Michael D. Brown of the Fresh Passion Institute: “Don’t outsource your happiness”

A conscious mind void of self love is fertile ground for seeds of self doubt, self hate, low self esteem and floor level confidence to take root and produce an anemic harvest that produce no good personal, professional or economic fruit. You must rise up, put on the proper mental and physical gear and thrash the seeds out into the sea-before they take root. And accelerate the journey to removing the blockers, repair the weakened links, expose and enhance the good in you and accelerate the fresh journey to self-love. Committing to staying laser focus and never allowing this void to take residence.

When you don’t love yourself it will manifest itself in your personal and professional life. Making it challenging to attract meaningful personal and professional relationships. The root of relationship is relation — people don’t normally seek to relate and form relationship with individuals who don’t find themselves worthy of love from themselves. This becomes a red flag — as to say they obviously not themselves better then me — I should run the other direction — not into their space.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Michael D. Brown, an accomplished super-coach, and Director at Fresh Passion Institute. He is a seasoned corporate leader formidably equipped with more than seventeen years of experience holding a multitude of leadership positions at Fortune Global 100 Companies as well as judiciously helping companies and individuals achieve exceeding results in a wide spectrum of industries.

Across the years, I found people waging war with themselves with no chances of ceasefire in sight owing to a malnourishment of self-love. Hence my participation in these insightful series.

Thank you so much for joining us! Let’s Get Intimate! I’d love to begin by asking you to give us the backstory as to what brought you to this specific career path.

I can remember even as a young child I enjoyed making people happy. I was more like the laughter-dispensary. It was fulfilling for me when I could ventilate the mood around me with some jolly bursts of happiness. I always thought life is too short for a frown. More specifically, I liked to experience the results of my actions helping people to feel better, do better, experience better. This led me to early leadership careers in the customer-facing business. I enjoyed getting things done through and with people. Creating this happiness in my staff and customers became my passion. This allowed me to exude positivity even in corporate spaces. As I progressed in my career — I noticed a great divide between people who were experiencing personal, professional and economic happiness vs. those who were experiencing lack. This was interesting.

The common thread and difference I noticed between the two groups was the inability to connect to their passion. Many people are galaxies from their passion and this create a psychological vacuum that most times sentenced them to gloominess; looting their inner joy. People all over the world would asked me — how do you find your passion, and connect it to your happiness — even commercially? What is your passion? How can you make a living with your passion? The heartbreaking comment that would erupt from the mouths of many — “I don’t know what my passion is.”

This led me to create a framework and process to help people move from a place of genericness to a place of becoming a fresh brand that was authentically connected to their passion. This was a “mental transportation” mechanism that could allow people to migrate from commonness to uniqueness — fashionably rocking their lovable weirdness. This methodology and framework become known as Fresh Passion® Get a Brand or Die a Generic ®. I quickly trademarked Fresh Passion & Get a Brand or Die a Generic® and launched into this amazing and fulfilling career as a Global Management Expert, Speaker Coach and Author.

And guess what, I have remained connected to my passion — never allowing myself to deviate from my passion. In the way you can say I am monogamously married to my passion career wise; and I never cheat on my passion in this regard. My brand of Delivering Fresh Results through and with People has benefitted thousands. I have continued to be grateful and feel tremendously blessed to have fallen in love with the brand Michael D. Brown. A brand that continues to positively impact lives across the world. Would there have been a better me? I strongly doubt!

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you hope that they might help people along their path to self-understanding or a better sense of wellbeing in their relationships?

In early January- I was sitting in Starbucks having a Caramel Macchiato at 180 degrees, no foam. Then I began to read the heartbreaking stories of the government employees and contractors affected by the protracted government shutdown. As I continued to peruse articles on the shutdown — I became more and more emotional. I started to feel horribly bad for people who had to go to food banks for their next meal, and people who were struggling to make ends meet. I vividly remember saying , oh my goodness there is a large segment of the population that is one paycheck away from despair and enormous financial challenges — I need to do something.

