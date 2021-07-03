Michael Lagoni of Stackline: “Build a team of brilliant, but undiscovered talent”

Build a team of brilliant, but undiscovered talent. When hiring people to join a high-growth technology company, it’s critical to find individuals who can manage the current role, but also grow into a larger one as needs expand. The key is finding people who may not have the resume or track record of their big company peers, but they have the talent to learn quickly and scale with the company.

Michael is CEO of Stackline, a Seattle-based technology company that builds subscription-based ecommerce tools for thousands of the largest consumer brands and retailers. Stackline’s all-in-one platform unites real-time data across shopper, marketing, operations, and competitive intelligence to equip brands with the tools needed to optimize their ecommerce business. Before founding Stackline, Michael held data analytics roles at Amazon and The Boston Consulting Group where he helped consumer brands turn insights into commercial excellence.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I grew up in a small farming town in rural Ohio. My journey into entrepreneurship began in college when I met a professor who inspired me to think creatively and to think big about the company that I wanted to create. I spent the next ten years learning what I could about entrepreneurship: reading books, shadowing industry professionals, completing internships, and taking every class Harvard Business School offered about the subject while getting my MBA.

In 2014, I founded Stackline after seeing the whitespace available for an ecommerce technology company to expand into. From my time at Amazon, I knew that every consumer brand was going to need software, data, and services to power this burgeoning new ecosystem. Since then, we’ve scaled the company to serve more than 2,000 leading brands — and in the past year alone, we’ve secured two rounds of funding and grown our team by more than 75 percent as ecommerce continues to redefine the way that people shop.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

The decision to start Stackline was a long journey. I first realized that I wanted to be an entrepreneur as an 18-year-old undergraduate student, so I spent the following 10 years getting prepared.

I read every book I could find about entrepreneurship. I took every entrepreneurship class offered at Harvard Business School. I setup countless job shadows and internships that allowed me to learn from successful entrepreneurs.

From all my studies, I knew that the most important element to get right was picking an industry with strong fundamentals to support new businesses. So, I began hunting for markets that met the following criteria:

1). An industry that is small but has the potential to grow into a large market.

2). An industry that is so nascent that it has not yet attracted large, global corporations, ensuring relatively low levels of competition.

3). An industry that could be transformed by a new technology.

The more I studied the ecommerce industry, it became clear that it met all three criteria. Although it was a small industry in 2014 when I founded the company, there were strong indicators that it was going to grow into something major. Experts also suspected that the emergence of ecommerce would create a tectonic shift across the retail, advertising, and media industries. Every consumer brand in the world was going to need new software, data, and services to power this burgeoning new ecosystem.

My “aha moment” was realizing that I could build a company that provided those technology solutions to consumer brands. With 300 dollars, I founded Stackline in a 400 square foot apartment in Seattle.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

While moving my belongings into my freshman dorm room, I heard a knock at the door.

Standing in my doorway was a man who introduced himself, “Hi, I’m Professor Phil Bessler. I teach entrepreneurship and I’m here to greet the incoming students.”

“Thanks. What’s entrepreneurship?” I asked. Since I grew up in a small, rural town in Ohio, I had never heard of an entrepreneur before.

Phil went on to explain why entrepreneurship was such an important field to study, so I took his advice and enrolled in some courses. His influence in my life extended well beyond the classroom. He secured me my first internship when he hired me as a consultant to write business plans for small business owners in our community, and he served as my faculty advisor and board member for every organization that I ran during my undergraduate years. I spent countless hours in his office, pitching him on companies that I wanted to start. He always pushed me to think bigger.

Phil is a real-life teacher and mentor that guided me through so many of the challenging adventures of building organizations, building a career, and building a life. He always had very high expectations, but he also matched those expectations with his persistent coaching and mentorship.

You never know when a life-changing person is about to step into your world. I want to be that person for other people around me — just as Phil has been for me.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We have an incredible team of brilliant, fun, energetic people that share a relentless commitment to solving bold challenges.

Several years ago, our customers began asking us to build a valuable new technology, but we were not sure if it was possible. We dedicated a small group of data scientists and engineers to explore it for a few weeks. Months, quarters and even years passed, but this team continued experimenting to find a solution.

Whenever the project outcomes looked bleak, the team would joke to themselves that, “No one will ever be able to compete with us, because no one else is crazy enough to endure this many failures for so long.”

After nearly three years, they found a solution and it became a critical component of our success.

Our team — and our culture — is what makes us stand out. When an innovation has the potential to transform our company, we will pursue it even if the odds are not in our favor.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Earlier in my career, I founded a non-profit organization called Minds Matter that helps low-income students gain admission to college. The organization’s volunteers work with students every Saturday by providing mentoring and academic tutoring. Over the years, 100 percent of Minds Matter’s students gained admission to leading college programs, including Brown University, Johns Hopkins University and Harvard College.

I’m really passionate about youth education and hope to make an even bigger impact in this area in the years ahead.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The three traits most instrumental for me were the following:

1). Creativity.

A founder’s main responsibility is being able to see around the corner, know where the market is headed and identify hidden, undiscovered product opportunities. There are no focus groups or white papers that will have these answers. My goal is to always create things that people haven’t dreamed of yet.

2). Design.

Particularly in enterprise software, customers are delightfully surprised when products are beautiful and easy-to-use. I still hand-draw all our new products and features and then work closely with our lead designer to select fonts, colors, and other user experience components.

3). Grit.

