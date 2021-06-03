Mia Millette of Skyline Technology Solutions: “It’s hard to get everyone on the same page!”

It’s hard to get everyone on the same page! Everyone has so many great ideas and each wants to go in their own direction. Communicating the corporate goals often and having folks own them has been very powerful for us. Once they are owned, then you see alignment and progress made together.

As a part of our series about strong women leaders, we had the pleasure of interviewing Mia Millette.

Mia Millette serves as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Skyline Technology Solutions, where she leads the execution of the company’s overall mission and vision. Mia was appointed CEO in 2021 after serving as Skyline’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) beginning in 2018. In this role, she leverages more than two decades of technology and business experience to advance Skyline’s strategic initiatives, with a keen focus on enriching the lives of those served by the company.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I knew from a young age I was destined for a career in technology. My passion for the industry was ignited in second grade when I successfully coded a sequence that made a figure dance across the screen of my school’s early model Texas Instruments computer. I am very passionate about sharing my love of technology and inspiring others to pursue STEM as a career. I also love that I was introduced to computers by a female, Carol McFarland, my second grade teacher.

I participated in coding classes in high school and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in computer science from Indiana University of Pennsylvania as well as a Master of Science in computer systems management from the University of Maryland Global Campus (formerly known as the University of Maryland University College).

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

While I have been COO of Skyline Technology Solutions since 2018, I just took over as CEO in 2021. The most interesting story by far has been the impact of the pandemic on the technology industry. We started hearing rumblings back in January and February of 2020 about a possible pandemic, and we immediately started discussing the various impacts. What if we are forced to shut down? What would that look like for us? Those conversations quickly pivoted to pulling out disaster recovery plans and business continuity plans. While we are an IT company in the tech industry, we very much relied on our physical building, and 90% of our employees came to our offices every day. Within a few weeks we had revised our plans and were ready to pivot to an all remote workforce if we were asked to do so.

On March 16, 2020, we did just that. It was a hitless move; for those not in the tech space, that meant we did it without business interruption. I was very proud of our teams and our employees who made that transition seamlessly. What came next we didn’t expect- which was to continue with a 100% remote workforce. Many in our industry have laughed that the pandemic has done more for innovation in IT than a CIO, CTO, or CISO could.

While I wouldn’t wish this pandemic and all that comes with it on anyone ever again, I do think that we need to remember this as a valuable lesson. The blockers that traditionally slow innovation and progress on the IT side just melted away when we were asked to pivot quickly. I hope that other leaders see that and embrace all of the innovation that we have moved forward with in the last 12 months due to necessity for business continuity.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Don’t take a red eye flight with your colleagues. They will most definitely take an unflattering picture of you sleeping in the airport and use it as leverage forevermore.

None of us is able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

While I was an intern during college, I was working for a software company as a developer on a government contract. I quickly learned that I wasn’t the best developer, but kept at it. One day during a lunch outing with friends, I sat across from a sales guy, Michael King. We struck up a conversation, and the next day he had a conversation with me that changed my career trajectory. He came to me and said, “What are you doing behind a computer all day long? We need to get you out in front of our customers!” That one conversation led to me doing some client-facing work that led to a full-time job offer as a Business Analyst before I went back to school. I had found my niche: interpreting customer requirements and their intricate needs. I was technical enough to take their requirements and translate them for the developers to code. It led to a great start to my career as a Business Analyst, a role where I could shine.

Without Michael King seeing something in me that I didn’t know was unique at that moment, I’m not sure which direction my career would have gone or if I would have gotten that offer. I’m very thankful for him seeing something in me that I didn’t know I had. It also helped me to learn the power of networking at a very young age. You just never know which conversation is going to rock your world.

In my work, I often talk about how to release and relieve stress. As a busy leader, what do you do to prepare your mind and body before a stressful or high stakes meeting, talk, or decision? Can you share a story or some examples?

