of four, and have two brothers and a sister. From a young age I was very interested in wildlife and loved to spend as much of my time outdoors as possible. I had a butterfly collection and became interested in birdwatching when I was 8 years old. I also liked to hike and would often go to the Adirondack Mountains in NY to camp. I grew up near Braddock Bay, NY, one of the largest spring bird migration hotspots in North America. There I learned to band birds, attaching tiny coded metal bands to their legs to track them and understand more about migration and the bird’s life history. These experiences set the stage for me to become a wildlife biologist.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I think probably one of the most interesting stories is how Cellular Tracking Technologies started. Before CTT I supervised the Biotechnology and Biomonitoring Laboratory at Powdermill Nature Reserve, the Biological Field Station of the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pennsylvania. During my time there I made all kinds of electronic gadgets to monitor bird migration. The project that started me on my current path was one where we were studying potential conflicts between migrating golden eagles and wind turbine development in the Appalachians.

For years I had kicked around the idea of making a cell phone into an animal tracking device that could send data directly to the researcher over the cellular network. After my friends and family heard my idea, every time they got a new cell phone they gave me their old one along with any other random electronics. These all went into a development drawer for the future.

At the time of our Golden Eagle project, the existing telemetry units on the market only collected about 12 GPS points a day, and given the flight behavior of eagles, those might be 50 miles or more apart. It was clear after we tagged a few eagles with satellite technology, that we needed a way to get a lot more detailed information on how the eagles were flying. I called the established satellite telemetry companies and tried to get them to help me improve the system, but they all declined.

Frustrated, I called one of my collaborators. I had told them what happened and that I was just going to do it myself. They chuckled and jokingly replied “Yeah.. Well, let me know when you do that!” I got off the phone and went to the drawer and pulled out the random flip phones, GPS units and other electronics and began taking them apart to see how they worked. It took me about 24 hours, but I wired up a cell phone and GPS and got them to send GPS coordinates over the cell network.

I was very excited , but it was still far too big to attach to a real bird. I began to look for engineers, cell phone companies, and anyone else I could find that might be in a position to help me miniaturize the electronics for an eagle transmitter. Everyone I reached either couldn’t help or wanted a 50,000 dollars retainer to start. I worked for a non-profit at the time, which didn’t have that kind of money. I had just about given up hope that I would find someone, when someone finally responded to my email saying , “I have a bunch of eagles that live around here in Seattle and I’ve always been interested to see where they might go. Sounds like a cool project!” He was willing to help out with it with no mention of a retainer fee.

That engineer was Casey Halverson, who would become one of the co-founders of CTT. Over the following six months we worked together to build the first miniaturized device in the world that could collect and send GPS data in real time over the cellular network. The transmitter collected about 240-times the number of data points per day than any other commercially available tracking device, and could track a golden eagle for years. That device would go on to revolutionize our industry, and started our company which is now one of the major suppliers and — more importantly — major innovators of wildlife tracking devices.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

A lot of people were instrumental in helping me get where I am today, but the most influential person in my life has been my wife. From the beginning my wife has not only been supportive of my business endeavors, she has been the one person who has always been there to encourage me when times were tough, and has been the voice of reason when I needed advice. We have both pushed each other further than we thought we could go, and with each other’s support we have both been very successful. She has also become one of the premier eagle researchers in the world, which makes me feel extremely lucky to be a part of her work and her of mine.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“You can have everything you want in life if you help enough other people get what they want.” — Zig Ziglar

This is something my father-in-law would say to me and years later this is something that really has rung true to me. As I go about running CTT, this quote has guided my actions. I have always tried to make sure that I help others, from my employees, to my friends, my family, and my community. As a key part of our business, this philosophy creates a tremendous amount of goodwill across the board, from raising company morale to creating loyal customers.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Hard Work: Creating a business is hard work. Being a hard worker that does not give up when things get tough is key to being successful. The recent COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent supply chain issues tested a lot of businesses world-wide. We could have scaled back or laid off employees and hoped things would eventually improve, but I decided to push harder to make sure that my employees had a job today and tomorrow. That decision led to us growing during the past year and a half, and it’s why we’re in a stronger position post-pandemic. Thinking Outside the Box: This trait is simply part of my character and always has been. It used to drive my family crazy when I was growing up and sometimes got me in trouble. Now, it sometimes drives my wife crazy, but then again, she tells me that it is one of the reasons she was attracted to me [laughing]. Before she even met me, she had heard all these stories about how I was this amazing hawk bander and my crazy-innovative trap designs — somehow she knew from these stories that I was the one for her. I tend to come at a problem from a completely different angle than most of the others in the room. Being able to think about problems from unique angles helped me envision that first innovative tracker and it’s how CTT was born. Having Situational Awareness: I have always had the ability to process information from my surroundings and quickly make informed decisions. Maybe this is partly because I have extremely sensitive senses, from hearing to sight to smell, and I think that combined with my thought process allows me to take in and process the information in real time.

