Mia Love of ‘Real Freedom With Love’: “The basis of my organization addresses 360 degrees of wellness”

The basis of my organization addresses 360 degrees of wellness. Most people look for wellness as a physical attribute or something wealth based. However, if you look at the total picture of wellness, you need not only be physically well, but you also need to possess mental, spiritual and financial wellness. Merge all of these attributes together and you are able to achieve 360 degrees of wellness. And that’s very important especially in the midst of a pandemic and an economic downturn, where a lot of people are being replaced by technology or simply laid off.

As a part of my series about “Mental Health Champions” helping to promote mental wellness, I had the pleasure to interview Mia Love.

As an educator, entrepreneur, and financial wellness advisor, Mia Love is the quintessential triple-threat. A widely recognized credit empowerment coach, mentor, and holistic practitioner with almost a decade of experience, Mia specializes in providing holistic financial wellness methods that improve both the financial health and overall well-being of her clients. Utilizing her extensive background in financial literacy and Level 3 reiki, energetic and prana healing certifications, Mia founded Real Freedom With Love (formerly The Good Credit Diva), a comprehensive credit and finance management firm, where she teaches financial stability that encourages financial assertiveness, as well as a personal evolution. Her passion for educating, healing, and teaching others is exemplified in her intensives and workshops she facilitates at various organizations, businesses, and events throughout the globe. Mia brings her warmth and wit to every engagement, as she believes that healing reduces people’s resistance to change. She counts it a privilege to watch others experience a sense of freedom and confidence in their ability to not only make money but make time for what matters most.

Thank you so much for doing this with us. Before we dig in, our readers would like to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit how you grew up?

I appreciate the opportunity to share this information with you. I grew up in a well-balanced household. By traditional I mean, a traditional West Indian influence with a family that is deeply rooted in tradition and non-material based happiness. Education is very important to my family, and family values are paramount. We grew up in a positive environment, reinforced by messaging and opportunity, with the expectation that we gave back to our communities. I also love good food and good music.

You are currently leading a social impact organization that is helping to promote mental wellness. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to address?

Absolutely! The basis of my organization addresses 360 degrees of wellness. Most people look for wellness as a physical attribute or something wealth-based. However, if you look at the total picture of wellness, you need not only be physically well, but you also need to possess mental, spiritual and financial wellness. Merge all of these attributes together and you are able to achieve 360 degrees of wellness. And that’s very important especially in the midst of a pandemic and an economic downturn, where a lot of people are being replaced by technology or simply laid off.

Can you tell the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this career?

What made me feel passionate about this career was my own personal story. Transparently, I struggled with finances. It wasn’t really from a perspective of not having money, it was from a perspective of not knowing how to manage my money. I realized that financial literacy is not something that we are taught in schools. So when you are faced with what you feel to be a sufficient salary or being presented with options as to how you should utilize your money, a lot of people are not equipped to be able to handle it. I was one of those people and I found myself in a position where I had a tax lien and a wage garnishment that could have been easily avoidable if I had the knowledge to manage my finances. It wasn’t that “good money habits” weren’t displayed, it was that I did not take them to heart and listen to the information that was available to me in my household. I didn’t apply what I saw happening in my own household. It was partially because I wanted what I wanted and ultimately it cost me but I was able to learn from my mistakes and now I’m happy to be able to teach others.

Many of us have ideas, dreams and passions, but never manifest. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did, was there a moment that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it. What was that final trigger?

The “Ah ha” moment came for me when I got the wage garnishment and the tax lien. It was not something that I could afford and it was a real wake up call showing me that if you do not handle business, it’s going to handle you. Secondly, I had a role where I was earning a really good salary however, I was extremely unhappy and did not feel passionate about what I was doing. I was conflicted and had to choose between the money, the energy or low vibration that I was on as a result of having it in my life. I made the choice to choose high vibration and happiness. Ultimately I never missed the money because the true currency is happiness.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

The most interesting story has been the impact. I work with a lot of hospitality professionals and that was something that I found fun and an easy way to make money when I was going through higher education. Once the economy started to shift, I realized that a lot of my peers in the hospitality industry did not have a solid relationship with money habits because they’re working in a cash-based industry and hadn’t had that exposure. When brands and other hospitality professionals started reaching out to me to provide educational opportunities, I welcomed the opportunity to help. There was a trust factor that came from my clients being peers. However, the ability for them to be able to embrace me to share educational information as it relates to finances was very interesting.

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Do you have a mentor or a cheerleader, who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

I have multiple mentors and multiple coaches. I think it’s important to stay close to the fire. You have to continue to be able to learn in order to grow. And the moment that you think you know everything is the moment that you are vulnerable and can easily take a misstep. I would have to say that the person that keeps me motivated most is my mother. She consistently challenges me to stretch and grow, and let’s be honest, who knows you better than your mother? She can call me on something when I’m not working at my fullest potential and she can also let me know when she is proud of something that I’ve done and I know that she’s not going to sugarcoat anything. That’s what keeps me motivated! Making sure that all of what my mother and father have poured into me, I turn that around in a way to be able to positively impact others.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!