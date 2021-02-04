Michael E Weintraub Esq gives crucial tips on grocery shopping during the pandemic

Grocery shopping is not just significant during the pandemic but is a part of your daily life. Stocking up food and household products like toilet paper, cleaning supplies, and others are crucial for homemakers. During the pandemic, social distancing has become an integral part of human life. Experts advise people on what to do and what not to do when they go grocery shopping. According to Michael E Weintraub Esq, these guidelines protect an individual from the virus in a public place. Keep in mind that everybody is together in this crisis, and you are not alone.

Keep the following points in mind when you go grocery shopping during Covid

One thing is significant: protecting you from contemplating the disease by making sure of safety precautions. It will help if you take care of the safety precautions for the elderly and children. Apart from this, keep the following points in mind

• Washing hands: International authorities recommend that washing hands regularly with water and soap helps curtail the risk of contemplating the virus. If possible, use hot water and rub your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds. In the absence of water and soap, you can use alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Also, wash your hands after you come back from grocery shopping.

• Try to go early: if possible, schedule your grocery shopping during the first part of the day. It is because the crowd is less, and you have enough space inside the grocery store. On the other hand, if you choose late evening hours, there is a huge rush and increased risk of being affected by the disease. According to Michael E Weintraub Esq, never go during happy hours and sale time. If you go immediately after the sale hours, it will help you get better stocks and a cleaner environment.

• Do not purchase open food items: during the pandemic, buffet restaurants have seen a decline in their demand. Many grocery stores also offer packed food, but you must avoid ready to eat meals.

• Better preparation: before you go grocery shopping, ensure that everything is in place. From the hand sanitizers to the disinfectant wipes to the shopping bags, everything must be well-organized. For this, you can prepare a list of grocery items and other things that you require. It will help you to reduce your time finding items. Also, it reduces the risk by limiting the time you spend inside the grocery store.

• Try to go alone: as far as possible, try to take care of your grocery shopping alone. The more the number of people accompanying you, the higher is the risk. According to Michael E Weintraub Esq, various grocery stores limit the number of people entering their premises.

Apart from this, you have to limit what you touch in the store and stand at about six feet from other individuals. Do not shop if you are feeling sick and go back home as fast as possible. Also, avoid touching your face and phone when in a public place. Repeatedly use hand sanitizer to protect yourself from the deadly virus.