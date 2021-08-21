Michael Bowker: “Far more attention needs to be paid to our eating habits”

Far more attention needs to be paid to our eating habits — obesity is soaring and with it pain and suffering is skyrocketing. This is where our healthcare system can interact with our education system — we need kids to learn at an early age, how to eat nutritious foods and exercise with regularity.

The COVID-19 Pandemic taught all of us many things. One of the sectors that the pandemic put a spotlight on was the healthcare industry. The pandemic showed the resilience of the US healthcare system, but it also pointed out some important areas in need of improvement.

In our interview series called “In Light Of The Pandemic, Here Are The 5 Things We Need To Do To Improve The US Healthcare System”, we are interviewing doctors, hospital administrators, nursing home administrators, and healthcare leaders who can share lessons they learned from the pandemic about how we need to improve the US Healthcare System.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure to interview Michael Bowker.

Michael Bowker is an award-winning medical journalist and the author of more than twenty books. He has written more than 500 medically related articles and contributed to a medical column in the Los Angeles times. He became strongly motivated to write his latest book, Beating Long Haulers, when a family member and some close friends began experiencing serious post-COVID syndrome symptoms known as Long Haulers. For his recent book, Michael interviewed some of the top physicians in the world including clinic doctors at the NIH, Mayo Clinic, Mount Sinai, Johns Hopkins and Stanford Medical Center. He will use their insights to help make a case for how to improve our health system.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into our interview, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and a bit about what brought you to this specific career path?

My backstory is pretty simple. I grew up on an isolated farm in Kansas and my friends, besides the occasional rabbit or coyote, were the characters in the books my parents read to me every night. To me, there was no dividing line between love and literature. I became a writer.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Oh, that is an intriguing question. I’ve interviewed more than 16,000 people in my career, from US Presidents to serial killers and undercover DEA agents in Mexico. One of the most inspiring was an interview I did with a young African American mother who confronted and then testified against violent and powerful gang members in San Francisco to protect her two sons. I also wrote a book about the first quadriplegic athlete to play a major NCAA sport.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

In my first job on a newspaper staff in the mountains of northern California, I thought it would be funny to team up with the town Mayor and declare our town a “nuclear free zone.” We ran a big nuclear bomb mushroom cloud on the front page with “NYET” across it in big font. The city counsel and my editor did not think it was funny. I learned that not everyone shares my sense of humor. It still makes me laugh, though.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote is one that I heard in college, and I do not know the source. It has become my life’s ‘mission statement’. It is still in a frame above my desk and has motivated me throughout my writing career. My goal has always been, “To give a voice to those who don’t have voices.”

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

My newest project is my recently launched book, “Beating Long Haulers Syndrome,” which includes interviews with some of the world’s leading physicians. They share the critical and perilous truth about these often-disabling symptoms. More than ten million Americans now suffer from the sometimes-fatal Long Haulers and there are no treatments or cures.

How would you define an “excellent healthcare provider”?

A courageous, intelligent, sensitive and skilled person.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. The COVID-19 pandemic has put intense pressure on the American healthcare system. Some healthcare systems were at a complete loss as to how to handle this crisis. Can you share with our readers a few examples of where we’ve seen the U.S. healthcare system struggle? How do you think we can correct these specific issues moving forward?

I think New York is a perfect example of how the system collapsed and thousands suffered. When our response to a person who is suffering greatly from a virus is: “Stay home until you die or you recover,” we have failed in an epic way.

Of course the story was not entirely negative. Healthcare professionals were true heroes on the front lines of the crisis. The COVID vaccines are saving millions of lives. Can you share a few ways that our healthcare system really did well? If you can, please share a story or example.

My best friend came down with a near-fatal post-Covid symptom and he was rushed to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara where health providers did exactly the right things and saved his life. His story inspired my book.

Here is the primary question of our discussion. As a healthcare leader can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the overall US healthcare system? Please share a story or example for each.

Far more funding into research of treatment and cures. I talk every day with people who have suffered from Long Haulers for more than a year, yet there is little effort from the federal government to help them. Doctors need to be informed at a far greater and faster rate as to the symptoms — long-term — of Covid. Many are confused and simply tell their patients, “It’s all in your head,” which is absolutely incorrect and often devastating. I’ve interviewed and talked to hundreds of people whose doctors initially told them their problems are psychosomatic. All the top physicians in my book say just the opposite. I wrote a book two decades ago called “The Healthcare Solution.” It was supported by the top Republican US Senator, and the top Democratic Senator, at the time. It was a way of funding the health care system that reduced the role of the insurance companies and left medical decisions to physicians. I strongly advocate the creation of a new position in the healthcare system which I call, “The Patient’s Advocate.” Each of these highly skilled and caring providers would represent and counsel patients who face serious decisions about their healthcare. These PA’s would not be beholden to doctors or big pharmaceutical companies, but rather be concerned only with the patients welfare. The problem now is too many patients are frightened and nervous when they talk to healthcare specialists who outline their options and they come away not even knowing what their options are or even what is wrong with them. PA’s would be there to explain everything carefully, and protect patients from careless or poor treatment — which happens more often than we would all like to admit. Far more attention needs to be paid to our eating habits — obesity is soaring and with it pain and suffering is skyrocketing. This is where our healthcare system can interact with our education system — we need kids to learn at an early age, how to eat nutritious foods and exercise with regularity.

Let’s zoom in on this a bit deeper. How do you think we can address the problem of physician shortages?

We need to create ‘teams’ of doctors, much like they are doing at Mount Sinai in New York. Patient information is shared among many doctors who collectively (and quickly) determine the best course of action for that patient. This will lessen the burden on singular doctors, reduce the number of lawsuits against doctors, and encourage a ‘learning and sharing’ environment among the medical community. Patients still can enjoy a GP, but even they will be part of a larger support team.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician diversity?

The top students should become doctors. To think that minorities cannot become top students without artificial help is itself a racist concept. They can and they will. The majority of medical students in America are female at the present time.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician burnout?

Yes, we must. I believe the concept I outlined above will help.

What concrete steps would have to be done to actually manifest all of the changes you mentioned? What can a) individuals, b) corporations, c) communities and d) leaders do to help?

This is far too broad a question to answer in a sentence or two. I wrote an entire book on it and did not get to it all. The first steps, from my point of view, is for journalists to begin to identify and write about the challenges and invite civil conversations that involve everyone — people who work together can do amazing things.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Right now I would like to inspire a movement among Americans that would inspire them to convince Congress and the President to fund great research into the treatment and cures of the diseases that still plague us. I have two different plans to make this happen.