Early on in my career, about 20 years ago, I was photographing birds that were captured at a migration banding station. As I was doing this on the side of a mountain in West Virginia, birds were flying over making their flight calls — very short calls typically made only during flight. Then I noticed that the captured birds that I was going to be photographing were calling back to the birds flying over. These little calls had only previously been recorded remotely — someone pointing a microphone at birds flying over. People had been trying for years to record the calls in a controlled environment to no avail and for many species their calls were unknown.

So I thought, what if I take captured birds and play a recording of a flight call to them. Will they respond in a controlled environment where I can record their calls? When I went back to my office at Powdermill (where incidentally they have been banding birds for over 60 years now), I took a couple of different species and played a pre-recorded flight call to them and lo and behold, they responded! This little discovery led to me building a bird call recording studio and even taking my studio on the road out west to record many different species whose flight calls had previously been unknown. Years later these thousands of recordings are being used as the basis for the flight-call IDs on our new product Terra.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the tech tools that you are helping to create that can make a positive impact on the planet and the environment. To begin, which particular problems are you aiming to solve?

We aim to make highly innovative products that provide the best data to researchers to help them answer important research and conservation questions. These range from the basic science of understanding the movements of species never before tracked, to developing tools which will inform conservation strategies for at-risk species as well as species facing threats in the future. Further, with Terra and other projects we are involved in like Project SnowStorm, we help connect and educate people world-wide to help improve environmental awareness. That kind of grassroots connection has the potential to change how we look at and take care of the natural world.

How do you think your technology can address this?

CTT has made a number of innovations to wildlife tracking in the past dozen years. When we started, the state of the art was a tag that sent only 10–12 locations to a satellite, which was very limiting. I innovated the space by creating a cell-based device that expanded the range and capabilities of these receivers by orders of magnitude, and made it possible to track birds on a far more detailed level. At the time our cellular-based transmitters could send over 240 times the data over the cell network compared to the satellite network, all at faster speeds and a lower price point than ever before.

We’ve also significantly miniaturized these devices. For instance, when I created my first cell-tracking device it was 100 grams, and fit on a golden eagle, one of the largest birds in North America. Today, we have produced cellular tags that are 5 grams and last for 3–5 years or even longer. But even though we expect cellular tags to continue getting lighter, getting tags light enough (<1 g) for the majority of the bird species in the world is going to be extremely challenging, which means for now we are limited to radio tags without GPS and with much reduced transmission range — on the order of 1–20 km. Getting those data back to researchers is much more difficult than with GPS cellular or satellite transmitters.

We’re helping solve that problem with another major innovation called the Internet of Wildlife (IoW). We programmed the larger tracking devices, which have more range and power, to talk to the miniature trackers and collect their data. So say you have a small bird in the boreal forest in Canada, and it’s nowhere near a cell or radio tower. That bird’s tracking device still collects data, but it can’t share it. Then along comes a golden eagle with an IoW tracking device, that passes within a couple of kilometers of that small bird. When that happens, all the data from the small bird gets uploaded to the eagle’s tracker, and when the eagle eventually soars past a cellular tower, those data along with the eagle’s data get downloaded. It’s a clever solution to greatly expand the network by using birds and other animals with trackers as receivers, hence Internet of Wildlife!

Our latest innovation, the Terra Project, is our most radical. Terra has a radio receiver built in to extend the tracking network, but is also doing something unique — Terra is using sound to track birds and other wildlife. When birds migrate they make little species-specific sounds, and by combining a microphone and some sophisticated algorithms, we can detect and identify those birds. So if we have enough microphones out there, we can monitor all of migration (which happens mostly at night, by the way) in near real-time, without ever catching a bird. We believe that the Terra Project will innovate the way we understand migration, and allow us to react to changes in bird and animal populations in a much more immediate and precise way than is currently possible. That’s an incredible leap forward in our understanding of bird behavior.

In order to solve the problem of distributing thousands or even tens-of-thousands of these devices worldwide, we tapped into the consumer market. Terra is our first consumer device — it allows users to listen to the natural sounds in their yard, identify birds they hear, find out about what species are passing overhead, and even monitor things like soil conditions and weather in their area. In this way Terra gets people closer to the nature around them. Meanwhile, every consumer that places a Terra in their yard is contributing to a vast network of microphones and radio receivers built into each device, which will allow us to track wildlife in a whole new way. It’s building both a community and a conservation tool at the same time.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

I’ve been interested in birds since childhood, and very early on was fascinated with migration. Specifically, learning more about where birds go and understanding how they get there. Later in life I became a researcher trying to answer my questions with the available technology and found it to be severely limited. From early in my career, it was clear that biologists needed better tools to be able to answer their research and conservation questions. I began CTT to create technology that helps researchers do what they do best by giving them the most advanced tools to do their jobs.

That mission continues 14 years later, but now we are also in the position to create other product lines that can make a positive environmental impact. We created Terra to help connect people with nature in more deep and meaningful ways, by bringing the natural world inside. Our new device combines this with our animal tracking technology so that each device can also detect radio tracked animals, vastly expanding an existing tracking network. This simultaneously helps the public learn about the natural world by bringing it inside identifying the animals in their own yards, while creating a massive new tool for researchers that can be used for scientific and conservation purposes. It’s a way of crowdsourcing research that has never been done in this way, and it will create a tool that wasn’t possible until now.

