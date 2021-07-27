Michael-John Toste: “Find your God-given passion in life and go after it with everything you have in you”

Find your God-given passion in life and go after it with everything you have in you. God knows best and the talents and skills He gave you, are meant for great things! Go after them! Don’t give up and don’t let anyone tell you that you are not good enough. You are more than enough and there is nothing that is impossible when you partner up with God.

As part of my series about “authors who are making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Michael-John Toste.

Michael-John Toste is an International Destiny Coach broadcasting his new dynamic radio-talk show, Your Day of Destiny weekly every Sunday at 8:00 PM on KABC.COM 790 AM in Los Angeles.

He began singing at 3 years old and dreamed about performing on Dick Clarks’ American Bandstand on day. That day it became a reality when the All Sports Band with Atlantic/Radio Records appeared on American Bandstand and was voted by its viewers to the third most popular group in America on their show. Michael-John also performed with the band on Solid Gold, MTV and many other popular television shows, with a live performance at Madison Square Garden. He became the lead vocalist and songwriter with the All Sports Band that charted two hot 100 Billboard hits and achieved a hot 20 hit in Germany as well. Michael-John advises entrepreneurs, CEOs, visionaries, dreamers and those who desire to fulfill their ultimate destiny. His new revolutionary book will be released soon. You can preview it at pmlaunch.space and experience a book that is out of this world! Check out Michael-John’s new music at michael-johnmusic.com

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

When you were younger, was there a book that you read that inspired you to take action or change your life? Can you share a story about that?

Certainly, it was the bestselling book of all time, the Bible! Secondly, would be my friend and mentor Mel Tari’s book, “Like A Mighty Wind.” Both books inspired me to think out of the box, and into the heavens, expecting miracles and unlimited success when your partner in life is the Creator of the Universe.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I learned that success isn’t a one-time event. We can experience success after success and learn from our failures along the way. This way we can achieve even greater results by using the lessons learned from our failures and applying wisdom in avoiding the same mistakes we have made before. Many times I spoke things, I wish I hadn’t spoken before or rushed into decisions, and found that being anxious for things, can draw you into making snap decisions that cost you big later in life. If we slow down and don’t rush through life, we can enjoy it and make better decisions along the way. Also, I pray much more than I used to when I was in my teens and find answers and even previews of my future and success before it happens, by tapping into the mind of my Creator.

Can you describe how you aim to make a significant social impact with your book?

Yes, this book is my hearts-desire to see young students and intellectuals come to a better understanding of how to achieve their destiny with 12 spiritual principles that offer inspiration, motivation, wisdom, insight and clarity. It is also for people of all ages as well, as the principles go beyond age and gender. Each powerful principle and true story that I have experienced and share in my book will assist you to better navigate around the mind-fields of your life and usher you into your ultimate destiny.

Can you share with us the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

Wow! There are so many, it is hard to pick one… as I share so many golden nuggets throughout the pages of each chapter. One of my favorites is in the “Dream Fields” chapter. I am asked to mentor a young baseball player in the minor leagues and while I am mentoring him, God blesses him with being promoted into the big leagues of professional baseball while he is in our destiny mentoring program. He and his team then win the World Series after only a short time in professional baseball. Another hope of his was to meet and marry the wife of his dreams and this happened as well during his time with me in mentorship, and God blessed really him with an incredible wife. The way these major dreams are fulfilled and how it all takes place is described in detail and is what is most miraculous and interesting about this amazing story. You can actually check out the website at pmlaunch.space and get a preview of what is coming!

What was the “aha moment” or series of events that made you decide to bring your message to the greater world? Can you share a story about that?

It was certainly my life journey being filled with so many incredible and unbelievable moments that had to be shared to encourage others, of what is possible when you are ready to surrender your life and instead receive back a much better and more abundant life, by taking hold of these strategic power principles that are life-transforming by Gods design!