I like to say I thrive on stress, or maybe it’s the adrenaline I get from being excited. If I’m not busy, I’m bored. I’ve always been that way. I also learned at an early age that the anxiety and butterflies you feel before a big game or a presentation is a natural reaction to what your body knows is important to you. The moment the game or the presentation starts, the butterflies and stress fall away, and you rely on your preparation. I firmly believe that being prepared is the best remedy for these situations.

I spent my 20s traveling across the country working for a software company where I did presentation after presentation. I feel that time of always having to be “on” helped me to know how to prepare for stressful presentations and talks.

When it comes to decision making, I like to ensure we understand all angles of a situation before arriving at a sound, informed decision. I rely on the experts around me to provide that holistic view. When it comes to releasing stress, I have found having a daily work regime has helped. I enjoy riding my Peloton and working out with my friends to unwind and keep myself healthy. Also, if you ever need a dose of humility, talk to your kids — they will keep you grounded for sure!

As you know, the United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

When I first started my career, I worked for a company that included a diverse working environment. I worked with people from all over the world. I learned so much regarding race, religion, and different ethnicities during that time. The company encouraged diversity in a variety of ways and it really helped shape who I am today. I think having a diverse executive team is very important in organizations. Everyone has unique experiences that shape who they are. Having an executive team that is diverse will help represent the ideas and decisions made by the organization, which ideally represents everyone.

As a business leader, can you please share a few steps we must take to truly create an inclusive, representative, and equitable society? Kindly share a story or example for each.

At Skyline, our hiring decisions are always driven by the best person for the job, both culturally and technically. Of course, you’re making those decisions based on the candidate pool that is presented to you by your recruitment team. That is why I think it’s important to be purposeful during the recruiting process. Establishing relationships with colleges and networking groups from different minority groups can help to diversify the candidate pool, which will lead to more inclusion within our teams.

Once we have more diversity within the organization, it allows us once again to have a greater diversity of candidates to choose from for promotions and opportunities. I never realized how important it is for children to see people who look like them in roles, which enables them to consider themselves for that role in the future. For instance, when I was younger, I liked to lead. A teacher one time said to me, “Mia, one day you will be married to the President of the United States, then we will really know who is running this country!” I think back on that comment all of the time. At that moment, in 1986, that made me feel special and proud that she thought that of me — the wife of the President of the United States, wow! Now in 2021, it makes me chuckle that it was something that excited me. We’re making great progress in a variety of areas in representation. I love that our children won’t have those imaginary constraints built up in their minds on what role they can play in their careers. There are no limits.

I am the product of an equitable society. I was raised in one of the poorest counties in Pennsylvania. The area was predominantly blue collar, and money was tight with my parents working multiple jobs. I applied to college and was afforded a variety of grants and a few scholarships. If it weren’t for those grants, I am not certain that I would have been able to attend college. I’m the first person in my immediate family to graduate from college, and many of the equitable programs that were in place in the 90s allowed me to pursue my dreams. I’m a huge proponent of educating kids on the opportunities that they have, ensuring we have children from all backgrounds aspiring to achieve their dreams and diversifying our workforce through incorporation of their unique experiences and life journeys.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. Most of our readers — in fact, most people — think they have a pretty good idea of what a CEO or executive does. But in just a few words can you explain what an executive does that is different from the responsibilities of the other leaders?

As CEO, you are accountable for the success (or failure) of the organization. Striking the right balance of information needed to guide the company while ensuring you don’t dig in too deep in any one area is key. Having a strong leadership team that communicates well and has the capabilities and level of commitment you desire is ideal. As CEO, you need to understand the breadth of all areas of the organization, know your leadership team has the depth to get the job done, and escalate or communicate when they need additional support. That permits you to ensure your strategic goals are achieved. Communication is also a big part of the job. Articulating where you are going, the “why” behind what you are doing, and being transparent and consistent your messaging are all communication activities that fall under “daily activities” for a CEO. That includes attending meetings with your employees, including 1:1s, to really have a good pulse on what’s happening in the organization.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a CEO or executive. Can you explain what you mean?

