Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Michael Giannulis gives out some tips to stay happy during the crisis

You should not feel too overwhelmed with events happening around you. There are specific tips that can help you stay satisfied, even if there is a crisis occurring and causing negative impacts. Try to emphasize more on positive things and less on stress to help overcome any situation. Although you may be surrounded by stress, you can still lift […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Michael Giannulis
Michael Giannulis

You should not feel too overwhelmed with events happening around you. There are specific tips that can help you stay satisfied, even if there is a crisis occurring and causing negative impacts. Try to emphasize more on positive things and less on stress to help overcome any situation.

Although you may be surrounded by stress, you can still lift your mood through various proactive steps. By studying the science of emotions, you will then be able to understand the complexities of them. People seem to get even more stressed due to emotional imbalance or the matter of economic instability. It is very normal to feel overwhelmed by the imbalance of the present state of affairs. However, you have to try to keep your mind stable and thoughts positive. 

Listed below are some tips that can help you stay happy during the current crisis or any others.

Mike Giannulis advises to keep yourself distracted

Do not overemphasize the topic that causes you stress. Overthinking on any subject can lead to stress. It is advisable to avoid ruminating over any stressful event by keeping yourself distracted. By keeping yourself distracted from a stressful event, you are also helping your health by keeping regular blood pressure. 

Opt for meditation

It would help to remember that meditation is something that might not work for everybody. For some, mindfulness activities greatly help them from getting distracted by stressful events. Others may have to undertake guidance from experts to carry out the procedure. Either way, if you effectively carry out mindfulness activities with the proper technique it can help to de-stress your mind, states Mike Giannulis

Reframe your expectations from a particular situation

Often, perfectionists set up high expectations for themselves or for a specific condition that, in the case of failure, they feel shame and guilt in. To prevent stress from disappointment in the case of failure, it is indispensable that you try not to have high expectations for everything. You should not focus on winning, but instead, focus on giving your best in any situation.

Instead of focusing on things you cannot control and becoming anxious, you need to focus on the things that are under your control.

Do not get obsessive with staying happy

It’s best if you do not become self-centered, thinking only about your happiness. There are many instances where people focus on their own joy and not on the pleasure of the people around them.

Doing this tends to develop feelings of disconnection and isolation. You should not overemphasize staying happy during stressful times because it could lead to excess stress. It is quite normal to feel unhappy when surrounded by stress, so try not to get too upset.

Balance your time on social media

You should not spend an enormous amount of time on social media. Social media may in fact bring in a lot of stress at times. Balancing social media consumption can help you balance the negative impacts social media has on your life. Using your spare time to organize your house can help keep your mind in place. A clean environment can also help you de-stress your mind.

michael giannulis

Michael Giannulis

Michael was born and raised in Tarpon Springs, Florida and still lives in the Tampa Bay area. In 2012, he appeared on ABC’s Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition which later became Extreme Weight Loss. He is an entrepreneur and business owner.Michael Giannulis is the CEO of BPO USA LLC – This is a business process outsource management company https://www.crunchbase.com/person/michael-giannulis#section-overview

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Mike Giannulis
Community//

Learn from Mike Giannulis how to take care of your wellness and wellbeing during COVID 19

by Mike Giannulis 1
Community//

Four Ways to Focus on Your Goals During Lockdown

by Paula Rizzo
Resilience on the Front Lines//

How to Assess, Manage, and Recover From Stress

by Behavior Science and Mental Health Experts at Johnson & Johnson

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.