My answer was to help government workers create/enhance their personal brand (connected to their passion) so that it can competitively appeal outside of government. It was more of a career diversification; so people don’t get to put all their eggs in the White House depending wholesomely on the government for their daily survival. Thereby, providing them with career alternatives that would exponential improve their personal, professional and economic lives. This way, people in the public sector could perfume their brand distinctively to possibly appeal to nostrils in the private sector; saving them from the casualty list anytime Capitol and the Oval Office go to war. The first piece of work I launched to this community was a process titled:

How Not to Furlough or Shutdown Your Personal & Financial Success

6.5 ways Government Employees and Contractors equip against a Government Shutdown

This process is rooted in the individual going introspective to really understand what makes them “tick,” and help them to uncover and connect to their passion. We wanted to propel people to mine deeply into themselves and excavate their special capacities; those things they do that gets their hearts leaping excitedly. This way, they are positioned to connect that passion to their personal brand. This will make them ten times more competitive in the market place vs. someone who is generic and disconnected from their passion. The further you get disconnected from your passion and the less active you are — the less engaged you are the less success you will garner. That is it: the level of romance and affection between one and his passion goes on to create magnified effect if such passions are processed into careers. Being extraordinary in this wise becomes a seamless hobby.

Do you have a personal story that you can share with our readers about your struggles or successes along your journey of self-understanding and self-love? Was there ever a tipping point that triggered a change regarding your feelings of self acceptance?

I have literally been building a brand geared toward achieving personal and professional success for almost my entire life. It all started in fourth grade back in Holmes County, Mississippi, when I took a job working as a handyman and housecleaner for a wealthy lady living on the “right” side of the tracks, who I will call Norma.

The task of providing customer service to Norma was by no means an easy one. Norma felt that her social position entitled her to be crotchety and demanding, as well as physically violent if her every whim was not fulfilled. I have to admit that at times she could be very accommodating, but this accommodating demeanor was usually part of some elaborate mind game she would play to keep me from getting too comfortable. And the harder I worked, the more she demanded. Every day I walked on eggshells.

The notion of “walking on eggshells” is the perfect lead-in to a story that I think exemplifies the challenges and obstacles posed by working Norma. I was cooking breakfast one Saturday morning — by this point I was tall enough to reach the stove, so it wasn’t a problem. Normally, she wanted her eggs “hard,” but I never knew exactly how hard “hard” was supposed to be. It seemed like I never got it right. But on this particular Saturday, I thought I had it down pat. Imagine my surprise when she screamed, “You just don’t get it. You should know by now.”

I carefully explained that the eggs were cooked the same way they had been the previous weekend, when she appeared to like them. Norma took this as license to raise her hand and shove me in the chest. “Don’t talk back to me like that,” she said. Prior to this incident, I had never talked back to her. And I wasn’t even trying to “talk back” so much as I was merely attempting to understand why she was upset with the eggs when she had liked them the week before. After she pushed me, I walked away.

The next weekend, she led me to believe things were fine again. She was being accommodating, but I never knew how she would react to any given situation. And I don’t think I ever did get the eggs right!

In a classic example of Norma’s mind games, after the egg incident she eased up on her criticism of my cooking skills, but then moved on to criticizing how I cleaned the glass and mirrors in her house. I always used too much or too little glass cleaner, and she never stopped finding something new to keep me on edge.

Norma knew I was a perfectionist and always sought to exceed expectations, and I think she thought, “I’ll always tell him he’s not doing it right, that way he’ll work harder.” To make matters worse, when I didn’t respond the first time she shoved me, it became a license for her to push me around.

This unpleasant situation offered me two choices: Stick it out or leave.

As one of ten siblings being raised by my widowed mother, living in the fourth-poorest county in the country, leaving did not appear to be a viable option. Despite the many hardships, I enjoyed and needed this job’s financial compensation. So I grinned and bore it for two whole years, swallowing all the pride a nine-year-old boy could have.

