Michael E Weintraub Esq talks about unhealthy habits people developed during the coronavirus pandemic

The Covid-19 Pandemic has stranded many people by changing their usual routine and keeping them stuck at home. The change in the lifestyle has resulted in the reappearance of some weaknesses. The emergence of bad habits has adverse long term consequences. Some of these unhealthy habits harm your immunity and mental health, says Michael E Weintraub Esq. The covid-19 pandemic calls for mindfulness and demands a healthy lifestyle.

Some bad habits people developed during Covid

Here are some universal practices that took birth among the majority of the people during the COVID 19 pandemic

Comfort food for emotional soothing

The pandemic has brought about a lot of stress. The majority of the people take respite in eating at the time of emotional disturbance. Eating comfort food is usual for people stranded at home. Comfort food gives them the pleasure that their mind lacks. A lot of people resorted to cooking since restaurants and cafes were shutdowns. Recipes from various cooking channels enable people to satisfy cravings during the lockdown. Although comfort food is enjoyable yet, they are high in carbohydrates and sugar. Thus, playing havoc with the health of people.

Binging on social sites

Numerous people have successfully used their home time on the gadgets. Mobile phones have become an addiction as social networking sites distract people from the stressful environment. People gluing themselves to news channels are adversely affecting their mental health of many individuals, says Michael E Weintraub Esq. Therefore, excessive use of mobile phones has disrupted the sleeping pattern of many people.

Loss of structure

One of the adverse consequences of a covid-19 pandemic is that people lack a schedule in their lives. During such trying times, individuals need to build a routine not to waste their time on unnecessary things. Many people do not plan their day and end up relaxing and relishing most parts of the day. Therefore, multiple families have become unproductive during such times. A total loss of structure has immensely affected people’s sleeping patterns, thereby resulting in missing breakfast.

Lack of physical activity

On the initial days of the lockdown, people enjoyed taking a respite from their hectic schedules. However, after a few weeks of quarantine, the accidental blessing became a devil in disguise leading to a lack of motivation and energy. With the Government’s orders to shut down gyms and fitness centers, many people lost their motivation to work out regularly. Lack of physical activity reverts another bad habit among people.

Survival strategies for a healthy lifestyle post-pandemic

Studies have proved that stress is the root cause of all the troubles that give birth during the pandemic. First and foremost, one must acknowledge that they are not the only ones with a disrupted lifestyle, says Michael E Weintraub Esq. It is crucial to be gentle with yourself and adapt to the new normal.

Begin by planning your day and make sure to take out some time for relaxation. It is sensible not to compare your lifestyle with the previous one, encompassing productivity and happiness. Certain circumstances brought about by the pandemic have resulted in such stressful situations, which is normal.