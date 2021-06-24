Michael Kahn of Astound Commerce: “There is no short course to building a beloved brand”

Talent management is the most important part of running a company and can be overlooked in favor of a focus on products, profits, and revenue. I have learned this as an employee, and manager. Building the right team with strong values and culture is the foundation for being great. Full stop.

As part of my series about the “How To Take Your Company From Good To Great,” I had the pleasure of interviewing Michael Kahn.

Michael (MK) Kahn is Global CEO at Astound Commerce, a role he took on in September 2020 as part of an aggressive growth strategy to make Astound the global market leader in digital commerce. He brings four decades of experience in global operations and talent leadership; business strategy, development and expansion; and branding, marketing, and communications.

A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he earned a B.A. in Journalism, MK started his career at high-profile advertising agencies including Campbell Mithun Esty, DDB, Ketchum, and J.Walter Thompson, where he was responsible for account and client services leadership. After several years at these top firms, he joined and led a creative agency startup, Mitchiner, Ross & Kahn.

After holding CMO and CEO roles during the late ’90s and early 2000s at a series of B2C and B2B digital startups, he joined Performics, a leading digital performance marketing agency. Beginning in a role as the head of strategic account management, he ultimately became Global CEO in 2014. In this role, MK saw the build-out of Performics from a team of 300 in Chicago to 3,400 teammates in 57 countries, a six-year organic growth rate of more than 15 percent, and operating income margins of more than 20 percent.

In 2017, MK became global brand president at Digitas Worldwide, The Connected Marketing Agency. He built a unified go-to-market strategy and team that led expansion of the Digitas network from 27 offices in 13 countries to more than 50 offices in 30 countries in a two-year period, driving an international growth rate of more than 6 percent.

His leadership approach is to connect, listen, learn, evaluate, ideate, synthesize, actualize, and execute via ongoing collaboration and commitment. He’s a strong believer in open feedback and embracing integrity through a 360-degree view of performance inclusive of managers, peers, and employees, and he champions a growth mindset, continuous improvement, and embracing the idea that our best days and best work, as a company and as individuals, lie ahead.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I got my start from birth, growing up in an advertising household. My dad was an ad man during the golden age of advertising (Mad Men era) and I was surrounded by some of the best commercials ever made (Coca-Cola/Teach The World To Sing, Volkswagen/Lemon, 7-Up/Uncola, AT&T/Reach Out and Touch Someone, Apple/1984). Through my dad’s work and exposure to these ads, I was drawn to the industry from Day One. This led to the selection of my university studies: a Journalism major with a minor in Advertising at the University of Wisconsin and to my first job in the media department at Stone & Adler, a direct marketing agency pioneer.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

I always was and am a restless soul, consistently seeking new adventures and challenges. When I was starting my career, this was a hard impulse to overcome because my real task at that time was to go deep on what I was assigned to do and to master it for my managers. While it was a difficult task, I learned to focus, have patience and persistently work on doing one thing very well before moving on to the next.

This has stayed with me the rest of my career.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

Early on, I was given the job to lead an account and had to present the first bills/invoices to the client for campaign work, which covered ads, a brochure, radio spots, classified ads, etc. I decided that there was too much variance between all the invoices, and on my own evened them out to be all the same cost.

Needless to say, the meeting with the client CEO did not go well!

As one of many teaching moments, early on, I learned the importance of asking for guidance before making a business decision.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We are a mission-critical business to the clients we serve, driving revenue and sales with every action. And we build off this platform with a passionate focus on maximizing the brand and business value of every digital commerce touchpoint.

This sounds like a lofty goal, but for Astound Commerce it is real and has been for 21 years.

It is demonstrated through the 3,000 successful digital commerce projects we have completed in our history and the sustainable relationships we have built. Like the one we have with Parts Town, a B2B online distributor of commercial kitchen equipment and parts. During a 13+ year relationship we have helped Parts Town build a category-leading, billion-dollar business acting as an extension to their team in strategy, engineering, and technology.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Build breaks into your work week to go for a run, ride a bike, and just sit still. All the research shows time and again that taking a break can lead to breakthrough ideas and work.

Furthermore, building on these weekday breaks by taking a vacation is important and well deserved. It is simply amazing what a week or two away from the salt mines can do to the spirit.

Less work can mean more impact.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Throughout my 40+ year career there have been so many people who guided me and helped me along the way. In fact, I recently started breaking down these key people in my work and life by decade.

In my first decade of work, I worked for Dinny Cosyns at J. Walter Thompson on the launch of Discover Card. Early on Dinny shared with me her philosophy on how to drive personal contribution and value to the business. It was built on asking myself one question at the end of each day…” What have I done today to move the brand and business ahead?” I embraced and loved this notion of personal, individual, day-by-day accountability for performance and have practiced it everyday since.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. The title of this series is “How to take your company from good to great”. Let’s start with defining our terms. How would you define a “good” company, what does that look like? How would you define a “great” company, what does that look like?

A good company has a good product or service, good proposition, good people, good markets, and a good, sustainable business.

A great company offers identifiably differentiated products or services, owns a unique go-to-market proposition, has best-in-class talent, serves a dynamic market opportunity, and has a business platform with unlimited potential.

A good company plays in a sandbox. A great company creates the playing field.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to lead a company from Good to Great? Please share a story or an example for each.