Many of you are probably shaking your heads with a sad, wistful look on your face, feeling sorry for that poor little boy stuck between an awful boss and extreme poverty in rural Mississippi many years ago. Save your pity — instead you can celebrate that I experienced this unfortunate incident so early in life. Working for Norma is probably one of the best things that ever happened to me. How could that be possible? Glad you asked.

First, striving to please an impossible taskmaster taught me that to succeed in life, you must work your very hardest, stay focused on delivering superior results that exceed expectation, and always give 120 percent, even when deep down you know you will still be criticized. Ultimately, a good job speaks for itself, and if you consistently deliver superior results your boss, critics and other observers will be left with no choice but to recognize you as someone who can deliver and you will become known as someone who produces superior results regardless of the circumstances.

As painful as working for Norma often was, the experience toughened me and served as the foundation of my personal Michael D. Brown brand; a brand built on consistently delivering top-notch results, continually looking for ways to exceed expectations, always offering a fresh experience, and satisfying even the most demanding customers, bosses, and clients, all with a professional and pleasant personal demeanor.

According to a recent study cited in Cosmopolitan, in the US, only about 28 percent of men and 26 percent of women are “very satisfied with their appearance.” Could you talk about what some of the causes might be, as well as the consequences?

We have to separate internal satisfaction from external satisfaction. I find that many individuals, if asked what don’t you like about yourself?– the answer is it often rooted in feedback they received from someone else. They build their lives around the “outside mirror”. Feedback that was internalized and accepted digested by the receiver as gospel. Over time this accumulated unfiltered feedback takes up permanent residence in their psychic and they begin to own it as their own dissatisfaction. This facilitates a pessimist sedimentation in the consciousness of the individual murdering their sense of self-worth.

Solution: You obviously can’t look good to all 320 million people in the US. So this is what you do. Listen to the feedback, absorb the truth (as you believe it) and release the opposite. It kind of a mental refinery, where you process and purify the feedback, assimilating the positives and ejecting the negative residue. Here you devise a plan to fix the feedback on your appearance that you agree with. Often times the pieces we agree with serve as a reminder of self judgment we had of our appearance. It is almost an external reverberation of our internal convictions.

The next step is to work on self-correcting to your point of satisfaction. I remember I use to get teased about being a little chunky (aka fat). Well, I admit I didn’t have that multitude of abs on Dwayne Johnson. I would respond defensively — even though I knew it was true and I didn’t find my fatness attractive at all. I was responding as a result of my hurt emotions vs. owning my internal truth (I was fat) and make a decisive decision to fix it.

Most of us know what’s attracted to us and what elements we want more or less of.

Here is the danger with allowing others to totally impose their “truth” about your appearance on you — without you doing a self-check — absorbing what’s truth and expunging what you don’t accept. They simply “colonize” your identity. This sense of social gratification mutates based on what’s hot and trending (long hair, short hair, blue eyes, brown eyes, arched brows, no brows, small nose, large nose, and on and on and on)… So when you base your satisfaction totally on external influences you will forever be unhappy in your quest to chase and satisfy the masses. Today you want to be Beyonce, and tomorrow, oh no, I want to be Cardi B as it more fashionable. Vying to tweak yourself in sync with the social evolution ravaging society (in trying to be ultramodern) leaves you in an endless transmutation. This is perpetually miserably and exasperating — as you will become socially gluttonous, never satisfied with what people think about you.

I remember sitting in a restaurant and I overhead to young lady expressing her dissatisfaction with the number of likes she received on a recently posted picture to Instagram. Yikes! She also complained that certain individuals hadn’t like her pictures within the first ten minutes of her posting. In disgust, she couldn’t begin her meal — instead she wanted to understand why she didn’t receive a high number of likes — as she really liked the outfit she had on. She was allowing total strangers to own her happiness and dictate her future actions. She was allowing people on the outside to calibrate her self-value. This way she was losing her autonomy; becoming the people’s “franchise”. In no time, she actually started taking more selfies to replace the ones that were liked. This was because she allowed this likes to pollute her self-consciousness infesting her with a pronounced sense of imperfection.

