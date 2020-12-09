Michael Giannulis Helps You Discover Some Useful Lifestyle Tips for Staying Fit & Healthy During COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 pandemic has intensely impacted many of your daily schedules and dramatically transformed your everyday way of life. Due to home isolation, some of you are giving in to the temptation of eating unhealthy snacks that contain high sodium, low-quality meals, and junk food that seem great for instantaneous gratification for your taste buds instead of being rich in nutrients. This could prove to be a major issue in these dire circumstances. There has been an unprecedented shift in lifestyle because of the COVID-19 situation. You must focus your attention on staying proactive for maintaining an active and healthy lifestyle in these trying styles. Here are some secrets shared by fitness experts for maintaining an active and healthy lifestyle.

Lifestyle Tips by Michael Giannulis

Focus on Staying Active

It is not necessary to visit the gym for following a fitness regimen. You could opt for some other safer alternatives of maintaining an active lifestyle without ignoring the best practices suggested by the CDC including staying away from large gatherings or maintaining social distancing. You could do some aerobics at home. Michael Giannulis says that you could go for a brisk morning or evening walk every day or opt for a jogging session in uncrowded or open outdoor areas. Jumping-Jacks, sit-ups, push-ups, and many other exercises could be performed daily even if you decide on staying away from your health club or gym.

Try to Get Adequate Sleep

Good health depends a lot on the quality of sleep you are getting every day. You must focus on getting your daily quota of sleep and rest if you wish to stay fit and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though the daily quota of sleep required for resting and rejuvenating varies from person to person, CDC recommends at least, 7 hours of sleep for people belonging to the age group 18 years to 60 years. Immune system activation results in altering sleep. Moreover, sleep would, in turn, impact the adaptive and innate wing of your body’s entire defense system.

Concentrate on Healthy Eating Habits

You should practice self-discipline and steer clear of emotional eating because of the stress associated with unprecedented changes around us triggered by the global COVID-19 pandemic. CDC recommends whole foods such as tomatoes, oranges, leafy greens, and also, fresh herbs are rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals. You should start consuming whole nutritious foods and avoid fast food and processed snacks.

Rely on Self-Care

Focus on taking care of your health and overall well-being. Spend quality time with friends and family, and focus on relaxation, meditation, and personal care that should be promoting overall wellness. You may access a host of evidence-based and free self-care tools that have been designed and developed by experienced psychologists.

Conclusion: Address Anxiety and Stress

It is important to consider coping with anxiety and stress triggered by the latest COVID-19 precautions. Try your best to fight the spread of the deadly COVID-19 in your communities. Some of the positive coping mechanisms are reading, meditation, exercise, developing hobbies, or skills. Follow the tips discussed above for maintaining overall health and wellness.