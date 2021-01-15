Michael Giannulis elucidates the role of disinfectants to prevent the spread of coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic is a chronic respiratory disorder that has resulted from a virus borne in some parts of the world. The infection of the virus spreads through droplet transmission by coughing and sneezing. Studies have proved that the virus can also spread by contact with the infected person and getting in touch with contaminated surfaces. People must follow the norms of social distancing to prevent exposure to infected people. However, the virus persists in the environment that people must disinfect. Cleaning and disinfecting your premises requires hiring a commercial team for inactivating the virus.

The coronavirus outbreak has been playing havoc with many lives. It is essential to take the necessary precautions before reopening any public place. You must regularly clean and disinfect objects and surfaces used by people with the help of chemical disinfectants. Some elements used in these disinfectants are alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, and chlorine. People must wash the hands regularly with soap and water to prevent transmission of the dangerous infection, says Mike Giannulis. Water and alcohol-based sanitizer also carry a lot of importance to stop the chain of information.

Michael Giannulis emphasizes maintaining safety and security

As the government minimizes restrictions, business places and other organizations are reopening by taking the necessary precautions. To be safe and secure, every firm must maintain the hygiene of the premises. The team of workers should use masks and other equipment to keep themselves and their customers safe. Organizations that quickly adapt to the new normal are likely to succeed faster and operate better. The people involved in various organizations must get proper training for addressing the problems brought about by the pandemic.

Guidelines for reopening after the pandemic

Experts with years of experience in industries and medical care suggest business firms sanitize and disinfect facilities to fill the gap between customers and the working team. Every member of the organization must indulge in routine washing hands and regular sanitizers to maintain better hygiene. You must disinfect non-perishable products with sprays as they come in contact with various customers, says Michael Giannulis. The ideal way to limit transmission is to disinfect each object that you touch. The team of workers in an organization can make use of personal protective equipment. Such equipment helps maintain the safety and efficiency of work. Studies prove that the virus is transmitted through respiratory droplets through talking, coughing, and sneezing without covering the mouth. Therefore, every individual must use face covers or masks to prevent rapid transmission. Health organizations also suggest business firms regularly clean the premises with water and proper disposal of waste to minimize the passage of infection. Business companies also need to restock protective equipment such as masks, gloves, and PPE kits to reduce transmission.

Surfaces with maximum contact must undergo regular maintenance

Every firm must regularly disinfect surfaces facing maximum contact with chemicals, such as doorknobs, counters and shelves, switchboards, and technological devices. Routine cleaning of such spaces is mandatory to minimize the risk of infection. Some firms are installing automated doors and windows to reduce contact with people. The government suggests spraying of aerosols disinfectants. Washing hands is the most appropriate way to reduce infection.

Get the appropriate product

It is essential to avail the right product to disinfect places and objects with efficiency. Products containing alcohol can irritate the skin. Therefore, you must make use of gloves and other equipment.

Thus, cleaners must stay careful when handling bottles of disinfectants as it may harm the skin.