My suggested way forward:

Create a total package (your brand) where you work on the internal and external appearance. “Sell” the total package of you. Walk with confidence and self-love and assurance. Often times when you meet people they immediately start to tell you what’s wrong, as if they basically owe you an explanation. Even when you give them the highest praise and confidence they will say “oh but I am fat” “Oh I couldn’t get my hair right” Their deficiencies have been programmed into their cognizance, their errors built into gigantic monuments in their minds. So they see their flaws before their abilities. If you don’t celebrate and appreciate yourself, it shouldn’t be a surprising that others will not do it for you. It would be akin to Mercedes running a commercial entitled “Our cars are great but the tires are not that good” A direct self-condemnation.

Don’t outsource your happiness — OWN IT. Otherwise, you empower others to foreclose, short sale, or evict you. This outsource typically lands you to a life of bankrupt happiness — with your smiles becoming a threatened species (VERY RARE). You have to own your happiness and it begins with you falling deeply in love with yourself; adulating yourself and refusing to give yourself up for all the billions in Jeff Bezzos’s closet. And oh by the way, that’s not the same as arrogance.

As cheesy as it might sound to truly understand and “love yourself,” can you share with our readers a few reasons why it’s so important?

A conscious mind void of self love is fertile ground for seeds of self doubt, self hate, low self esteem and floor level confidence to take root and produce an anemic harvest that produce no good personal, professional or economic fruit. You must rise up, put on the proper mental and physical gear and thrash the seeds out into the sea-before they take root. And accelerate the journey to removing the blockers, repair the weakened links, expose and enhance the good in you and accelerate the fresh journey to self-love. Committing to staying laser focus and never allowing this void to take residence.

When you don’t love yourself it will manifest itself in your personal and professional life. Making it challenging to attract meaningful personal and professional relationships. The root of relationship is relation — people don’t normally seek to relate and form relationship with individuals who don’t find themselves worthy of love from themselves. This becomes a red flag — as to say they obviously not themselves better then me — I should run the other direction — not into their space.

Why do you think people stay in mediocre relationships? What advice would you give to our readers regarding this?

I find the number one reason people stay in mediocre relationships is because of FEAR (False Expectations Appearing Real). They really believe that things will get better if they just hang in there and keep depositing — albeit the withdrawals are anemic. I would rather call it a psychotic mirage where they feel the grass is not green at all on the other side of the fence. This way believing that a bird in hand is better than three in the bush, they rather swallow their hurt and persist with the suffocating relationship.

Should I say it is related to a deficiency of “emotional entrepreneurship”? Where the individual has a natural aversion towards starting a new venture with their emotions by taking risks with their feelings. In this, they are courageous enough to break free from a mediocre boldly encroaching into the wild to embrace new possibilities and new people.

Secondly, its because of ground level confidence — they don’t feel that can do any better. They have that appalling conviction that that the mediocre relationship is the premium they can get. This is why the other party starts with the mind games to silence or keep their confidence at ground level. If you hear over and over that you are not good, no one else wants you, I am the best thing you ever had, you are not attractive, etc. the mind is susceptible to absorbing and believing this is your truth — especially when your confidence is low and you lack the ability to counter and feed your confidence a more positive truth.

Thirdly,

It’s deemed easier to assimilate vs. ascend — out of fear of “hurting” the persons feelings or being accused of “thinking you are better than me” syndrome.

Often times one has acquiesced too deeply into the safe zone of mediocrity. And in an effort to appease the other party you end up demoting your intelligence and brilliance to the basement. It is incumbent upon you to decide when you are ready to make the necessary sacrifices and consistent focus to exploit and maximize your potential. This can’t be achieved in mediocre relationships-whether they are intimate, professional or just friends.

