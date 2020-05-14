Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Michael Elkins, Esq: “Here Are 5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Very Successful Podcast”

Go with your gut, ignore the noise. When I first started, everyone had an opinion on what I should and should not do (they still do). It wasn’t until I stopped listening to everyone that my show actually took off. You can’t please everyone. Produce a show that you’re proud of, and don’t worry about […]

By

Go with your gut, ignore the noise. When I first started, everyone had an opinion on what I should and should not do (they still do). It wasn’t until I stopped listening to everyone that my show actually took off. You can’t please everyone. Produce a show that you’re proud of, and don’t worry about the rest.

As part of my+ series of interviews about “5 things you need to know to create a very successful podcast”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Michael Elkins, Esq.

Michael Elkins, Esq., founder and partner of Fort Lauderdale-based MLE Law, is an 18-year litigation attorney who focuses on labor and employment law, assists clients with their day-to-day legal needs, administrative claims, matters pending in courts at any level, and employer/employee specific issues. Elkins founded MLE Law to among other things, modernize the business of law by providing alternative fee structures wherein clients are not charge for phoning, emailing or texting about their matters. The firm allows for modern, efficient and global representation while only charging clients for actual legal work produced.

Elkins is also changing the way lawyers grow their business. He is the founder, producer and host of Game 7: The Sports, Business & Lifestyle Podcast. Elkins’ podcast has grown from a local to national show, where he now interviews some of the top people concerning the intersection between business and sports.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit of your “personal backstory? What is your background and what eventually brought you to this particular career path?

I’ve been practicing law for almost 20 years, the majority of that time being spent at large, institutional law firms. Most large law firms are woefully behind the times when it comes to marketing, let alone creating and producing great content.

I went down the podcasting path while still practicing law, because not only is it a great way to differentiate myself, but it’s also a great way to improve my craft. By producing and editing my own episodes, I have been able to improve my speaking skills.

Also, in terms of producing content and being top of mind, I have an advantage over the majority of my contemporaries.

Can you share a story about the most interesting thing that has happened to you since you started podcasting?

My podcast journey has put me in the room with some of the most dynamic people in the sports world, people I never would have met if it wasn’t for podcasting. One of my favorites was meeting and podcasting with Michael Lombardi. Michael is a 30-year NFL Front-Office veteran who worked with Bill Belichick, Bill Walsh and Al Davis to name a few. It was great to meet him and get his thoughts on leadership and business culture.

Can you share a story about the biggest or funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or takeaways you learned from that?

The first episode of my first podcast was an audio DISASTER. The lesson, equipment matters!

How long have you been podcasting and how many shows have you aired?

I’ve been podcasting for a little over 3 years.

Approximately 100 episodes spanned over 2 different shows.

What are the main takeaways, lessons or messages that you want your listeners to walk away with after listening to your show?

I hope that they learn some of the tools from the successful people that I interview, and their minds are broadened into alternative ways of thinking and doing things.

In your opinion what makes your podcast binge-listenable? What do you think makes your podcast unique from the others in your category? What do you think is special about you as a host, your guests, or your content?

The concept itself makes it binge-listenable (the intersection between business and sports). My litigation background makes my show unique insofar as I’m able to use my deposition and witness questioning skills to really get the most out of my guests.

Doing something on a consistent basis is not easy. Podcasting every work-day, or even every week can be monotonous. What would you recommend to others about how to maintain discipline and consistency? What would you recommend to others about how to avoid burnout?

Make sure it’s fun, if it’s not fun, you won’t do it.

What resources do you get your inspiration for materials from?

Fellow podcasters. I am always borrowing from other shows and learning what works and what doesn’t for my show.

Ok fantastic. Let’s now shift to the main questions of our discussion. Is there someone in the podcasting world who you think is a great model for how to run a really fantastic podcast?

Paul Rabil

What are the ingredients that make that podcast so successful? If you could break that down into a blueprint, what would that blueprint look like?

Great guests, conversational format, unique topics, well produced (but not overproduced), fun

You are a very successful podcaster yourself. Can you share with our readers the five things you need to know to create an extremely successful podcast? (Please share a story or example for each, if you can.)

  1. Spend on equipment. You get what you pay for, crappy microphones create crappy sounds, and people don’t listen when your audio doesn’t sound good.
  2. What’s the show about? If the show isn’t clear, the audience tunes out.
  3. Go with your gut, ignore the noise. When I first started, everyone had an opinion on what I should and should not do (they still do). It wasn’t until I stopped listening to everyone that my show actually took off. You can’t please everyone. Produce a show that you’re proud of, and don’t worry about the rest.
  4. Tell people about it. Your show doesn’t magically get listeners. Unless you’re already famous, you’re going to have to hustle to get listeners. If you don’t tell people about your show, no one else will.
  5. Have fun. If you’re not having fun, it will show, and people will tune out.

