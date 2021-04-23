Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Michael E Weintraub Esq For Improving Attention Span and Concentration

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform.
Michael E Weintraub Esq
The human population has slowly but steadily tried to get accustomed to the COVID-19 pandemic. By bringing about small changes in their regular activities, they have started to imbibe the new normal. However, cases of grief, fear, anxiety, and stress are on the increase. Most individuals are trying to recover from these struggling issues and keep up with their work commitments. With the work from the home regime, it is becoming increasingly difficult for the workforce to deal with collateral damages. Recent survey reports reveal that workers feel less concentrated and productive in their workplace. Psychologists and professors have stressed the significance of increasing memory, concentration, and cognition for keeping up with the commercial protocol. 

Things to Do for Maintaining Good Mental Health as Illustrated by Michael E Weintraub Esq

Individuals have to deal with their mental condition subconsciously. Thereby build the capacity for turning the negative aspect into a positive outcome. Hence, you are responsible for the improvement of your attention and concentration span. For this, take a glance at the following points:

  • Develop a balance:First and foremost, you have to accept that the pandemic is a one-time phenomenon. The problem will subside over time. It is very typical to feel pressured and stressed. However, you have to take steps to get through life obligations and work stress. Although it is disputing, it is not impossible. For workers, it is significant that they draw a line between their personal and professional life. Hence, you have to take out time for self-compassion and self-care. It will help you to develop a healthy routine and thereby appreciate your work assignments.
  • Work on your goals: It has been stressed by Michael E WeintraubEsqas a significant step in enhancing mental health. You have to work on your short-term and long-term goals so that you can focus on them. When you are confused with your life, your performance and attention will be affected.
  • Take breaks:With work from the home regime, people believe that taking breaks helps boost your morale. For increasing your productivity and concentration span, you must take small breaks as a reward for your accomplishments. When you work on your system for a long time, boredom and monotony set in. You may go for a walk, look at the things around you, stretch out or engage in household chores.
  • Practice mindfulness:You have to make mindfulness your daily habit. It helps in dealing with inattention and thereby increases your focus span. Just close your eyes and concentrate on your breath. Contribute a couple of minutes every day to breathing exercises for dealing with your loneliness and monotony.

Apart from this, you must keep away from multitasking and adjust your routine according to your work commitments. When you schedule your daily work strategically, it helps you focus on one thing at a time. It thereby increases your concentration and assists you in attaining your goal.

    Michael E Weintraub Esq, Principal of Law Office at Thrive Global

    Michael E Weintraub Esq is the Principal of Law Office of Michael E. Weintraub, LLC.  Mr. Weintraub is licensed to practice in New Jersey and the United States District Court. Mr. Weintraub is a frequent speaker to lay and professional groups, focusing on estate planning and the use of specialized and special needs trusts for disabled persons and recipients of public benefits. Read more about his GrantBlog 1  , Blog 2 and Scholarship.

