Michael Kortlander: “Have a side hustle”

I’m very excited about the work we are doing right now in Uganda with MissionCleanWater. We are a completely independent nonprofit. Our total focus is on supporting the communities we’ve partnered with, whatever shape that takes on. We are working closely with a community called Omagara. There are about 5 other communities that we are working with right now to develop clean water projects.

A project does not succeed in the long-term unless the community is completely involved and has charge in the process. Too many clean water projects operate with a one-size-fits-all model, where they quickly build a well and then move on. I have seen many failed projects during field visits that happened because there was not enough collaboration with the local community. Our approach involves the community every step of the way, primarily through local leadership councils known as Water User Committees.

My role is specific to my skill set and background: helping spread the story and working to find grants.

As a part of our series about “Filmmakers Making A Social Impact,” I had the pleasure of interviewing Michael Kortlander.

Imagine waking up with no running water or bottled water available. That’s a reality for nearly one billion people in the world who lack access to safe drinking water.

In Africa, women and children may be required to walk six hours to gather water from hand-dug wells that are polluted and shared with animals. With a large portion of a village’s population losing these hours daily, communities struggle to progress and develop as schooling and economic endeavors fall to the wayside.

Michael Kortlander is a commercial and documentary film director who’s made it his mission to bring awareness to this issue — moving away from stereotypes and showing a more personal side of the story.

Michael has worked with nonprofits across the world from topics ranging from education to public health. But the issue of clean water stood out as a human right and fundamental starting point for progress. Having worked with organizations like Waterboys and MissionCleanWater, Michael is contributing to the UN’s goal of ending water scarcity in our lifetime.

After a trip to Uganda to simply make a video, Michael became more involved in fundraising and project development for water projects near the city of Soroti.

Michael says: “So many of the world’s challenges seem overwhelming and beyond our control. But the issue of clean water is different. The two organizations I’ve worked with have already provided water to more than 100,000 people in recent years. If we put our minds to it, if we collaborate closely with communities to understand their unique needs, we can eradicate this problem and create new opportunities, especially for the young people.”

Thank you so much for doing this interview with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit. Can you share your “backstory” that brought you to this career?

I started college studying English and creative writing, but a lot of my friends were in film and it seemed fun. That was the start, and 15 years later here we are!

Writing has always remained a big part of what I do, including ghost writing, writing voiceover for ad campaigns, or writing grants for clean water. But I love the collaboration of film and the social aspect of how projects are made by many talented people coming together.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your filmmaking career?

Spending a day with lifelong Alabama Crimson Tide fans and tailgating with them for a Goodyear commercial. Just how much they loved every aspect of Crimson Tide football — from the decorations inside their house to scheduling trips a year in advance for travel games. I’m originally from Columbus, Ohio so I grew up around the culture of college football… But the fans I met in Alabama were incredibly gracious and welcoming, even toward a Buckeye fan like me (I went to Ohio University, not Ohio State).

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

Getting to know and work with such a diverse group of people is the best part of this job.It’s a similar process, and equally interesting to me whether it’s an indie band, great actors, Midwestern families, talented creators, or people in a far off place.

A young woman named Sita who I filmed in India was going back to school as a 17-year-old with the Pratham program. She was so smart, hard working, and resilient. She had so many responsibilities — raising a baby, cooking and cleaning, caring for her parents and livestock. Her day began before sunrise and she worked well into the night. And yet she was still taking the time to learn algebra and English. It’s really humbling to meet her and many others like her.

In the realm of clean water, I’ve seen great work being done from local community organizers and engineers, who make the work happen on the ground. Several of them studied in the US and Europe, but have gone back to Africa to do their work. I’ve learned a lot from working with them, and witnessing their expertise and dedication. The list is so massive at this point — there are so many talented, dedicated, and compassionate people in every corner of the globe. Often their work is completely under-the-radar. It’s an honor to meet them and work beside them.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’ve been fortunate to have had several remotely-produced commercial projects in the past nine months with Adolescent Content. We work as a team with multiple creators and directors involved, and I have been helping to keep everyone on the same page creatively.

Remote shooting has led to some great creative opportunities, since you’re able to film in a very intimate way with someone when they are essentially filming themselves and the production is over Zoom. The projects we did with Maris Jones and Superorganism for LG, as well as a campaign we made remotely for Tinder are a few examples of this. It’s a non-traditional, team oriented approach with multiple local crews and talented people contributing.