For me, this can actually be broken down into five key questions:

What does the company do or offer that makes it identifiably and sustainably unique? What is its superpower? In the case of Astound Commerce it is our real white-glove approach to every digital commerce project. A 100%+ “whatever it takes to fulfill the assignment approach” that translates to 90%+ revenue and relationship retention. What market space can the company own? What can it lay claim to? In the case of Google it is accessing and organizing all the world’s information. In the case of Amazon it is accessing and buying all the world’s goods. In the case of Tesla it is accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable energy. Does the company own a scalable platform? Can it support exceptional rapid, profitable expansion and growth? After all, it has become a platform-driven world as exemplified by the highest valued companies on the planet; Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Facebook, Tencent, Tesla, Alibaba. Does the company have the leadership, talent, and culture to operate at a sustainable great level? The above companies I have mentioned show a combination of exceptional leadership, renowned and deep talent, and powerful cultures that produce extraordinary results on a sustainable basis. Does the company offer a buying experience and execution of that experience that separates it from everyone else? Next-day delivery, perfectly ergonomically designed devices, instant results, 100% engagement fulfillment. All these point to the absolute power of best-in-class execution.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. Can you help articulate for our readers a few reasons why a business should consider becoming a purpose driven business, or consider having a social impact angle?

Research has shown that culture and values drive employee satisfaction more than any other factors, including compensation and position. These same dynamics increasingly carry over to the consumer who is looking to do business with companies they can believe in/support. Companies that truly stand for something and want to make the world a better place invest their time and resources to do it.

In fact, a groundbreaking 2020 study by Zeno Group revealed that consumers are four to six times more likely to purchase, protect, and champion purpose-driven companies.

So yes, standing strong helps businesses stand out.

What would you advise to a business leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth and “restart their engines”?

I have been faced with this dynamic and have approached it from two different angles. The first is a “consider all the possibilities” review. Examine the current operation to look for areas of growth and performance that may be buried in the general decline. This thorough reassessment can lead to rediscovering and uncovering growth opportunities that may be under-invested in or neglected over time.

The second course of action I have taken is to talk with customers and revisit our reason for being, as well as what we should continue, start, and stop doing.

Based on a thorough internal/external diagnostic, and assuming market demand still exists, growth can be reignited by reconnecting the business to opportunity.

Generating new business, increasing your profits, or at least maintaining your financial stability can be challenging during good times, even more so during turbulent times. Can you share some of the strategies you use to keep forging ahead and not lose growth traction during a difficult economy?

Challenging and difficult economies can represent the most substantive opportunity for market disruption and growth. It is not a time to pull back and wait for conditions to improve. It is a time to double down on the highest ROI activities to sustain and grow your business. The benefits of persistency can be outsized when the economy rebounds.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

Talent management is the most important part of running a company and can be overlooked in favor of a focus on products, profits, and revenue. I have learned this as an employee, and manager. Building the right team with strong values and culture is the foundation for being great. Full stop.

As you know, “conversion” means to convert a visit into a sale. In your experience what are the best strategies a business should use to increase conversion rates?

From all my years of performance marketing experience (Performics, Digitas), I believe a 360 degree approach can lead to the highest outcomes.

I have seen best-in-class practices built on a multi-dimensional approach that includes proper analytics/goal setting/measurement, paid/owned/earned media and marketing investment, and continuous optimization of the buying experience through delivery.

Of course, the main way to increase conversion rates is to create a trusted and beloved brand. Can you share a few ways that a business can earn a reputation as a trusted and beloved brand?

There is no short answer to this. The most valuable brands in the world have been built over time, and are based on all the good-to-great dimensions we discussed earlier: superpower, ownable market, scalable platform, leadership and talent, and buying experience.

There is no short course to building a beloved brand. There is a multi-dimensional approach to brand leadership.

Great customer service and great customer experience are essential to build a beloved brand and essential to be successful in general. In your experience what are a few of the most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience?

The foundation of great customer experience is of course, the customer. They are the single most important ingredient in understanding what defines a best-in-class experience, whether your business is doing so, and how to execute on this knowledge.. The closer a business gets to a consumer, the closer they will get to excellence.

What are your thoughts about how a company should be engaged on Social Media? For example, the advisory firm EisnerAmper conducted 6 yearly surveys of United States corporate boards, and directors reported that one of their most pressing concerns was reputational risk as a result of social media. Do you share this concern? We’d love to hear your thoughts about this.

I believe companies need to participate in social media responsibly and strategically. By doing so a business and brand can own its voice in this critical environment. By not doing so, a company runs the risk of others speaking for them.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I believe every CEO and founder should follow four foundational steps to lay a strong starting foundation:

Write a detailed business plan covering years 1, 2 and 3 including a full P&L

Assemble a board of advisors to provide elevational and ongoing counsel

Assemble a core team that can help you overdeliver in years 1, 2 and 3

Ensure you have enough capital to support the operation (ideally for 12 months)

These foundational steps can help overcome the tendency for new business owners to be focused on a business idea versus business execution.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A C-Mentor program that requires all senior executives to mentor at least five “new to the work world” employees every year, and through their first year.

How can our readers further follow you online?

Through my posting on LinkedIn. https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-kahn-29451b12/

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!