It’s not all fancy lunches, 3-hour lunches, and golf outings; that’s for sure! I think the biggest myth I’d like to dispel is that I don’t understand what’s it’s like doing X job. I’m very proud of the fact that my journey to CEO was scenic and took me through many roles. It gave me a keen understanding of the perspectives of those on the other side of the table. I’ve been the road warrior traveling for weeks on end; I’ve been in HR, accounting, and internal IT. I’ve been the billable resource, I’ve been a Project Manager (PM), I’ve run a division, and I’ve had P&L responsibility. I love that I have those perspectives so that I can work with team members and bring their perspectives into meetings and decisions for our company.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women executives that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

No matter where I’ve been throughout my 20+ years in technology, when a female walks into a meeting for the first time, they are assumed non-technical. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve had a man come up to me after a meeting, or many months later after working with me, to tell me he was ashamed to admit his initial thoughts about me or my role. Largely, I still feel women, at least in the tech industry, feel that they have to prove themselves. I think many women know this and feel this, yet despite it, lean in, get the work done, earn the respect of their peers, and continue to make great impact around them.

What is the most striking difference between your actual job and how you thought the job would be?

I took over as CEO in January of 2021 after being remote since March of 2020 because of the pandemic. So, while I never dreamed I would be CEO of a company, I definitely didn’t ever think I would be CEO leading from my home! I miss visiting our customers in-person, understanding their challenges, and trying to solve them back in the office collaboratively with our teams. I love nothing more than getting a group of our talented employees together and going to the whiteboard to solve problems. At our office in Glen Burnie, Maryland, we have walls covered with white board paint, and I by far missed that the most during the pandemic. I thought I would spend more time interacting with customers and going to lunches and being much more social, but the pandemic has not allowed that aspect to really get off the ground yet. I spend a ton of time in Microsoft Teams meetings. Our culture is very people-oriented. I miss walking around and just having that causal conversation with our teams and hearing how they are solving the latest challenge for our customers. So right now, I’d say I thought the job would have more of a social aspect to it, but that is just minimized due to the pandemic.

Certainly, not everyone is cut out to be an executive. In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful executive and what type of person should avoid aspiring to be an executive? Can you explain what you mean?

Well, it’s definitely not a popularity contest! So, if you don’t have a thick skin, steer clear of any executive role. I think the traits that increases a person’s likelihood of being a successful executive are to be a good decision-maker, collaborator, and communicator. I use those three skills daily, and they are critical to success in my role. I also think having empathy is key. Not every decision is black or white, and sometimes there’s more to a decision than just what the data tells you. Applying logic and empathy to data-driven decisions has been very beneficial. I once had an engineer ask me which helped me more to prepare for my job: 20+ years of IT and business experience or my 15 years of being a mom. I laughed, because I definitely think it is a little bit of column A and a little bit of column B, which goes back to the right mix of business experience and compassion.

What advice would you give to other women leaders to help their team to thrive?

I think it’s important to lead by example. If you expect your team members to speak up in meetings, speak up. If you expect them to be on time, be on time. If you expect them to take feedback well, ensure you provide ways for your team members to provide feedback to you. I also feel it is important to give your team space to perform their jobs. I’ve worked for micromanagers, and that is exhausting. I like to set the vision and allow the team to figure out how to accomplish it. If they need help, we will collaborate. I think giving teams the autonomy to accomplish their jobs and work together collaboratively is very fulfilling. We recently had an intern from Yale who was fascinated by her team’s standup meeting. The team would go around and share what they were working on and if they had any blockers. She was blown away by how transparent the team members were with each other about any challenges they were having. She didn’t expect that level of vulnerability to be displayed in the workplace. I loved that she picked up on that. By doing that simple act in the standup, it allowed her to lower her stress of joining the team and gave her a feeling that it was a safe place to share her challenges. This enabled her to learn and grow more quickly with the team instead of struggling alone.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I’ve always loved serving others and giving back to the community. I particularly enjoy inspiring young girls to pursue a career in STEM. One of the greatest perks we provide for our employees is 40 hours per year of paid time off to volunteer at organizations and charities that support people, animals, the environment or whatever causes are meaningful to them. These opportunities to give back not only represent our company values. They improve employee morale, increase employee retention, create opportunities for team building, and establish a sense of pride at being part of the team. One of my favorite ways to use my volunteer time is speaking at Girls Who Code seminars. I love introducing girls to all the different opportunities in the technology field and helping to close the gender gap in our industry.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

