Mia X’s Young Taste, With Dat’ Old Soul! #BlackAmericanHer/History360

From Jazz, the Soul Food culinary of gumbo, to new eras of the Hip Hop genre, the Spirit of New Orleans is a profound and key era of richness for Black American Her/History and culture. Those age-old traditions are obviously in continuation, as that culinary of New Orleans gives Grandmother’s wisdom and wit. Its that traditional wisdom of the Big Mommas and the Nanas of our community. That particular feminine imagery within Black American culture, which was vital for the sustaining of our family, and solid kinship, during the most difficult times of our communities in the United States.

Its a glorious occasion when those stories and traditions are passed down into the current generation. Culinary has been one of those methodologies in which we have told our stories. Black American Soul Food culinary varies from region to region, and those stories are intrinsic to our very therapy and existence, as a people. In fact, the culinary of our food is one of our methods of therapy. Each state and area, where our people thrive, creates its own tales and narratives. Tales of joy and tears of story. It is in the kitchen, and around the dinner table, where our traditions are passed on. The stories of our people and what has gotten us through are channeled into the next generation. They are truly are stories of the Soul, and that’s why they are part of the traditions of soul-keeping and the gate-keeping of Soulful traditions, within Black America’s gardens.

New Orleans is a special place in the mapping of Black American culture and her/history in US plains and territories. There is just something unique about the Negro in New Orleans’ spacing. Something auspicious concerning this variation of Black America’s flower. Prominent Black American artists have arisen from this particular soiling. From the times of Gospel, Ragtime, Blues, Jazz, and all the way up to Hip Hop. There is somethin’ unique in how New Orleans has created their unique style of the Hip Hop world. Somethin’ about da’ bayou, Baby, which makes it. . .just right! Keeping it country and just as reflective as the very landscapes, from which it was birthed. It has its own taste of New Orleans culinary, and every dish has its own narrative and story. This very brand, and haven, of Black girl magic creates a unique sector in Black America’s identity and coloration.

In the world of Hip Hop, there is always the Black American feminine image, who represents the turf, territory, or domain. She is the Mother and Maiden Being, reflecting the power of da’ Word-in all of its womanish form. Using the various dialects of Black American Vernacular English (BAVE) in order to convey that message, there is somethin’ about that NOLA culture, which brings up dat’ sauce of New Orleans. In the recent BET Docuseries, No Limit Chronicles, viewers get a taste of what it means to taste the gumbo of New Orleans Hip Hop. It was a perfect demonstration, in how culinary brings out the Earthly design, within a particular community and spacing. For some reason, you can taste New Orleans‘ Soul Food culinary in the musical collection of No Limit Productions. The legacy of the elder, Black American woman orator clearly manifested itself inside of the No Limit empire, and it clearly came through the legacy, versatility, and artistry of. . .

Something intrigues me about Mia X! Somethin’ about her creativity, expertise, and knowledge which connects the traditional wisdom of our mothers, with that of the current generation. Soul Food culinary was her foundation. She had learned it from her Mother and Grandmother; those foremothers, and women of our tradition, who kept culture, alive! What’s even more amazing is that she has returned to that very foundation-that very centering of New Orleans’ Soul Food Cooking!

Listening to her interviews, and general narrative, it is obvious that Earth’s tasting kept the harmony and stability for Mia X, in the Rap Game. It is not a secret that in Hip Hop, women have to work hard. Even being Black American, within your own culture, you always have to prove yourself. Nevertheless, Mia X held her own. She held it down, and she held it, well. A living, breathing, walking testimony into the power of the word, and its ability to create and navigate into different areas is evident in Mia Young’s career. University Professor. Author. Chef. Culinary Extraodinaire. Hip Hop Legend. Other titles will obviously be added to the list.

In her book, Things My Grandma Told Me, Things My Grandma Showed Me, those Nana and Big Mama lessons radiate throughout the text. Those rituals of Black American girl children with their mothers and grandmothers, illuminates throughout the book. Inside of the kitchen, was the passing down of herstory, traditions, and the Mother Tongue of Black American New Orleans linguistics. I recall a fellow Sister friend, and colleague, highlighting her use of New Orleans Patois. Its a fascinating area of Black American culture, indeed. One that I yearn to explore and immerse, even further. Much more enthusiastically different of New Orleans, from the rest of Black America’s garden pastures. That much more, peculiar.

In celebration of the magic of the word, and the use of it in the story of Hip Hop culture, there is a particular oasis, being held. In her culinary skills, and intertwining of that into the aesthetics of Hip Hop and Black American culinary of New Orleans, Mia X reminds Black American maidens of our people’s journey in using food as healer; healing for the Soul! That’s the miracle of our her/history within these United States of America. The fascinating thing, surrounding Mia Young is that she is consistently presenting the generational link between the young and old, within Black American communities. Clearly, her cooking skills and cooking projects are demonstrations of the ability for the voices of the elder generations to radiate within the modern Hip Hop beat, within our community and people. Isn’t it fascinating in how the food brings harmony and interaction between the young and the old? There is beauty in her arena. Motherly wit and wisdom in her ability to use Soul Food tradition and culinary in waking up the youth within our communities, shows why we must return to the traditions of our foremothers (and forefathers). Those sacred culinary aesthetics and traditions, in how we are to bridge forth the teachings and creativity with the older and current generations. Mia X has done exactly that. Furthermore, she has also created the Spirit of memory. For Black America’s youth in New Orleans, memory of tradition, and our people’s her/history in the United States is crucial to healing. Food is nurture. How a community is able to create a healing and nurtritious regiment, reflective of their culture and existence, is a phenomenal contribution to the human experience! There is wonder and magic in food. Its why its important to examine what we put into our bodies. Hip Hop mixed with Soul Food culinary are one of the many stories in the Black American experience. If we are going to be specific, it relates to those peculiar gardens of New Orleans swag!

Continuing to celebrate this phenomenal woman, her legacy, and ongoing contributions to our community and culture, we bridge through whatever generational gaps or separations may have taken place within those Negro communities of Blackened gardens, in the United States of America. Hip Hop is one instrument and Soul Food is the medicine. With legendary women such as Mia X, and other Black American Sheroes in the Hip Hop world, there is a knowing that everything is gonna’ be alright! That taste is going on very strong. In fact, it never left. Yet, with this feature, its NOLA Baby! And, dat’ gumbo is just fine, by me!

