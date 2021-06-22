Mia Martina: “Surround yourself with like-minded people”

Surround yourself with like-minded people. When you’re around people that make you feel like sunshine and motivate you daily, it makes a big difference in your decision-making, your personal life and your overall mental health.

With a career spanning over a decade long and boasting a catalogue of chart-topping hits, Mia Martina has made a name for herself as a multi-platinum, international recording artist. Based in both Toronto and Miami, Mia grew up in Saint-Ignace, New Brunswick and later attended Carleton University in Ottawa where she obtained a Master’s degree in psychology. While studying, an internship at CP Records opened the door to her musical journey, leading her to singing backup for artists on the label.

Mia made her solo recording debut in 2010 with the global smash Stereo Love. The song was nominated for a Juno Award for Dance Recording of the Year in 2011. Soon after, she secured 8 gold records, 2 platinum records and dominated charts all over the world. Mia’s success continued with the release of smash-hits like Latin Moon, Burning and Heartbreaker from her debut album, Devotion, and later with classic collaborations like Beast (ft. Waka Flocka), Danse (ft. Dev), Sooner or Later (ft. Kent Jones), and many more.

Her new book: Boss Up Your Life: A Girls Guide to Her Dream Career is without a doubt a female-empowerment masterpiece. Mia Martina has teamed up with award-winning author and publisher Ky-Lee Hanson to release a book meant to help women turn their talents into money making machines. Boss Up Your Life uniquely encourages women to stand up for themselves while maintaining empathy for other women. Brilliantly released on the heels of Women’s History Month, the two lady bosses live by the famous motto “Empowered women empower women” as they hope to inspire others to pursue their passions without fear.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/1381d7845ba7896c8ee3519777c553ba

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

Well, I grew up in a very small town in New Brunswick Canada in a French Acadian village. Growing up, I was always into something whether it was singing lessons, piano, theater, modeling…you name it, I was in it!!! I was a very active kid and my parents did what they could to always support my talents, but because we were from such a small town, the opportunities were very limited. So, I convinced my parents to let me move to Ottawa — Canada’s capital — for bigger opportunities. After a lot of negotiation, they let me go to school in the big city and in 2010, I met my manager and signed my first label deal. That’s when Mia Martina was born! My career started with “Stereo Love” and became a worldwide hit all over the world; I have been in business ever since.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

My passion for creating and living my purpose. I feel so blessed that I was able to manifest my dreams even though it wasn’t as glamorous as I thought it would be along the way. I feel it’s my duty to bring other people to the top with me.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career? What was the lesson or take away that you took out of that story?

Honestly, the biggest turning point in my career was headlining my very own 200,000 person show in Moscow, Russia. A French song of mine called “Tu Me Manques” started going viral and became a #1 song for 14 weeks. It was definitely a ‘pinch me’ moment when I found international success. That definitely humbled me greatly and seeing my manifestation come to life was very surreal.

What would you advise a young person who wants to emulate your success?

Everyone has their own version of what success is to them but my advice is to believe in yourself, do the work and be consistent. Staying humble and surrounding yourself with like-minded people is the key.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Absolutely! There are so many people who have been a part of my journey that I have to thank. I would have never gotten here without the push of my first manager; he definitely shaped me into the woman I am today. Also, so many others — definitely my parents for always keeping me humble. And now that I’m independent, I surround myself with very positive successful people and I learn from them. It’s so important to be able to be yourself around your circle and not to have YES people. You need people that hold you accountable for your actions if you want to keep pushing forward.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

Honestly, like I said, my duty is to help women achieve their full potential. So many women need guidance and support, especially in the creative field, and by seeing that, I’m hoping that with my support and knowledge, I’m helping them achieve their goals and living in their purpose. It’s a beautiful thing to be able to help others build their legacies.

Can you tell us the backstory about what originally inspired you to feel passionate about this cause and to do something about it?

When I was growing up I didn’t have anyone to advise me. I always had such a hard time connecting with women my age because my goals were different. If I had had the guidance and support like this, I would have saved myself so many sleepless nights and mistakes that I have made along the way. But mistakes and hardships are sometimes needed to shape you into the person you are meant to be and for that, I am grateful that it made me a better person instead of destroying my morals.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

Simple Action — don’t just talk about it — Do it!!!!!!

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

Have more allocated funds to support artist in the creative fields

More innovative programs for our schooling system. Times are changing and we need to adjust how we are teaching our youth .

Teaching how to manage money in schools!!!!

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

Collaboration over competition. Once I started doing more collaborative work I was so creatively inspired and that’s why I decided to write “Boss Up Your Life” with Ky-Lee . Consistency is key — It’s a marathon not a race. Surround yourself with like-minded people. When you’re around people that make you feel like sunshine and motivate you daily, it makes a big difference in your decision-making, your personal life and your overall mental health. Stay active to stay sharp — Get moving, even if it’s just for 20 minutes a day . Invest. Learn about investing your money & make your money work for you. And don’t forget Instagram is not real — it’s all a facade!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

We need to save our planet!!!!! I do my part in raising awareness toward making conscious decisions and need to continue to do so. We all have a duty to do our part in saving our planet .

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Politics, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Elon Musk, need I say more. He is the INNOVATOR changing all barriers. He is definitely paving the way.

