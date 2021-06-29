Micaela Schuffman of Symbiotic Public Relations: “You Cannot Please Everyone”

You Cannot Please Everyone — This is something anyone at any stage of their personal life or professional career needs to know. No matter how much you do, there will always be someone who doesn’t think you did enough. Just smile, because at the end of the day as long as you are happy with what you accomplished — that is what matters.

As a part of my series about the things you need to know to excel in the modern PR industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Micaela Schuffman.

Micaela is a curious and creative public relations maven and the founder of Symbiotic Public Relations. She celebrates collaboration and the real growth that’s possible when working with caring and driven people.

She is a passionate entrepreneur herself, and knows what it takes to make a business work. With experience in fields like consumer goods, venture capital, medical technology, agriculture, and artificial intelligence, today she supports new and growing businesses to strengthen and enhance their public image and visibility. Micaela specializes in PR for CPG because she loves working with brands that offer something changemaking for our world.

You’ll soon figure out, Symbiotic Public Relations is a lot like Micaela — down-to-earth, 100% real, and ready to make a change. Micaela lives at the edge of emergent PR trends and creative inspiration to usher in even more new ideas for her clients. She loves talking to businesses about what she does and is unapologetically authentic and transparent.

Thank you so much for your time! I know that you are a very busy person. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’m so excited to have been able to chat with you today! I’ll dive right into it. I initially started my professional career working in Tel Aviv, for a VC firm. They worked primarily with emerging startups in the tech space. So much of the time your first job isn’t your favorite but, to be quite honest, I loved it. My bosses and colleagues really provided such an amazing work environment that allowed me to grow and figure out my interests. During that time, I was lucky enough to learn how much I really loved collaborating with people and creating stories for our clients. Fast-forward to a year later — I connected with just the right person who brought me into the Public Relations and Communications industry. I dove right in.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

After freelancing for a couple of agencies, I decided it was time to branch off and really focus on growing my own business. I realized how important it was to provide authenticity and transparency to not only my clients but also to my colleagues. I truly take pride in having a healthy work environment, that strives to provide collaboration and creativity. With that being said, I had to think of who to reach out to, what prospects I had, what brands really aligned with who I am, and what I wanted Symbiotic Public Relations to be. There was a company I had been a die-hard fan of for years. I used their products every day. I thought you know what, I’m going to get them as my first client. I wouldn’t have expected I would have the chance to work with one of my favorite companies at the age of just 23, but I do!

One of the first clients I signed was Humble Brands. I love that they are all-natural and are heavily involved with giving back. They are part of a handful of brands that I know, truly help others in amazing ways.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

If you or someone you know grew up in New Jersey, you know we can be a little rough around the edges. With that being said, I was so excited to get on one of my first calls with a client. I finally was getting the hang of having calls with new businesses and prospective clients, sending out proposals, and all that fun stuff. As we were wrapping up, I said, “I am so effing excited to work with you!” I immediately realized what had just come out of my mouth. I was mortified! Well, sure enough, my client responded saying, “We are super effing excited to work with you, too.”

Lesson learned? Being authentic and genuine is something that doesn’t come easy to everyone. If you have it, don’t be afraid to show it, even if it means accidentally dropping the f-bomb.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

A couple of my clients are coming out with some amazing sustainable products. You’ll just have to keep an eye out!

With so many of us really trying to be more conscientious of what we are putting into our bodies, it really is important to keep an eye on the day-to-day products which unfortunately have a lot of toxic chemicals that big names are still putting into different items. I’m so proud and truly grateful to be able to elevate each individual brand and really make sure their brand identity stays authentic, through and through.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

You Cannot Please Everyone — This is something anyone at any stage of their personal life or professional career needs to know. No matter how much you do, there will always be someone who doesn’t think you did enough. Just smile, because at the end of the day as long as you are happy with what you accomplished — that is what matters. Do Not Give Up Your Values to Work with a Client — I know some of you are reading this and wondering what I’m talking about. You’re getting paid, right? Why does it matter? I have worked with many different companies in various industries. I’ve learned that if I don’t agree with what my client’s values are, I don’t work with them. You have the option to say no. Don’t forget that. You’re Allowed to Have a Break — Take time for yourself! For the first two years of my professional life, I had no idea what a break was. Now that I have my own agency, I know how important this is not only for myself but also for my colleagues. I never want people to feel like they need to give up their family time for work. Bad Days Happen. There’s Always Tomorrow — We all have had those days where everything that could have gone wrong did. It makes such a big difference when you take a minute to realize that there are things that are out of your control, that you can’t fix, and take a deep breath. Don’t Put Up with Toxicity — Whew! I think everyone has worked somewhere where they were just treated poorly for too long, thinking it was their only option. Well, I am here to remind you that it’s not. Your mental health and wellbeing are the most important and don’t let a job make you think that your feelings aren’t valid.

You are known as a master networker. Can you share some tips on great networking?

Really hone in on what is important to you, find your niche, and get out there! LinkedIn has been a strong tool for networking as far as my own personal relationships I’m building within the CPG community.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business. Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

I have been really lucky to have had clients refer me to other businesses, but the biggest form of lead generation is really through LinkedIn. Make yourself heard and known, and things will trickle in.

Is there a particular book that you read, or podcast you listened to that really helped you in your career? Can you explain?

Both of my parents are hustlers, they are entrepreneurs, and most importantly they are hands down the best source of help I could ever ask for. I have yet to find a podcast or book that has given me the tools my parents have to really help me kickstart Symbiotic Public Relations. Without their mentoring, I know I wouldn’t be the businesswoman I am today, tomorrow, or even in the next year.

Because of the role you play, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I think really focusing more on mental health and the well-being of employees is something that should be essential. I know companies are starting to take the steps to implement better practices. For me and for my business as we grow, having a workspace that promotes a work-life balance and the importance of mental health is a huge priority. It’s key to creating healthy habits. That’s something really important to me, and something that will always come first.

This was really meaningful! Thank you so much for your time.