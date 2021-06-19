Michael Garrett Of Omada: “Bring key stakeholders to the table”

Bring key stakeholders to the table — IGA projects are less about technology and more about a business project. Thus, multiple stakeholders across the business and IT need to be aligned. Engage people early to get buy-in. You have to sell people on the benefits as well as identify and address any issues to define what success looks like.

Michael Garrett is CEO of Omada. He has extensive software and services experience and prior to joining Omada was the CEO for Workshare, a global provider of secure enterprise file sharing and collaboration applications, as well as spending 15 years at Hewlett Packard where he latterly led the Global Software Services Division.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I originally wanted to be a Royal Navy Pilot, but in my mid-teens, I became more interested in technology and from that point on, I was focused on a career in technology. My first job was for a U.S. printer manufacturer in technical support and from there I have worked for some of the world’s best technology companies in consulting, project management, sales, business management, and eventually as CEO of Omada. I would not change anything about my career journey. I have learned from every element, both good and bad, with the biggest learnings coming from the toughest roles.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

I remember writing some code that removed access to a thousand users of a system by mistake. Simple lesson: check the syntax, as something simple can have a devastating effect in software.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

There are many people who have helped me in my career from managers who gave me the opportunity to take on new roles and colleagues who challenged me and helped me grow. I think you can learn from everyone and every situation — you just need to look for the learnings, reflect, and then adapt going forwards. My colleagues at Omada are helping me every day, even if they do not realize it most of the time.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I am a massive fan of a podcast called, “No such thing as a fish.” It is a simple format based on incredible and interesting facts. You learn something every time, it is amusing and makes me smile every week. Anything that makes you think, improves your knowledge and makes you smile and laugh has got to be good for you. I also use it to help me sleep; the only shame is the theory that you absorb knowledge while you sleep does not work, I hardly remember any of it and I have been listening to it for years!

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

A big part of people’s lives is their work, so it’s great when you enjoy what you do. Life and work are an “and” not an “or.” At Omada we like inventing things, building things, and helping create an impact for our customer’s businesses. We want to create a great place to work that is more than a job and the rewards come from what we do and how we do it.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

Identity is really becoming the central point of security and digital transformation, however, to date it has also been a highly complex area. We focus on Identity Governance and Administration, the critical role of understanding who has access to what, when, how, and why. The historical solutions in this space have been highly complex to implement, expensive to own, and difficult to generate real business value from. We are pushing hard to massively simplify implementation, accelerate time to value, take it to the cloud and significantly reduce the cost of ownership whilst delivering true enterprise capability. We are relentlessly focused on this and making our customers successful. It is not an easy journey but we are laser-focused with obsessive execution.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

For many organizations, working with legacy solutions is like driving a 20-year-old car: it gets you from A to B and may look fine from the outside, but when you consider its safety standards, its high fuel consumption, the costly breakdowns you’ve had recently and the increasing challenge of finding a mechanic who still knows how to fix it, you realize it’s time for a new set of wheels. The same is true for many outdated IT systems.

Digital transformation is the process of bringing these systems up to date. Gartner noted recently that “many organizations waste time on legacy security technologies that have lost efficacy.” If it’s accounting software or the team’s messaging app, perhaps companies can get away with the inconveniences of legacy technology — but not when it comes to security.

To mitigate these security risks and concerns, organizations must implement appropriate processes and technologies, and one of the cornerstones is a strong and modern identity governance and administration (IGA) solution. A modern IGA solution combined with best practice processes can dramatically improve an organization’s ability to grapple with compliance, security, and trust.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

The identity governance and administration market started with highly regulated businesses. However, all industries are now impacted. While IGA aids many organizations with achieving compliance, it’s not just about compliance — it’s also about security and efficiency. More specifically, IGA is all about security automation, as it enables organizations to achieve the needed efficiency, speed, accuracy, and consistent output, and do it at scale.

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) makes it possible to deliver value in a shorter timeframe, which drives down the cost for organizations. This also makes these products more accessible to smaller organizations.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

I think digital transformation is a broad term when it comes to impacting customers. It is everything from a simple automation script that removes unproductive work, to technology that changes whole industries. I have been very fortunate in my career to have worked in the software industry. The software has infinite possibilities and opportunities when used to good effect. I have seen whole data centers transformed from manual, people-intensive environments into lights-off buildings remote from anyone. I have seen age-old processes digitized in the legal sector, reducing costs and improving service. Now with Omada, we are securing the world’s identities. Digital transformation is not new, but it is critical to the success and competitive advantage of businesses.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

Legacy solutions have painted themselves into the corner of maintaining a large amount of custom code. This makes upgrades costly, so they don’t happen. That means customers suffer by not being able to adopt new features, bug fixes, and new capabilities to support their new business and compliance requirements.

The primary reason why legacy software projects don’t get fully completed and go over budget is known as the 80/20 rule. Organizations can solve 80% of the problems or challenges they have with the software as it is, but everybody wants to solve that last 20%. And that 20% isn’t a quick fix — it takes 10 times the amount of time that first 80% took. Understandably, organizations want to try to tackle the more challenging problems, which always require high customization.

It’s very difficult for organizations to maintain a highly customized code in their environments that the first generation of IGA products required. All those changes to the code will then need to be maintained. But modern IGA has learned from all the coding requirements of the past and now provides a much simpler way to give users different levels of access.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Bring key stakeholders to the table — IGA projects are less about technology and more about a business project. Thus, multiple stakeholders across the business and IT need to be aligned. Engage people early to get buy-in. You have to sell people on the benefits as well as identify and address any issues to define what success looks like.

— IGA projects are less about technology and more about a business project. Thus, multiple stakeholders across the business and IT need to be aligned. Engage people early to get buy-in. You have to sell people on the benefits as well as identify and address any issues to define what success looks like. Start small — Most projects fail because they try to adapt too much, too fast. Get early wins and learn from mistakes quickly so you can evolve and expand your project.

— Most projects fail because they try to adapt too much, too fast. Get early wins and learn from mistakes quickly so you can evolve and expand your project. Phased approach — Similar to starting small, a phased approach lets you go live and demonstrate value to the business in three months. Remember, this is about a model of organization, policy, and business logic. The three phases should be:

— Gain control and get an overview of the situation on your most critical systems and remediate findings

— Perform recertification

— Expand automation, add more processes like identity lifecycle, automated policy assignment, and access requests.

Fit-gap approach — Map business priorities to identify best practices. Best practices describe how you should do identity and justify why you deviate. Then document and move forward.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

Get the organization involved and listen. The innovation almost certainly exists within the talent that you have in an organization — the challenge is identifying it and getting it out into the open. Innovation cannot be forced and it should not just be innovation for innovation’s sake, as that can be highly distracting. We need to create the environment, involve the teams and listen for the golden nuggets with a structured path to take these from nuggets to market value.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

There are lots that I repeat on a daily basis, and I know it wears thin on people, but they do stand the test of time. Two of the common ones, “problems do not get better with age” and “hope is not a strategy.”

