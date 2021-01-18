Michael Giannulis Helps You Understand How to Stay Safe amid COVID-19

Though the unlock process has begun, it does not mean that the COVID-19 crisis is over. We have maintained social distancing and stayed home for safety, the pandemic still exists. Positive corona cases are increasing in the US and the rest of the world.Therefore, this is not the time to ignore safety precautions.

Make sure you stay updated about the current guidelines of your state, city, and county. Take some time out of your busy schedule to visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website as well as go through the coronavirus resource hub to stay safe. Read on to learn more.

Mike Giannulis asks you to build a household plan

The CDC suggests you build a household plan so that you can keep your family and kids safe from the pandemic. It means you need to embrace an isolation strategy when a member of your family is showing COVID-19 symptoms.

The difference between quarantine and isolation

As far as quarantine is concerned, it keeps one away from others, who have been close to an infected person or susceptible to the coronavirus. Isolation means keeping someone away, who is COVID-19 positive away from people, as well as in his or her home.

Maintain good hygiene

Since the pandemic is still there, the worst scenario is the fear of another corona wave. The first wave of the pandemic created havoc and claimed many lives worldwide, as Michael Giannulis observes. Therefore, you need to maintain some best hygiene to stay safe. Here is how:

Wash your hands with water and soap for 20 seconds when you return home from work or for grocery shopping. Use hand sanitizers that have 70 percent alcohol.

Wear a facemask always when you are going out. Wearing gloves is essentialwhen you are in a crowd or traveling.

Do not touch your mouth and face when you have unwashed hands.

While coughing or sneezing, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue and dispose of it carefully in the trash bin.

Clean and sanitize surfaces in your house that you touch often. These include door handles, doorknobs, counters, and light switches. It is also important to sanitize your smartphones and laptops amid the pandemic.

Adhere to the guidelines of the local authorities or health experts when it comes to hygiene and safety amid the corona crisis.

Stay at least six feet away from individuals in a crowd.

Stay home if you are feeling feverish or showing symptoms.

Understand where and when to go for a test

When you feel unwell or feel that you have symptoms like fever, cough, and cold, breathlessness, muscle pain, chills, or sore throat, talk to your doctor immediately. Get a COVID-19 test from the nearest health center with five or seven days of contact or when experiencing the symptoms. These days, you will get the test results very soon after the collection of the sample.

Conclusion

Keep these points in mind to stay safe from the deadly coronavirus because the pandemic is not over yet. Stay at home as much as possible unless it is very urgent.