Michael Jefferson (p.k.a evrYwhr): “It takes a team to make a great impact”

I founded the Freedom Lovetribe Gang (TRIBEGANG!) as a global garden of humanity, rooted in love and uniting us all as one. “Come as you are,’ is the motto, and we’ve curated quite a few experiences to contribute to the holistic growth of each member. Our TRIBEGANG! Book Club currently has us focused on Michael A. Singer’s, ‘The Untethered Soul’ where we meet every Saturday to read and speak about how it connects to our lives; also, we have TRIBEGANG! Financially Sound as an experience using resonant frequencies and financial wisdom to heal our at times toxic relationships with money, along with more weekly occurrences to join. Love feeds so much in our lives, and Freedom Lovetribe Gang is an extraordinary vessel of purpose.

As a part of our series about music stars who are making an important social impact, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Michael Jefferson (p.k.a evrYwhr).

Grammy award-winning songwriter, singer, spoken wordsmith, and producer may be accurate nouns when touting the artist known as evrYwhr (pronounced Everywhere), but ‘music visionary’ may be more of a complete and veracious term. It’s because the music of evrYwhr embodies an eclectic brand of R&B/Pop with its cinematic-orchestral-like feel.

evrYwhr (birth name Michael Jefferson) was born and raised in Port Huron, Michigan to a loving working-class family. His parents have been married for over 40 years. evrYwhr’s love and obsession for all things music began at the age of 5, when he would sit next to his dad on the family sofa listening to old Stax and Motown records, while engulfing himself in the sounds of artists like Curtis Mayfield, Michael Jackson and New Edition. By age 9, evrYwhr starting singing, and at 14 wrote his first song.

evrYwhr attended Western Michigan University, where he would earn his degree in Sales & Business Marketing. His real dream though was to make it as a songwriter and recording artist. In 2010, he made a bold move to Los Angeles. “If you’re gonna work, you have to be at the office,” he says. “The move was the biggest decision I ever made because I knew no one in Los Angeles, and I would truly be on my own.”

evrYwhr wasted no time getting acclimated to the big city, by networking and meeting influential people who could assist in pursuing his goals. He started collaborating with a number of emerging Pop artists like Leona Lewis, Mila J and Aaron Carter. He would eventually go onto co-write two songs entitled “Confessions” and “Violence” for the 2013 Grammy-winning album Gravity, performed by Gospel rapper Lecrae. In addition to his rising music career, evrYwhr recently shot a pilot in the country of Cambodia, for a TV show tentatively titled Destination evrYwhr.

evrYwhr released his empowering new single “Letter to the White House”, on October 16, 2020 which received acclaim and support from the Democratic National Committee (DNC), Harlem Chamber of Commerce, Harvard University, iHeart and it is currently in rotation on MTV and BET. In the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic, evrYwhr has partnered with the Recording Academy to donate a percentage of royalty proceeds to Music Cares, an initiative to support struggling artists affected by the pandemic. ‘Letter to The White House’ has also been a leading soundtrack to numerous voting campaigns surrounding the 2020 US Presidential Election cycle.

On February 12, 2021, evrYwhr released his follow-up single ‘Positive Vibes’. He is also slated to release his debut album in early summer 2021.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

I was raised in Port Huron, MI by a loving family of beautiful and imperfect beings. I was introduced to music early as I sang ‘Jesus Loves Me’ at home and during Sunday School; it was those moments that introduced me to the power of sound & intention manifesting loving connection. I’ve always felt called to ponder God’s existence within life as we know it; there’s so much we could never understand yet our confidence in belief leads us to rob one another of our right to breathe. I grew up doing as much as I could to connect with different cultures and walks of life; a journey that added to my own understanding of self.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I remember as a baby, I would sit with my dad on the couch in our basement and listen to vinyl. Songs like Marvin’s — “After The Dance”, The Chi-Lites — “Oh Girl” & Curtis Mayfield — “Move on Up” led me to my own internal reservoir of joy. Music was ubiquitous, and the art form stuck with me as a way of expression; it gave me an opportunity to provide my unique voice of perspective to the greater collective.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career? What was the lesson or take away that you took out of that story?

I fell off of the stage while performing at a sorority Apollo Night my sophomore year at Western Michigan University. It sucks because just as I attempted to quickly jump back on the platform and sing as if nothing happened…I was swiftly booed back off the stage. It’s actually extremely funny as I think about it in retrospect, and though I laughed when it happened, the situation resulted in my not singing publicly for the next 2 years. I allowed the opinions (and jokes) of others in that moment to shake my giving. Luckily, during the time I was healing my wounded ego, I still performed spoken word poetry around the country and nurtured my love for connecting with the world around me using vocal expression. Like making a wrong turn while driving, we’re quickly rerouted by God’s life path system of navigation on our journey in purpose. I learned that every mistake brings a lesson.