Once you reach adulthood your belief system, character, integrity, likes and dislikes are fairly formed and engrained. So, it’s important to relate with someone with at least 80% compatibility if you expect this ship to sail and form a mutually beneficial relationship. Of course, the 20% you can typically compromise (i.e., broccoli or cauliflower, thick or think crust….) But to expect an adult who struggles wit h the truth to change just because you entered a relationship with them has about the same chances of you winning the lottery.

Relationships are not just filled with amazing microwave moments and experiences. It can be filled with crock-pots and pressure cooker moments. It is often these later moments that produces a well-done, seasoned and tested relationship that can withstand and prosper through the high temperature and pressures. Oh by the way, the tender moments will erupt from this as well.

When I talk about self-love and understanding I don’t necessarily mean blindly loving and accepting ourselves the way we are. Many times self-understanding requires us to reflect and ask ourselves the tough questions, to realize perhaps where we need to make changes in ourselves to be better not only for ourselves but our relationships. What are some of those tough questions that will cut through the safe space of comfort we like to maintain, that our readers might want to ask themselves? Can you share an example of a time that you had to reflect and realize how you needed to make changes?

Often times the main ingredient for not living and experience ones best life is the inability to omit the negative from their lives. It is most difficult to better one self when there is not real estate left in the mind for positivity to live. It doesn’t matter how hard you work, how many sessions you attend to better your life — until you take the first step of omitting the negativity (people, things, thoughts, actions, etc.) and building a negativity do not trespass barrier around you — it will be difficult to achieve sustainable success in your personal and professional life.

I often take myself and clients through this omit the negative self-assessment as a first step to embarking on a new success journey.

Answer the following questions using the scale of one to five hearts. The lower your score, the better off you are.

Scale 5 ♥♥♥♥♥ Strongly agree That’s really, really true about me.

4 ♥♥♥♥ Agree That would be me.

3 ♥♥♥ Somewhat agree 50/50 sometimes, sometimes not.

2 ♥♥ Disagree That absolutely has nothing to do with me.

1 ♥ Strongly disagree Let me take the fifth on this.

1. I find myself spending a lot of time worrying about negative things that were said about me.

2. I internalize 40 percent or more of the negative feedback that people say about me.

3. If you want to stop me dead in my tracks, just give me negative feedback.

4. I learn very little from negative feedback.

5. I know how to extract the positive out of negative feedback and use it to strengthen myself.

6. I often elect to do something fun and pleasurable even when I know I should be working on something that will bring me a greater degree of success.

6.5 I crumble very easily under pressure.

Total

Now that you’ve taken the test, let’s analyze your openness to negativity:

Scores

• 29–35: You are wide open. You are extremely sensitive to the opinions and judgments of others and are constantly second-guessing yourself for fear of doing something that will bring criticism. As long as you carry this self-defeating attitude, you will not be able to build a successful brand or achieve your aspirations. You need to start strengthening your resolve and following the 6.5 steps to omitting negativity before you find your career completely derailed. Remember that negativity can just as easily leave through an open door as it can enter!

• 21–28: You are easily accessible. You are not completely dominated by negativity in the way a wide-open colleague is, and you probably function in a fairly positive manner if you are not facing any outright negativity. But once negative people and influences appear, you quickly come under their sway. Negativity instinctively senses and pursues its most vulnerable targets, so you probably encounter it often. You also need to review the 6.5 steps and make sure to follow each one thoroughly if you want to have any chance of overcoming negativity to build a successful brand.

• 14–20: You are behind closed doors. You have managed to remove yourself from the run-of-the-mill negativity that most of us encounter on a regular basis. You do not allow yourself to become snared or distracted by offhand comments and petty political maneuverings. But closed doors are not the same as locked doors. Serious negativity, the type that damages lives and ruins careers if left unchecked, can still open your door and find you. You have taken some good first steps, but do not assume you are now safe. You still have plenty of work to do.

• 9–13: You are behind a locked door with a peephole. You understand the threat negativity poses and the many different forms it takes and have developed effective strategies to deflect or neutralize it. Your door is locked, making it extremely difficult for negativity to get through. But your door still has a peephole, indicating that you find it hard to resist occasionally glimpsing at negativity and letting it invade your thoughts. Like most things that are bad for us, negativity holds a peculiar attraction. Resist it — there are much better ways to spend your precious spare time than focusing on negativity!

