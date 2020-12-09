Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Michael Giannulis Helps You Discover Some Useful Lifestyle Tips for Staying Fit & Healthy During COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 pandemic has intensely impacted many of your daily schedules and dramatically transformed your everyday way of life. Due to home isolation, some of you are giving in to the temptation of eating unhealthy snacks that contain high sodium, low-quality meals, and junk food that seem great for instantaneous gratification for your taste buds instead […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

COVID-19 pandemic has intensely impacted many of your daily schedules and dramatically transformed your everyday way of life. Due to home isolation, some of you are giving in to the temptation of eating unhealthy snacks that contain high sodium, low-quality meals, and junk food that seem great for instantaneous gratification for your taste buds instead of being rich in nutrients. This could prove to be a major issue in these dire circumstances. There has been an unprecedented shift in lifestyle because of the COVID-19 situation. You must focus your attention on staying proactive for maintaining an active and healthy lifestyle in these trying styles. Here are some secrets shared by fitness experts for maintaining an active and healthy lifestyle. 

Lifestyle Tips by Michael Giannulis

Focus on Staying Active

It is not necessary to visit the gym for following a fitness regimen. You could opt for some other safer alternatives of maintaining an active lifestyle without ignoring the best practices suggested by the CDC including staying away from large gatherings or maintaining social distancing. You could do some aerobics at home. Michael Giannulis says that you could go for a brisk morning or evening walk every day or opt for a jogging session in uncrowded or open outdoor areas. Jumping-Jacks, sit-ups, push-ups, and many other exercises could be performed daily even if you decide on staying away from your health club or gym.

Try to Get Adequate Sleep

Good health depends a lot on the quality of sleep you are getting every day. You must focus on getting your daily quota of sleep and rest if you wish to stay fit and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though the daily quota of sleep required for resting and rejuvenating varies from person to person, CDC recommends at least, 7 hours of sleep for people belonging to the age group 18 years to 60 years. Immune system activation results in altering sleep. Moreover, sleep would, in turn, impact the adaptive and innate wing of your body’s entire defense system. 

Concentrate on Healthy Eating Habits

You should practice self-discipline and steer clear of emotional eating because of the stress associated with unprecedented changes around us triggered by the global COVID-19 pandemic. CDC recommends whole foods such as tomatoes, oranges, leafy greens, and also, fresh herbs are rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals. You should start consuming whole nutritious foods and avoid fast food and processed snacks.

Rely on Self-Care

Focus on taking care of your health and overall well-being. Spend quality time with friends and family, and focus on relaxation, meditation, and personal care that should be promoting overall wellness. You may access a host of evidence-based and free self-care tools that have been designed and developed by experienced psychologists.

Conclusion: Address Anxiety and Stress

It is important to consider coping with anxiety and stress triggered by the latest COVID-19 precautions. Try your best to fight the spread of the deadly COVID-19 in your communities. Some of the positive coping mechanisms are reading, meditation, exercise, developing hobbies, or skills. Follow the tips discussed above for maintaining overall health and wellness. 

    michael giannulis

    Michael Giannulis

    Michael was born and raised in Tarpon Springs, Florida and still lives in the Tampa Bay area. In 2012, he appeared on ABC’s Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition which later became Extreme Weight Loss. He is an entrepreneur and business owner.Michael Giannulis is the CEO of BPO USA LLC – This is a business process outsource management company https://www.crunchbase.com/person/michael-giannulis#section-overview

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Mike Giannulis
    Community//

    Learn from Mike Giannulis how to take care of your wellness and wellbeing during COVID 19

    by Mike Giannulis 1
    preventive
    Community//

    Eric Dalius Comes Up with Some Basic COVID-19 Preventive Tips to Safeguard Your Health & Happiness

    by Eric Dalius Dalius
    Community//

    Healthy From Home: Diet and Exercise During Covid

    by Dave Devloper

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.