How do you think this might change the world?

CTT’s tracking products revolutionized how animal tracking was done and pushed the entire industry to innovate more. Our first consumer product, Terra, has the potential to make our understanding of birds and animals more complete. It also gives us the ability to react to new situations more quickly. For example, if from the analysis of the audio data we detect a decline in a certain species from a certain area, we can then go to that area and see what’s changed. We can contact the government and environmental management groups there and work to figure out what is going on. We’ll also be able to cross-reference these new data with existing studies and databases, adding a powerful new dimension for researchers that could reveal any number of new facts. We may even discover new “cryptic” bird species with these devices: usually new bird species are discovered by noticing a difference in song, and that is certainly possible once we have the network in place. For all the ideas we have, though, I’m certain that there will be other powerful insights or benefits that we haven’t even considered.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

One issue that we take quite seriously is privacy. As Terra is a listening device, it has the potential to be used for eavesdropping (no more, of course, than Amazon’s Alexa or other common household devices). We’re going to be implementing hardware-based solutions to filter out and/or garble human speech, as well as other human-made sounds, to prevent the use of Terra for that purpose. In addition, Terra will be collecting sounds in small clips, not in continuous recordings, so that will also help prevent misuse.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five things you need to know to successfully create technology that can make a positive social impact”? (Please share a story or an example, for each.)

Be Passionate About What You Do

Passion is important in business, but when your goal is making technology that helps to create a positive environmental impact, passion is critical. My own passion for birds and nature has led me through a series of jobs and experiences and eventually to the founding of CTT. Now that same passion is expanding into helping researchers all over the world answer the conservation questions of today and tomorrow. I would have never gotten here without the inspiration and drive that passion creates. No one could ever pay you enough to do my job if you didn’t love it, and conversely I could never do anything else, regardless of the hours or pay.

So your first question should be, “What am I passionate about?” The world has an almost endless list of issues that need solving, from feeding the world to saving a local frog species. Which one is personal to you? Which one makes your heart race? That’s the one that you should focus on. It’s your passion and your drive that will fuel success when times get tough — and they always do.

2. Solve a Problem

When I started CTT, it was to solve a problem that I was personally having in tracking golden eagles. Our goal was to look for potential conflicts between migrating golden eagles and wind turbine development in the Appalachians. The existing technology only collected about 12 gps points a day, which might be 50 miles apart. We needed a way to get a lot more detailed information on how the eagles were flying. So I created a cell-tower based tracking device that collected about 240 times the data, so we not only knew where they were going, but also exactly how they got there. From there we were able to build a class-leading company, and now we’re moving into the consumer market with Terra, which will not only connect people to the nature around them, but will also innovate how migration is tracked in real time. Big problems like wildlife conservation get solved by a bunch of small steps, so find that first step and see where it takes you.

3. Be Patient

Environmental and social issues are complicated, and it takes time to make a contribution towards solving them. Finding a balance between innovation and the practical can be tricky, and sometimes you need to let technology catch up to your dreams. My love for bird song helped me to envision the Terra Project more than twenty years ago. At CTT we’ve been building and innovating wildlife trackers for more than a decade, but it’s only just now we have the resources, experience, and technology to bring Terra to life. With patience and hard work, the impossible dreams of the past can become the reality of the future.

4. Find your Circle

Find other people who are equally passionate about the issues that are important to you. Whether it is the people you hire or the people who mentor you, it’s important that those people are devoted to your company’s mission. Remember that these are the same issues your customers care about, and they will ultimately help to create your brand and a strong loyal customer base.

Of course, this doesn’t mean finding people who agree with you about everything! Ideally, your team will see problems from different angles, which makes the team as a whole more effective. Facing environmental issues takes a lot of perseverance and grit, and surrounding yourself with people who are equally excited about your idea, will lead to success.

5. Don’t Stop Innovating

I’ll repeat this one: don’t stop innovating! Technology is advancing exponentially, and becoming stagnant will quickly kill your business and your ability to compete and solve tomorrow’s problems. Take calculated risks in product development: don’t be afraid to be aggressive! Along a similar line, your vision of the problem you’re facing will change over time as you understand it better. Be sure that your solutions adapt and evolve as you go — the dialogue between issue and solution is important to create something relevant and useful in the world, instead of something that misses the mark.

My understanding of bird conservation and tracking is much different than it was when I started CTT, and we’ve continuously improved and changed our devices based on our own understanding and our users’ feedback. This feedback loop influences what direction we need to be headed in, and where we need to innovate to have the biggest impact.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Let your heart guide you! If you try to take on an issue that you don’t feel emotionally connected to, then it will be hard to produce the sustained effort that will produce results. Stay specific to what you love, and you will do your best work.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Elon Musk

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can visit our webpage www.terralistens.com

https://www.instagram.com/terraproject1/

To learn more about CTT, you can see us at www.celltracktech.com

https://www.facebook.com/CellTrackTech

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success in your important work.

Thanks to you for the opportunity, and I hope your readers will stay focused and make the world a better place!