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

I’m very excited about the work we are doing right now in Uganda with MissionCleanWater. We are a completely independent nonprofit. Our total focus is on supporting the communities we’ve partnered with, whatever shape that takes on.

We are working closely with a community called Omagara. There are about 5 other communities that we are working with right now to develop clean water projects.

A project does not succeed in the long-term unless the community is completely involved and has charge in the process. Too many clean water projects operate with a one-size-fits-all model, where they quickly build a well and then move on. I have seen many failed projects during field visits that happened because there was not enough collaboration with the local community. Our approach involves the community every step of the way, primarily through local leadership councils known as Water User Committees.

My role is specific to my skill set and background: helping spread the story and working to find grants.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

I’m a believer in going with the flow. If you put that energy out into the world, there’s a good chance it will eventually manifest into something.

I’ve always sought out nonprofit work. I’ve made videos for Ronald McDonald House, United Way, the World Health Organization, Pratham India, and others. Then, I met James Leitner, the founder of MissionCleanWater on a commercial for UPS. It was amazing to see what he was seeking to accomplish at such a young age.

As I began to have more experiences with various non-profits, I realized that I had something more to contribute than just making films. Also, so many other issues that I care about — education is a big one — cannot happen if this basic human right is not in place.

Start small and do a project with a great local program in your own community. There are so many worthy organizations that we can support.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

I mentioned Sita earlier.

Another is Florence, Vicky, and Benna — the three girls who starred in this video, which was the first clean water project I got to see in action. They were so funny and outgoing, and would follow my wife and me around wherever we went in the village. On Day 1, I knew they would be in our film.

It’s important to me to show the positive side of life in these communities. I think that their upbeat friendship together feels very relatable — I hope that is evident in the video. There are moments where they are laughing and joking around even as they walk and struggle to gather clean water. I wanted to show that even though they have some major challenges and burdens, at the end of the day they are just kids being kids.

I also have to give a shoutout to Andrew Auruku and Betty Aliebo, two people I’ve become friends with and are both doing a lot to help their communities. Andrew is our main community organizer in the Soroti region of Uganda, and Betty is an amazing village leader. You can see her giving directions and organizing in certain shots of the video. I stay in touch with both of them when I’m back home, and they are the first people I try to see when I return to Uganda. Working in the nonprofit world, you are bound to meet so many amazing people, and these are just two examples of many.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

The biggest thing would honestly be to donate, or even better, become a monthly donor. We’re working with local government officials in central Uganda, and they have a long list of projects that could help people who are extremely vulnerable and in need. The vast majority of our work right now is fundraising and grants. Every dollar counts! I don’t like to just throw around statistics, but generally speaking, 20 dollars – 25 dollars is enough to help provide one person with clean water for a lifetime. It’s an approximation, but that’s the sort of impact a donation can have.

We have a GuideStar Gold Seal of Transparency and are committed to 90% of our funds going directly to work on the ground.

I should also mention some other great organizations I have worked with, including WorldServe, Waterboys, and Chikumbuso.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Find a mentor. Mentors will open doors for you that no one else will. Don’t wait for people to say yes. If someone is telling you “no”, then they aren’t worth your energy. Start small, and work with people who want to work with you. Play the long game. My career has been built slowly over more than a decade. I think there is a false perception of “overnight success” in film. Have a side hustle — editing, writing, or something totally different that you enjoy. Not only can this be helpful financially, but it broadens your skillset and perspective. Enjoy the journey and surround yourself with people who add positive energy to your life. I know it’s cliché but it’s so true.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Maybe for you it is being a great friend, a great sibling, or making that extra call to your grandparents to give them some company. Every act of kindness and generosity makes an impact on the world.

We are very blessed that many other Social Impact Heroes read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would like to collaborate with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

Well I met Amanda Gorman years ago at a rally in Los Angeles for #BringBackOurGirls. I’ve followed her on social media for many years and it’s been so inspiring to see her journey. If she ever wants to join us on a trip to learn about this work she’s more than welcome 🙂

How can our readers follow you online?

Most of my work is happening behind-the-scenes. But the best place is on Instagram!

This was great, thank you so much for sharing your story and doing this with us. We wish you continued success!

Thank you for creating a platform to share stories like this one about clean water!