• 7–8: You are behind a reinforced steel door with a deadbolt lock. You have erected complete defenses against negativity. Your door is impenetrable to the intrusion of negativity, unless you choose to open it. The lack of any type of peephole indicates that you have learned to ignore the dangerous allure of negativity and instead put it completely out of your life. You have truly omitted negativity, bringing you one major step closer to building the best possible brand and achieving all of your aspirations.

So many don’t really know how to be alone, or are afraid of it. How important is it for us to have, and practice, that capacity to truly be with ourselves and be alone (literally or metaphorically)?

I will put it definitely here. You are your best company! I remember my college roommate would be in shear panic around dinnertime. He would all around asking if anyone wanted to go to the dinning hall for dinner. He didn’t want to eat alone. I would ask him why and he would never give me a straight answer. As I peeled the onion back I realized he didn’t want to eat alone because of the perception it would create in others mind. A perception that he had no friends. He would rather starve than to have strangers believe that he had no friends to eat with. He didn’t feel that that crucial recreational flavor in ungregariousness and was quick to mistake being solitary for social ostracism. He forgot that his own company was his personal ice bath — that reflective healing process where you reenergize yourself.

I am a big believer in having strong, mutually beneficial and authentic relationships. I believe we are a better candidate for these relationships if we carved out some METWO time. Some time where you can conduct your physical body with your mind. It is through this connection that you discover areas that you want to strengthen, areas you want to develop and areas you want to prepare to share with others. This alone time helps you to be a better and focused connector. If you are always on and connected with someone else — it’s difficult to work on you. As you are likely trying to appease and deliver to the other person in the relationship — whilst thinking about all the other things you didn’t have time to process.

Favorite

This is why you see so many people who are disconnected on dates, at dinner, having a coffee, etc. It’s because they are physically present but mentally absent from the experience.

Here is a task for you — take some time to prepare an amazing meal for yourself. Bring out the best dishes and silverware you have. Put on your most amazing outfit, put on your favorite fragrance, play your favorite tunes and enjoy the meal. You have now in sourced your happiness, you have set the standards of what you expect. Now you have had a practice ran you are ready to share this experience with someone else. But guess what, you haven’t put your happiness burden on someone else-because you have a love-yourself experience in your head that you reference back to. This is because our shell is our fortress, therefore once in a while it would help to recede back into our shells and keep ourselves company.

How does achieving a certain level of self-understanding and self-love then affect your ability to connect with and deepen your relationships with others?

You can’t give what you don’t have or the ability to develop.

So we enter into relationships with others who are filled with baggage and are in great need of the basics — the need to be loved, wanted and valued. Most of us are not professional baggage handlers — we pretend that we can absorb someone else’s baggage — as the only way to stay in the relationship is to pretend to be a professional baggage handler — dealing with all their stuff. The cow manure hits the fan when the two filled bagged people collide and accuse each other of not caring about their “feelings” their “issues”.

The truth of the matter is — you can’t outsource this monumental task to someone else. You must understand the baggage and blockers that are preventing you from falling in love with yourself so that you are free to love. Always look to deposit more into the relationship than you are withdrawing.

In your experience, what should a) individuals and b) society, do to help people better understand themselves and accept themselves?

Take an authentic dose of truth serum and review the internal x-rays under natural light. Many people have become a combination of multiple people (friends, family, co workers, associates, etc.) expectations and view of what makes them happy. Through this they have truly lost who they are, who they can become and void of the emotional and physical power needed to discover who they truly are, fix what they don’t like and get to a place where they can fall so deeply and intimately in love with themselves. This can be “hard work” so they stay in this exhaustive work of pleasing others.

What are 5 strategies that you implement to maintain your connection with and love for yourself, that our readers might learn from? Could you please give a story or example for each?