It’s hard to get everyone on the same page! Everyone has so many great ideas and each wants to go in their own direction. Communicating the corporate goals often and having folks own them has been very powerful for us. Once they are owned, then you see alignment and progress made together. Feedback is a gift. When younger I often enjoyed doing work and receiving praise but hated criticism. Now, I have found that I value so much more when someone offers a redirect, or a way I could be better. I have tried to share that wisdom with my kids so that they learn to accept feedback on how to improve or how to do things differently is not criticism, but a gift from that person to you. It means they love you enough and care about you enough to know you can handle whatever their perspective is, and that you will take it, learn from it, and grow. Not everyone is going to like you or your decisions. This is a tough one for me. I like to be liked. Who doesn’t? When you are leading such a diverse group of naturally curious, talented individuals, you are always going to make a decision that doesn’t land well with someone. This is still something I have to remind myself every day. Remember why you work so hard. I’ve worked at jobs where I poured my heart and soul into a company, which required me to choose them over my family many times throughout the years. When push came to shove, the company chose the company. I know it’s a balancing act navigating career aspirations and raising a family, but just remember why you work so hard. For me, it’s to provide for my family and hopefully create a role model for my kids and their career aspirations. Vacations are GOOD. I work hard, every day. Just like anyone else. I also love to travel and enjoy my family time. I am very purposeful about planning multiple vacations a year. My kids always look forward to this uninterrupted time and, hopefully, I’m setting a good example that it is great to work hard. It’s also important to take a break and enjoy some time off from our busy lives with your family. I always come back re-energized and usually with fresh perspective as well.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I think after the year we had in 2020, I would love for it to be mandatory for everyone to learn the art of respectful debate. If we taught this concept early in school — to engage in respectful debate on challenging topics — we would be preparing our next generation of leaders who can communicate clearly and appreciate different points of view. If more people listened and didn’t just listen enough so they can prepare a response and be heard, I think we would have far less disagreements. I catch myself still doing this at times, and it’s something we focus on heavily at Skyline. We emphasize the importance of communication and have developed several courses that are taught at Skyline to our employees, customers, and the community.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Success is not linear. Success is when you fall and have the courage to get back up. When you keep pushing through. Trust in the process. Embrace failure and appreciate the wins along the way.” -Robin Arzon

This quote really resonated with me and really represents my journey. Often during my career I moved laterally or was asked to take a role that I didn’t feel was helping me get to where I wanted to be. Little did I know that those lateral moves allowed me to get the depth and breadth of experiences that I would utilize later in my career. Similarly, each failure and each difficult customer taught me valuable lessons that I carry with me each day like a badge of honor. While they were difficult while I was going through them, I grew tremendously and learned the most from them to enable me to be where I am today.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Facebook’s COO, Sheryl Sandberg — The one regret I have for my career is never venturing out West and working in Silicon Valley. I love Sheryl’s career journey, the roles she has had, the people she has met, and her warm nature to give back in the areas that matter to her most. I would thoroughly enjoy that conversation in hearing her experiences having that “West Coast” tech career as well as hearing many of the stories shared with her with women she has impacted via her Lean In initiatives.