We have always believed that no job was too small for us when helping our customers. Not long after launching our ecommerce analytics service, a customer called and explained that their fulfillment operations were falling behind schedule during the critical holiday sales period. My co-founder, Mitch, and I drove out to the customer’s warehouse and spent the rest of that afternoon loading boxes into delivery trucks. Although this was way outside the scope of our contract, we decided early on that we wanted to be there to support our customers in every way we could.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I have been told as a first-time founder to “know your lane”. While I understand the sentiment for nascent companies to not overextend, I also learned early in the development of Stackline to be open to all opportunities and ideas that excite us. We believe in letting our clients and their needs dictate our roadmap and the “lanes” that we enter. Stackline is not only an ecommerce technology company with best in-class products, we are also a company that has an insatiable appetite for innovation. We have an incredible pipeline of new releases coming in the next year that are adjacent to our traditional enterprise offerings that would have never come to fruition if we were focused just on “staying in our lane”.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

In the early days, we hadn’t yet automated our reporting. That meant that all data collection, analysis, and presentation was done manually using excel. The number of customers who signed up far exceeded our projections. I quickly ended up in a situation where the volume of manual reports I needed to complete each week grew much faster than we were able to hire new employees to help manage the workload.

After several months, I developed a severe case of carpal tunnel and lost the use of my right arm.

I fumbled through using a mouse and keyboard with just my left hand, but it was painfully slow and only exacerbated our production issues.

Fortunately, around this time we had just hired our CTO, Raj, who jumped in and quickly built a new software product to automate the entire process. That software was the genesis of our Beacon platform, which is still one of our most successful products.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

There will undoubtedly be challenging times that rattle your confidence when building a company. The best cure I have found for those periods has always been to spend time with customers. Hearing about their plans, goals and needs is so incredibly energizing — and it reminds me that there is still so much for us to build.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

Building our original software platform was a long, tedious, and challenging project. After two years of effort, we finally released the first version.

Just minutes after showing the product to a prospective customer, we received an email notification that they had subscribed online and made a payment to purchase the software. We all began jumping up and down while cheering in our 100 square foot office to celebrate our first order. It seems ridiculous now, but at the time it meant so much to us.

The journey for founders will always be a long and bumpy road between vision and reality. The failures and setbacks are guaranteed, so it’s important to celebrate the victories — no matter how small — along the way.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

There is no single formula that works for every company. The right capital strategy for a business also changes with scale and time.

For Stackline, we bootstrapped the business in the early years. This allowed the employees to maintain more ownership as the business grew in value, but it also had the added pressure of self-funding the company’s growth. This reality forced us to find product-market fit quickly and design a business model with profitable unit economics.

Once the company grew to become a much larger operation, we raised 180 million dollars from TA Associates and Goldman Sachs, both of which are world-class investors who have the resources to help us scale globally.

My belief is that founders tend to live up to the expectations that they set for themselves — and our colleagues at TA and Goldman Sachs help elevate those expectations by broadening our access to talent, knowledge, and a global network of partners. They provide so much more than just capital to Stackline.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

The five things you need to create a highly successful startup are:

1). Have a clear vision of where the market is headed and define a new category.

Every industry is evolving — and so are the needs of its customers. If you can accurately predict where things are heading, then you will know where to place your bets on new innovations and how to define the new categories as they emerge. Very often, the company that defines the category ends up winning the category.

2). Have a mission to solve the hardest unsolved problems in your industry.

The easiest way for a new company to gain traction is to solve a problem that no one else has solved yet. Every week, we are presented with dozens of new product opportunities. Since we can’t build them all, we developed a quick, but effective way to cut them down to the best candidates. We ask our team two questions: 1. Would our solution be unique and have one-of-a-kind features that are unmatched by current offerings? 2. Is building the solution going to be so challenging that most people believe it’s actually impossible?

If our team answers yes to both above questions, then we move it higher on the priority list. We have learned over the years that, if we want less competition, then we must pick the hardest problems to solve.

3). Build a team of brilliant, but undiscovered talent.

When hiring people to join a high-growth technology company, it’s critical to find individuals who can manage the current role, but also grow into a larger one as needs expand. The key is finding people who may not have the resume or track record of their big company peers, but they have the talent to learn quickly and scale with the company.

4). Be your own customer.

Stackline employees are power users of our own products. As a result, nearly all our best new products, new features, and other innovations have originated from internal team suggestions.

5). Move fast.

Larger competitors in your industry may have more resources, but new ventures have the hidden advantage of speed. Founders should make sure they are fully utilizing this benefit. You should be moving at a pace that is uncomfortable for your team.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

All startups that fail do so for the same reason — the founders give up.

The advice I offer aspiring founders is to view their company as a mechanism to generate many new products, features, and models until they find one that works. It’s important to know in advance that this will take dozens of iterations, pivots, and failures before making it through the gauntlet and coming out successful on the other side.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

Surrounding yourself with smart, enthusiastic teammates is the best solution. I’ve been very fortunate to be a part of an amazing team at Stackline where so many people are “all-in” and fully committed. Whenever challenges arise, our team rallies to help.

It’s also important to have a personal passion for your mission. If you love what you do, it creates a bottomless pool of energy that you can put towards it.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Outside of my work at Stackline, the biggest area I could impact through philanthropy will certainly be in the youth education field. Through my work at Minds Matter, I’ve witnessed first-hand how a high-quality education can be a catalyst to a brighter future.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to spend time with Richard Branson. He has started nearly 500 companies, but also allocates a large share of his time to supporting bold philanthropic programs.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can connect with me on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/lagoni/ and keep up with Stackline news at Stackline.com.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!