Strategy 1: Take a step “outside the zone” and do something good for yourself or a friend, family member, or colleague.

Why: Spending a few minutes a day treating yourself or someone close to you right will boost your self-esteem and confidence, which in turn will fuel your vigor. Surprise a co-worker with a healthy treat, or carve out time in the day to read a chapter of a favorite novel.

Strategy 2: Anticipate negative events for that day and develop an arsenal of responses.

Why: Your arsenal should be a set of constantly expanding processes and tools you can draw upon when you encounter a problem. Daily anticipation will quickly build an impressive What If Arsenal of effective strategies to combat negativity.

Strategy 3: Perform a MISS review — examine how effectively you are preparing the mindset, image, skills, and substance portions of your brand.

Why: MISS is not a one-time gut check. It is a constant reevaluation of how your thought process, the way you present yourself, skill set, and overall personal substance are helping or hindering your efforts at success. Weekly checkups will ensure that if you slip in any one of these areas, you will catch it and can rectify the situation before it becomes dire.

Strategy 4: Visit your “focus sanctuary.”

Why: Your focus sanctuary is an activity, task, or place you can turn for peace and clarity. At least once a week you should take a little time to pursue a hobby or interest, or visit a favorite secluded spot, to clear your mind of stress and distractions so that you can refocus even stronger and sharper when you return.

Strategy 5: Conduct a mid-week negativity review and give yourself the power to resolve any negative issues.

Why: Grant yourself the ability to meet and overcome challenges head-on. By reviewing all the negativity you have encountered every week, you can empower yourself to omit it by the most appropriate means — for example, give yourself the power to decline a lunch invitation from the office gossip

Strategy 6: Allow yourself an agenda less day.

Why: Pick a weekend day, holiday, or vacation day where you will wake up with no concrete goals or plans other than enjoying the day. Free flow it, and don’t be afraid to “waste” time doing things like people-watching or window-shopping. When you return to your agenda the following day, you will have enough vigor to complete it twice.

Strategy 7: Have a conference call with yourself.

Why: At the very minimum, you should have an annual conference call with yourself where you schedule some “me time” to mentally review your aspiration and the things you do to stay laser-focused on it. Don’t be afraid to make some changes based on this “conversation

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources for self-psychology, intimacy, or relationships? What do you love about each one and how does it resonate with you?

The Power of Full Engagement

By Jim Loehr & Tony Schwartz

As someone who believes in order to have optimal success you must become a fresh and competitive personal brand. That brand needs to permeate through the whole of you and needs to show up in every area of your life. It is very much about alignment and operating on all cylinders. It’s very much about alignment and operating on all cylinders. The Power of Full Engagement basically states in order to be fully engaged — you must be aligned physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? Maybe we’ll inspire our readers to start it…

I want to do a 50 state tour entitled

How Not to Graduate Into Poverty: Personal, Professional & Economically

Get a Brand or Die a Generic ®

This interactive and engaging tour will provide people with the proven tools and frame work to prevent themselves from experiencing “poverty (aka lack of success )” in their personal lives (including relationships), professional and economic lives. This will help those who have found themselves slipping or have slipped into “poverty.”

The goal would be to move 1 million people from unemployed/underemployed to full employment. TO move these same 1 million people from a place of “generic” to a place where they are competitive personal brands (that they are massively in love with) who are connected to their passion and living beyond their best life.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote” that you use to guide yourself by? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life and how our readers might learn to live by it in theirs?

I operate in the overflow so that I might flood someone else’s life — instead of having just enough to offer an anemic shower.

This my life’s purpose and mission to continue to push myself to greater — so that I might have the financial and non financial resources to positively change a generation and sow into the lives of 1million plus individuals. I want to stay abundantly in love with me so that I can be an example of self-love and the positive impact it can have on ones complete life. Operating in the overflow gives me the energy, head space and hear to love on and with others. Resulting in mutually beneficial, sustainable and positive relationships.

Thank you so much for your time and for your inspiring insights!