What would you advise a young person who wants to emulate your success?

Stay open, and be guided by the purpose placed on your life. No other human can see the visions designated for you.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you explain how that was relevant in your life?

“The utopia exists within.” — I’ve meditated on this statement heavily over the last year, and it’s been a beautiful reminder that the joy I look for in this life won’t be found in the wilderness of my surroundings; the journey to joy goes inward.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

God, and it would take too long to tell you my life story.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

I founded the Freedom Lovetribe Gang (TRIBEGANG!) as a global garden of humanity, rooted in love and uniting us all as one. “Come as you are,’ is the motto, and we’ve curated quite a few experiences to contribute to the holistic growth of each member. Our TRIBEGANG! Book Club currently has us focused on Michael A. Singer’s, ‘The Untethered Soul’ where we meet every Saturday to read and speak about how it connects to our lives; also, we have TRIBEGANG! Financially Sound as an experience using resonant frequencies and financial wisdom to heal our at times toxic relationships with money, along with more weekly occurrences to join. Love feeds so much in our lives, and Freedom Lovetribe Gang is an extraordinary vessel of purpose.

Can you tell us the backstory about what originally inspired you to feel passionate about this cause and to do something about it?

We’re constantly bombarded by divisiveness and hate in the world, so it can be hard to stay loving. I believe instead of directing our energy towards defeating hateful action, we should choose to build solutions that are founded in love to help increase the ease of access to higher vibrational spaces.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

I had just gotten through depression and felt the weight of the world’s collective pain. I surrendered to God, took accountability for my own journey and began shedding limiting beliefs that didn’t allow me to attach to my higher self — from there I needed to create a space to remind us all of the power of love. No matter how many outside factors play a role in the outcome of each day, it’s our responsibility to show up for our own growth and evolve. It’s an ongoing process, so we get to show ourselves compassion as we approach and unlock new levels of life.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

After having a personal conversation with one of our members about his life’s goals and ambitions, he expressed that he wanted to pursue his giving in the realms of healing, but didn’t see an avenue to share the passion. My partner Kem Tenkamenin and I immediately created space for his gift in TRIBEGANG!, and now he leads us in breathwork exercises for TRIBEGANG! Breathe every Sunday.

Everyone benefits when we live in our calling.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

Freedom Lovetribe Gang is currently based on Instagram, so adding to the community is pretty simple. You can support yourself and the community by:

Following @freedomlovetribegang on Instagram

Turning on notifications to stay engaged with posts, other community members, and attending the experiences we’ve curated for TRIBEGANG!

Sharing the community with others.

It seems pretty simple, and it is. All we’re looking to do in this phase is make sure people are connected and supported.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

Many of the things I learned along the way I’m sure I was told by someone, but I didn’t internalize it for the lesson because I thought I knew what was best for me.

We don’t have to make it; we’re already made. Be.

Chasing the acceptance of another person is how we lose ourselves to become what we believe is better. We are our best when we are in alignment with who we’ve been called to Be in our individual journey

It takes a team to make a great impact.

I’ve attempted to build my career all by myself time and time again believing it was a noble thing to say I did it all by myself. But who has ever really done anything all by themselves? “I’ll do it by myself” is a facade of the ego that leads us to believe we’re in complete control of our destiny when in actuality it has always taken a team (small or large) to get us where we are going.

We get to let go of feeling as if we have control over every aspect of our journey.

I’ve found it’s healthy to take action to the best of our ability and leave room for God to work. In this area of awareness, it helps to minimize our interpretations of positive and negative since they only confuse the process of surrender.

We get to take time each day to consciously observe our beliefs, behaviors and habits to strengthen what is serving us and let go of what is not.

Prayer, meditation, breathwork, reading, spending time in nature, putting our phone down…etc. All of these activities add to our time of being present with, and aware of self.

We get to have compassion for ourselves in our journey.

Being hard on ourselves only leads to an accumulation of traumas and negative emotions gathered around the experience of life. We get to bypass the habits that lead to depression when we show compassion for our journey.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The movement would have to be the Freedom Lovetribe Gang, and it’s already alive and thriving! Founded on the principles of love, unity and the ability to exist freely.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Politics, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I’d love to meet with Barack Obama. He’s one of the greatest community builders and connectors of people I’ve witnessed to date, and the way he’s handled the spotlight of fame is admirable. Definitely, Barack Obama.

Thank you so much for these amazing insights. This was so inspiring, and we wish you continued success!

Follow evrYwhr here Instagram, Twitter, Facebook