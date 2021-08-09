Michael Blair of Deka Lash: “You will always need more money than you expect, especially starting out”

You will always need more money than you expect, especially starting out. When you budget or forecast, there will always be unexpected expenses or additional hires that need to be made. In the beginning it will feel like there is never enough money. Make sure you are well capitalized or have access to additional capital if and when it is needed.

As part of our interview series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Michael Blair.

Michael Blair is the Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at Deka Lash. In Michael’s role, he leads Deka Lash’s overall operations and technology strategy to advance the strategic goals of the enterprise. Prior to Deka Lash, Michael spent more than two decades as an entrepreneur and working in the corporate world in a diverse array of organizations and functions.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve been entrepreneurial for most of my life. Throughout college, and even before college, I would come up with business ideas and find ways to bring them to life. Prior to Deka Lash, I had founded a company in the mortgage lending industry which had been doing really well. Unfortunately, not just my business but the entire mortgage industry as a whole really crumbled in 2007/2008. After that, my wife Jennifer started to get into beauty services. She started offering lash extensions in a small studio in Pittsburgh before they were really a mainstream thing, and it really started to gain some popularity. I immediately began to see a lot of similarities between the world of beauty, which she was deeply passionate about, and the tech industry which I have always been deeply passionate about. Deka Lash became a really great opportunity for the two of us to come together with complementary skill sets — I had the entrepreneurial and technological know-how, and she had the passion for beauty and people.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

In the several businesses that I have started, the biggest challenge has always been around funding and cash flow in the early stages. It takes a lot of money to start and grow a business — and I’ve always grown my businesses through self funding. It feels like you always encounter times where you don’t know how you’re going to survive, if you’re going to be able to cover payroll or if you’re going to be able to make ends meet for yourself once you get the business’s expenses covered. In my opinion, that has always the toughest part.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

It really always comes back to the kind of life I am providing for my kids. I was adopted and raised by a single parent in a low income household. I remember how stressful it could be feeling as though there was never enough money. Splurging on luxuries in our house wasn’t a thing and I was out of the house and living on my own by age 18. I recognize my capability and my responsibility to give my kids more than what I had growing up. I am driven to allow them to just be kids without needing to worry about finances, but at the same time showing them their own potential and helping them to see that they can achieve anything that they set their minds to.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Today things are going awesome. I personally was the first in my family to graduate from college and continue on to graduate school. I run a successful business that helps others to start their own businesses and take control of their own futures. It’s really fulfilling.

In addition, I am living my “why” by providing my kids with the life I always imagined giving them. Deka Lash is named after my daughters, Demi and Karli and both of them are currently involved within the business in positions where they are thriving. My sons are still young and figuring out where they fit into the mix of it all, but ultimately everyone is happy and healthy and they are the biggest focus within my life.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest thing that I can think of is that when we first started planning how to expand, I really had no desire to get into franchising. I primarily wanted to avoid it due to the cost and red tape. I instead chose to launch the first ever “Eyelash Distribution Business” which allowed individuals to pay us a small fee to use our name and receive our training without needing to go the franchising route. It quickly failed because we were not able to control brand standards and consistency across all locations. This kind of shed the light on why franchising was a better route for us and choosing to go that route has helped us to become the leading international lash franchise.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our people are truly what sets us apart from every other brand out there. We’ve built such a strong culture around passion, authenticity and work ethic. All of our employees are remote and we offer amazing benefits including unlimited PTO — it’s a structure completely built on trust. So many companies miss that piece of really putting trust into their people and giving them the environment that they need to thrive. When it comes down to it, one of the biggest values for us is lifestyle and balancing work and life. We talk about that with our employees, we talk about that with our franchisees, and Jennifer and I have to remind each other of that frequently as well. I think that when a company can genuinely show that they care and encourage their people to live their best life outside of work, they will show up as their best self when they come to work.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I love Simon Sinek’s viewpoint on this — essentially making sure that you are always living your “why”. One of my favorite quotes from him is, “working hard for something we don’t care about is called stress. Working hard for something we love is called passion.” I think the secret sauce to managing a successful business is making sure you stay in love and stay passionate about what you do. This really ties back to what we just talked about with creating an environment and culture around lifestyle and trust. It’s important to find that balance between work and life so that you can always show up feeling energized and passionate about the work you have ahead of you.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

