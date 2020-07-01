Micah Hollingworth: “Be passionate about the journey, not the outcome”

Now is not forever. This will pass. Life will continue and eventually return to what it was before the pandemic. We can acknowledge the fear and anxiety we all have, but then we push past it to find ways to engage in what life has to offer right now.

As a part of my series about the things we can do to remain hopeful and support each other during anxious times, I had the pleasure of interviewing Micah Hollingworth.

As CEO and Co-Founder of Broadw.ai and two decades of experience in creating, operating and marketing live events, Micah is an innovator in the entertainment space. With Broadw.ai, Micah has recreated the audience experience, moving the customer conversation to the web from the box office window.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

I’ve always had two major passions: Theatre and entrepreneurship. My very first job was running a farmer’s market stand when I was 10. Shortly thereafter I fell into performing. In college, I started producing shows, and it was then that these two passions merged together. Nothing is more entrepreneurial than producing a live performance. As I matured and stepped away from performing, I found I really enjoyed putting teams together and problem-solving. This led me naturally to where I am today, working in the tech space to support live events.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I just recently completed The Advantage, by Patric Lencioni. I thought its central premise that organizational health trumps all other factors for successful companies to be exceptionally relevant at this moment in time. With teams scattered and feeling isolated and uncertain, companies who create healthy, supportive atmospheres will emerge on the other side of this pandemic incredibly strong.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your perspective can you help our readers to see the “Light at the End of the Tunnel”? Can you share your “5 Reasons To Be Hopeful During this Corona Crisis”? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Now is not forever. This will pass. Life will continue and eventually return to what it was before the pandemic. We can acknowledge the fear and anxiety we all have, but then we push past it to find ways to engage in what life has to offer right now.

We are reassessing our priorities. I’m in the midst of a complicated unwinding of what I find important and worth devoting my time. What is truly important to me and why? How does that impact others?

Significant (and positive) change is possible. The upheaval the pandemic is causing in our daily lives provides an opportunity to discuss and consider real, fundamental change. Our health care system, our social safety net, what we expect of our government, is all up for debate and significant change.

The lens through which we view leadership has been radically altered. The pandemic has upended all of our lives. What we expect and need from our leaders has changed as well.

Good will come from this. It is often a challenge to see where/how this is possible, but it’s there if we can see it. The nightly clapping/cheering for our front line workers. The massive bucket of additional time I’m getting with my children (10 and 12). The renewed and strengthened connection with friends and family. In the midst of all of this, good can be found.

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

Review your inputs. Take time to think about what you are putting in your body. The food you eat, what you drink, the entertainment you consume, etc. All of these have an impact that can assist with or fuel your anxiety.

Break it down. The current circumstances make it easy to get overwhelmed. I find making a list of the items that are really affecting me will then lead to proactive choices to help address my anxiety.

Remain connected. Call, videoconference, write a letter, do whatever feels natural to you to connect with your friends and family.

Remove judgment. Everyone is anxious and scared right now. It is ok to not feel ok. When I am able to remove the judgment I impose on myself, I find I am often able to move past my anxiousness.

What are the best resources you would suggest to a person who is feeling anxious?

Look for opportunities to focus your thoughts and energies. Any type of creative project is a good thing. Fixing something around the house/apartment counts too. When your energy is lagging, reach for a book, listen to music, or watch a movie. And always, reach out to your friends and family to connect.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

Be passionate about the journey, not the outcome. This one I continue to work on. It necessarily means that in doing so, one will be more present in the moment. Forever focused on outcomes and/or what is to come, means you miss out on the here and now. This particular moment in time may be less than optimal (to say the least), but I’m here with my wife, my children, my friends and family. Joy and reasons to be thankful are ever-present.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Access to healthcare is a human right and the United States should nationalize its healthcare system. There is no clearer demonstration of this than our current circumstances and how the pandemic is impacting portions of our society disproportionately. I believe the generation now graduating college and joining the workforce will make this change happen in my lifetime.

What is the best way our readers can follow you online?

linkedin.com/in/hollingworth

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!