Can you share some insight from your experience about the best ways to: 1) book great guests; 2) increase listeners; 3) produce it in a professional way; 4) encourage engagement; and 5) the best way to monetize it? (Please share a story or example for each, if you can.)

  1. I didn’t start hunting great nationally recognized guests until I had a consistent track record of producing shows. So, I focused on local guests, built a show library, and when I went after national guests, they could see that I was serious. I am also not shy about hitting up people I don’t know. I mostly use Twitter and for the most part it has worked, I make it a point to tell guests that my show is not “gotcha” journalism and I include a very specific reason why I think they’re unique and fit into my show.
  2. SOCIAL MEDIA, SOCIAL MEDIA and… SOCIAL MEDIA.
  3. I use the software Audacity. I recommend recording some fun audio and taking a weekend to play with the software. Editing audio is quite easy if you spend a little time with it. I’m grateful that I know the production side, it’s much more cost effective and I have total control.
  4. I’ve found that social media is the best way to encourage engagement.
  5. I don’t monetize my podcast, I use it as a marketing arm of my law firm.

For someone looking to start their own podcast, which equipment would you recommend that they start with?

H6N Zoom Recorder

Ok. We are almost done. 🙂 Because of your position and work, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Given what’s happening in the world now, telling everyone to STAY HOME! ☺

How can our readers follow you online?

Instagram: @melkins1; @mle_law

Twitter: @melkins31175

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/mlelaw

Facebook: facebook.com/michael.elkins.16

TikTok: @melkins1

Thank you so much for sharing your time and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.

    Jason Hartman, Author | Speaker | Financial Guru | Podcast Rockstar

    Jason Hartman  is the Founder and CEO of JasonHartman.com, The Hartman Media Company and The Jason Hartman Foundation.  Jason has been involved in several thousand real estate transactions and has owned income properties in 11 states and 17 cities. His company, Platinum Properties Investor Network, Inc. helps people achieve The American Dream of financial freedom by purchasing income property in prudent markets nationwide. Jason’s Complete Solution for Real Estate Investors™ is a comprehensive system providing real estate investors with education, research, resources and technology to deal with all areas of their income property investment needs.

    Through Jason's podcasts, educational events, referrals, mentoring and software to track your investments, investors can easily locate, finance and purchase properties in these exceptional markets with confidence and peace of mind.

    Starting with very little, Jason, while still in college at the age of 19, embarked on a career in real  estate while brokering properties for clients, he was investing in his own portfolio along the way. Through creativity, persistence and hard work, he soon joined the ranks of the top one-percent of Realtors in the U.S. and in quick succession; earned a number of prestigious industry awards and became a young multi-millionaire.

    Jason purchased an Irvine, California real estate brokerage firm which he expanded dramatically and was later acquired by Coldwell Banker. He combined his dedication and business talents to become a successful entrepreneur, public speaker, author, and media personality. Over the years he developed his Complete Solution for Real Estate Investors™ where his innovative firm educates and assists investors in acquiring prudent investments nationwide for their portfolio. Jason’s highly sought after educational events, speaking engagements, and his ultra-hot “Creating Wealth Podcast” inspire and empower hundreds of thousands of people in 189 countries worldwide.

    While running his successful real estate and media businesses, Jason also believes that giving back to the community plays an important role in building strong personal relationships. He established The Jason Hartman Foundation in 2005 to provide financial literacy education to young adults providing the all important real world skills not taught in school which are the key to the financial stability and success of future generations. We’re in a global monetary crisis caused by decades of misguided policies and the cycle of financial dependence has to be broken, literacy and self-reliance are a good start.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Women Leading The Blockchain Revolution: “True innovation includes everyone” With Michelle Ann Gitlitz, Esq. Founder and Co-Chair of Blank Rome’s Blockchain and Digital Currencies Group and Tyler Gallagher

    by Tyler Gallagher
    When Your New Job Isn&#039;t What You Expected - Wendi Weiner - The Writing Guru
    Community//

    What to Do When Your New Job Isn’t What You Expected

    by Wendi Weiner
    Community//

    “Engage with your audience.” With Jason Hartman & Sean Castrina

    by Jason Hartman

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.