It may sound cliché, but I really am so grateful for my wife, Jennifer. Not just for being the beauty genius behind the business, but she really helps me get back up when things get hard and she is always the first to celebrate even the small wins with me. She and I really keep each other going through good times and bad.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

The biggest way that we’ve been able to give back in my opinion is by sharing business ownership with others. We’ve always been a lifestyle-focused brand, and by converting our business into a franchise model we’ve been able to help hundreds of people get into business ownership in a way that allows them to live life on their own terms. We have some franchisees who are passionate about being in the business day in and day out, and others who manage on a higher level that allows them the flexibility to spend more time with their families, traveling, or whatever else they desire for their lives. Seeing others enjoy the fruits of business ownership is so fulfilling to me.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

You will always need more money than you expect, especially starting out. When you budget or forecast, there will always be unexpected expenses or additional hires that need to be made. In the beginning it will feel like there is never enough money. Make sure you are well capitalized or have access to additional capital if and when it is needed.

Know when to delegate. Delegating isn’t something that comes naturally to most founders. We get that vision in our minds, and so we assume that doing it all ourselves is going to be the key to making sure it goes exactly how you have it planned out in your head. However, hiring and delegating can improve organizational efficiency and will benefit everyone in the end.

Surround yourself with people who are smarter than you are. People who are smarter than you will help you step up your game and will drive the ultimate success of your business. I have learned so much from others who have been in the game longer than I have– realistically no one can get better without someone to learn from. Most of the time, they can quickly expose to us things that we didn’t even know we didn’t know. It can feel threatening or intimidating sharing our ideas, but when it comes down to it, smart people realize that we all drive each other’s success.

Listen to your customers — they know better than anyone what it is that they want, even if they don’t know how to say it explicitly. I have always been very adamant about having a culture of listening. Your customers will give you the best source of real time feedback, and generally are the key to helping you create a better customer experience in the long run. When I first started, we operated solely on gut, and unfortunately that led to the introduction of products that weren’t relevant and lacked demand. We quickly learned from our mistakes and now have an entire department whose job it is to listen and provide top notch customer service. This group listens and surveys customers on a regular basis to make sure we are always providing what it is that they are needing.

It’s okay to make mistakes. The best companies are those who encourage failure, embrace out-of-the-box thinking and allow employees to make mistakes. Taking risks and choosing not to succumb to fear of failure is ultimately how we were able to grow Deka Lash to the brand that it is today. When we first started out, a lot of the people we talked to either didn’t understand the eyelash industry in general or didn’t see how it could possibly be sustainable without including other more mainstream services. While not every risk that I have taken has worked out, some of the best decisions that I have made have had a really high potential for failure.

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

I think it’s important to both enjoy the highs, but be prepared for the lows. I mentioned earlier that my previous business was in the mortgage finance industry. Things were going amazing until the market crashed and suddenly the industry was destroyed. I had to be prepared to continue moving forward, and I couldn’t just let the weight of that crash crush me. Similarly, in Deka Lash we were having our best year to date before the pandemic hit and suddenly we had to shut down everything. At that point, I knew we couldn’t quit, but that doesn’t make it easy pushing through the low times. I wouldn’t say you need to be paranoid that things will get as bad as they did during the 2007/2008 financial crisis or during the COVID pandemic, but just remaining mindful that there will always be natural ups and downs in business and the best thing that you can do is keep pushing forward.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would push for more widespread awareness and opportunity for everyday people to achieve lifestyle entrepreneurship. Of course money is important because everybody has bills they have to pay. But lifestyle entrepreneurship focuses on financial freedom that allows for flexibility to live a more enjoyable life and create more balance between work and life.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

LinkedIn is probably the best way to connect with me personally: https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-blair-6798402/

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!