Without sharing specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

The Pentagon children and widows, one year after the 911 Terrorist attack were blessed through a very special and heartwarming tribute that I produced one year after the horrible tragedy that took their loved ones’ lives. It was a God-inspired vision to fly to Washington DC, and orchestrate a special event and ceremony that will present an unforgettable memorial event for their lost loved ones. I was blessed with being able to invite and fly in 17 Olympians from the 2002 Winter Olympics that were so kind to share their time with the Pentagon children and encourage them on that important day of remembrance. Also, I invited many athletes and popular entertainers that performed for the grieving families and inspired them to have hope. Country singer Randy Travis, Grammy Award winner Roberta Flack, Nelson and Ron Kenoly were all a blessing to the Pentagon families as they performed inspirational music that touched the families hearts deeply. The incredible crew and volunteers that assisted me with this God-given vision, worked hard to bring this vision to pass and turn this solemn day into an historic one-year anniversary of remembering those in whom they loved so much and lost on that tragic day.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

One, be an encouragement to everyone you meet, especially our youth and young leaders who are hoping for a better life. Number two, please don’t take God out of the colleges and schools, and instead bring our Creator back into academics, understanding that most of the world believes in God and places their faith and hope in Him and this is a part of our fiber and being to be able to given the freedom to connect with our spiritual roots every day wherever we live and breathe and gain knowledge and get our education. True freedom, does not restrict us from our spiritual roots and having the freedom to express this very important part of our being. Finally, be an example of the character and loving person that you would love others to be to you.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Sure. Leaders desire to be the best that they can be, every moment of the day. They seek a higher level of wisdom, knowledge and compassion and share it with their community and the world; uniting people with unconditional love and acceptance. Being a leader, means to place your own ego aside, for the betterment of society and humanity at large. Pride will take you for a ride, but humility will promote you and bring you valued friends for life and give you favor with God and mankind.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Do things right the first time, using excellence, so that you don’t have to take twice the time and effort to attempt to fix it later, because it didn’t make the grade. In the recording studio, I learned to give it my best performance every time and not accept less than my very best effort. When I would listen to times that I rushed and didn’t care to do it with all my heart, strength and mind, I could see and hear the results were never satisfying, nor did they bring a great reward afterward. There is no replacement for hard work, other than working smart while your working hard! Experience lets you know that people that hardly work don’t achieve much in life, but hard work combined with wisdom, which is developing a smart work ethic, works to bring great rewards long term. Find your God-given passion in life and go after it with everything you have in you. God knows best and the talents and skills He gave you, are meant for great things! Go after them! Don’t give up and don’t let anyone tell you that you are not good enough. You are more than enough and there is nothing that is impossible when you partner up with God. Honor everyone, whether rich or poor, smart or not so smart, and be humble, as there is always someone smarter, richer, kinder and a greater achiever that can put you in your place, by simply displaying all the attributes before you and proving that you aren’t as great as you think you are. Your greatness is shown through your humility, as that is the proof that something special is working in you. Finally, place God first in your life, pray daily and wait upon the right timing for everything you do, because being too early, is as bad as being too late. Either one can put you in the failure zone. God’s timing is perfect every time. And when you allow time to pray and meditate on His excellent ways and thoughts, as they are much higher than ours, and then your thoughts and actions will rise up to a higher level to elevate you securely into the ultimate destiny that you were designed to achieve.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Sure, Jesus gave me that lesson when He said, “ You will know they are my disciples by their love for one another.”

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Yes, I would really enjoy having lunch with Denzel Washington, the actor. I appreciate the passion and dedication that he puts into his craft and also the wonderful relationship he seems to have with God, that gives him the edge in Hollywood and around the world. He lights up the screen whenever he is on the silver screen. He is the silver on the screen and shines for the world to see, what true dedication to God and your craft can do when they are coupled together. I think he is certainly the actor of the decade and sets a wonderful example with his over 20 years of being a spokesman while serving the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Pmlaunch.space michael-johnmusic.com

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!