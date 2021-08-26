Michael Beran of Wildlife Command Center: “Rejection is part of the game, just keep playing”

Rejection is part of the game, just keep playing.

As a part of our series about “Filmmakers Making A Social Impact” I had the pleasure of interviewing Michael Beran.

Michael E Beran is a native of Louisiana, born in 1965 he moved around with his military family until 1972 where they made residence in Deville, Louisiana. Michael was literally raised in the swamps of Louisiana and he called Catahoula Swamp his playground. His love for animals, animal training and rescue got him involved in film and TV in the 2000s, since then he has developed that love for animals into a company that services the entertainment industry and homeowners alike.

Thank you so much for doing this interview with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit. Can you share your “backstory” that brought you to this career?

I graduated high school joined the Navy, volunteered for Submarines, worked my way up the Marriot corporate ladder, became a VP of a construction company, they went bankrupt unexpectantly. I told my wife Bonnie, “I’m going to rescue people from animals” tada ……

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your filmmaking career?

Animals, certainly it has to do with animals, a recent film I am working on called The Night of the Tommyknockers, I was paired with a wonderful horse named R-Trigger (a direct descendant of THE TRIGGER, Roy Rodgers horse) some of the scenes required R-Trigger and me to engage with the Tommyknocker creatures, it was a very interesting project.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

Diane Keaton is my 1st real actress to interact with, we were filming “Mad Money” in Shreveport, Louisiana in 2008. I played a federal police officer in the vault, Diane was next to me and we started some conversation, I was certainly star-struck, she is the nicest Lady ever. Of course, I binge-watched every movie she ever made!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

#1. Most exciting “Bare Hands Rescue” premiering on Animal Planet August 2021, follows the exploits of my character “Bare Hands Beran” as I rescue people from wild animals, mostly barehanded, not only do I rescue people from wild animals, I rescue the animals from the situation they have got themselves into.

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

Ronald Regan was great with trust yet verify, I have applied that to my whole life!

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

People, I really like people, regardless of where they might be from, who they are or what they might be doing. I am grateful for all my customers, they truly treat me like a hero every day, they shower me with gratitude day in and day out. With the small amount of fame and fortune, I have been blessed with I have been able to do a lot of great works, from mentoring young men to running an orphanage in Multan, Pakistan. Along the way, I have formed a non-profit called Raptor Rescue Inc. where we provide injury stabilization, first aid and transportation for injured Birds-of-Prey. I have also been able to provide a forever home for neglected and abused ringtail lemurs.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

I have been strategically and methodically working on a plan for the past 11 years, many of the plays in that plan have been played out and I am on track to make things happen, there was never a real “Aha Moment” just a constant moving forward, working the plan. Raptor Rescue Inc. was born from my passion for birds-of-prey and seeing so many birds go unhelped only to perish needlessly.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

So many stories, mostly it is the animals that have a positive outcome from our efforts, the people as well when we give them their homes back. I could tell you about Bear, the severely obese ringtail lemur, or countless stories of owl rescues that resulted in healthy owls being released back into the wild.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

Individuals can support Raptor Rescue Inc. by going to www.buywcc.com and purchasing a bag of coffee, “Drink a cup, Save an owl”

Any non-profits that specialize in animal equipment or materials, we always need towels, blankets and first aid supplies.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

You will hear “NO” a lot, be tenacious Save your money, be frugal, hard times will pop up Rejection is part of the game, just keep playing No one is as passionate about your cause as you are, don’t expect as much from others Lead by example, show people how, show people why, forgive them when they fall short

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Start doing “good” now, work it into your routine, make it a norm to self-sacrifice.

We are very blessed that many other Social Impact Heroes read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would like to collaborate with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

I would love a deeper and more meaningful relationship with the World Bird Sanctuary in Valley Park, they have very talented avian-oriented people working with them.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

If it is to be, then it is up to me. Make it happen, start with “Do It”

No one is going to do it for you, no one will “help you” that you must do yourself, then others will pitch in to help.

How can our readers follow you online?

FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/beran.michael/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx4UeydCJfXHnV-wtF80TEQ

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/barehandsberan/

Website: www.buywcc.com

IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm5664814/

This was great, thank you so much for sharing your story and doing this with us. We wish you continued success!