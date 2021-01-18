Michael Giannulis Highlights the Importance of Taking Flu Shot When You Have COVID-19

If you are wondering whether you need a flu shot when you have COVID-19, the answer is a resounding yes. As far as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are concerned, it comes up with several recommendations on the perfect timing for receiving a flu vaccine. It depends if you have corona or have recently recovered from the ailment. You also need to take a flu shot based on the seriousness of the illness.

When you have COVID-19, you will need a flu vaccine, as different types of viruses result in the two ailments. Read on to learn more.

Mike Giannulis explains why to take the flu shot

SARS-CoV-2 results in corona, which is a novel virus and many influenza viruses that keep changing their character causes flu, according to the CDC. Three to four flu viruses probably flow in the subsequent flu season and therefore, vaccine manufacturers need to update flu shots consequently.

In America, flu updates that deal with genetic alterations in influenza A viruses, namely H1N1 as well as H3N2, and 1-2 influenza B viruses are incorporated in every season’s flu vaccinations.

The symptoms and risks related to flu

Even if you have recovered from COVID-19, it does not mean you cannot catch the flu. If you experienced mild symptoms, it is important to understand that both flu and corona have some common symptoms leading to discomfort, as Michael Giannulis read in many medical blogs and journals. The symptoms include fatigue, fever, chills, cough, runny nose, muscle pain, body ache, sore throat, breathlessness, and sometimes vomiting and diarrhea. Stomach upset and vomiting are more common in kids compared to adults.

Most patients recover from flu easily sans any severe complications, though family time, missing work, as well as other affected activities are reported. However, for some patients, flu may result in hospitalization cases and even death, based on the CDC reports.

The complications related to flu are the same as observed in the case of corona cases. These are breathing problems because of lung fluid. This is called acute respiratory distress syndrome. The other symptoms are bacterial infections, stroke and heart attack, heart, muscle tissue or brain inflammation, failure of several organs including kidney, lung, and liver, pneumonia, sepsis, and worsening of diabetes, nervous system, and heart conditions.

Delay your flu vaccine if you have corona

You stay safe and keep others safe by taking a flu shot this season. Then, if you suspect or have reportedshowing that you have contracted COVID-19, you need to delay your flu shot until you recover from corona, CDC suggests. You need to follow this recommendation if you are seriously ill as well as applicable if you have tested for COVID-19 positive yet do have any symptoms.

Timing of flu shot after you had COVID-19

When you do have any corona symptoms, make sure you wait at least 10 days after the positive COVID-19 test. When you have symptoms, wait for a day since your last fever without taking medications to alleviate the fever. If one is serious, stay in isolation for 20 days after showing symptoms.

Conclusion

Consult with your physician when to take a flu shot when you’re infected with corona. You can take the shot if you have mild symptoms.