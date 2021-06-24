Mia Caine of Wellthy: “Consider how your brand can solve those problems”

First, ask “who is my ideal customer”? You could have a great idea for your lifestyle brand, but if you don’t know who it is for and what they value, you have an idea not a lifestyle brand. To get clarity, you need to think about the aspects of your ideal customer, such as their gender, age bracket, industry, location, and income level.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

My family immigrated from Liberia to the US and decided to settle in a very small North Carolina town nestled in the Appalachian Mountains called Boone. That is where I was born & spent most of my childhood. Life there was the exact opposite of what I experience now while living in two big cities, but it was simple & beautiful in its own way.

Growing up in a place like North Carolina means that sports is a big part of everyone’s life. Luckily, my family is very athletic, so much of my free time was spent playing all kinds of activities from dance to softball to basketball, and then sticking to track and field. However, as calm and quaint as living in a small town can be, I always imagined there was more to life beyond my homogenous hometown and dreamed of moving to New York City so I could experience more culture. That dream came true when I was accepted to Columbia University on a full scholarship, where I received my degrees in Political Science and Sustainable Development.

Can you tell us the story of what led you to this particular career path?

After I graduated, I worked at a few creative and marketing agencies as a B2B brand strategist, before deciding to work for myself. During those years, life in New York City was incredibly hectic, so my growing yoga practice was helping me to stay grounded. Then one day, I decided to start a blog as a creative outlet (it started as healthleisure.com, then was renamed to healthiswellth.co), and began posting my health and wellness led life as @the_healthlete on Instagram. For two and a half years, I shared my yoga practice, content around conscious and inclusive wellness, hosted events, and was introduced to amazing people and brands in the health and wellness space. During this time, I felt really aligned, like I was doing exactly the right thing at the right time. Then in December 2019, everything changed when I was a passenger in a 6-car collision that left me with injuries to my spine & a lot of physical pain.

I am grateful to be alive, but the year that followed was truly a tough one for me, mentally and emotionally just as much physically. Up to that point, I had led a very active life, so naturally I thought what’s next for me? I like to think it was the universe looking after me because shortly after an opportunity came to start a jewelry line, and that was how Wellthy as born. I’m not sure if I ever said it out loud, but as a brand strategist, building my own brand was something that I thought about a lot, so it was something exciting to start and pour my heart into. Then the pandemic hit.

Instead of dropping the project altogether, I decided that 100% of the profits from Wellthy would be donated to a curated list of charities in order to support our most vulnerable communities. It was incredible seeing how people came together to do something good in what was such a dark time for the whole world.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

This one is funny, but also shows the importance of double (and triple) checking. When working on the new pieces for the spring collection, I had drafted the new designs, approved the 3D renderings, and had sent everything of its way to have the samples produced. Unfortunately, I had given the wrong dimensions for all of our earring jackets, so everything came comically much larger than intended. What should have been a few centimeters long, came out inches long. It’s funny looking back now, but at the time I was stressed because valuable time was lost, but as a result, a valuable lesson was learned.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

For anyone starting a new brand, I highly recommend that they read Building a Story Brand by Donald Miller. Even if you know nothing about branding, it really helps to set the framework for creating your own story (or lifestyle) brand in a very easy to understand way. Even as a brand strategist, it helped me to be clear in how the brand is communicated across all channels.

In terms of a book that made an impact on my life, I would say Designing Your Life by Bill Burnett and Dave Evans. This is an amazing book to read for anyone who is ready to be intentional about living a life you truly love. The book applies design principles to life planning, and it shifted my perspective so now I spend less time stressing about finding the perfect career, & instead embracing experimentation. It definitely is a must read in your early 20s.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

This is a quote from Bruce Lee that I came across a few weeks ago and it has stuck with me. “Empty your mind, be formless. Shapeless, like water. If you put water into a cup, it becomes the cup. You put water into a bottle and it becomes the bottle. You put it in a teapot it becomes the teapot. Now, water can flow or it can crash. Be water my friend.”

To me, it is a reminder that life is for living, experiencing, experimenting, changing, ebbing and flowing. Every day we are gaining new experiences and taking in new data, and being rigid, stubborn, or resistant to change is not the way to adapt to the new circumstances or information that we may find ourselves in.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. For the benefit of our readers, let’s define our terms. How do you define a Lifestyle Brand? How is a Lifestyle Brand different from a normal, typical brand?

To me a lifestyle brand is more than the product, but about the way of life behind it. What makes a lifestyle brand different from a typical brand is that it prioritizes communicating the ideals and aspirations of its target audience. People connect with lifestyle brands because they see themselves in that brand. Why? Because lifestyle brands are often purposeful about giving meaning to why they exist and communicating how the purpose of the brand can contribute to their target audience’s way of life.

What are the benefits of creating a lifestyle brand?

To me, the benefit of creating a lifestyle brand is that it is about more than just a product, it is about how you connect the problem that people are having to what the product solves and tell that story in a compelling way. It doesn’t matter how amazing your product is, if you aren’t meeting your audience where they are at in their journeys, they likely won’t stick around much to find out more about your product. Every single person is the hero of their own story, so it is crucial to communicate in a relatable way that helps them understand why and how your brand can make a difference in their life.

In your opinion, what is an example of a company that has done a fantastic job building a believable and beloved Lifestyle Brand? What specifically impresses you? What can one do to replicate that?

Ami Colé is a perfect example of this. Ami Cole is a new makeup brand for melanin rich skin by Diarrha N’Diaye-Mbaye. What I admire is that from the beginning she brought her audience along for every step of the process from formulation, packaging design, etc. The brand story and its origins are communicated so well that there is no ambiguity on what it is about.

One way someone can replicate this is by sharing your story, such as why did you start your brand, what does it mean to you, what is the kind of decision-making you are doing in the process? People want to be a part of something, so bring them into the story!

Can you share your ideas about how to create a lifestyle brand that people really love and are ‘crazy about’?

My first tip is to read Building a Story Brand, then really focus on all the types of problems that your ideal customer has, and how your brand/product can solve it. Focus on simplifying the way you communicate your brand, so that someone who knows nothing about your brand or your product can quickly understand & decide if it is for them or not.

What are the common mistakes you have seen people make when they start a lifestyle brand? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Let’s think about it this way. You have a website for your new brand, you have spent a lot of time doing the product pictures, descriptions, logomark, everything. You spent so much time on it and think it looks perfect, but did you think about it from the perspective of a potential customer? They aren’t familiar with your brand like you are, so the first few scrolls on your website are crucial. A potential customer should be able to easily understand what your brand is, what you sell, how it is relevant to them, and a clear call to action.

Let’s imagine that someone reading this interview has an idea for a lifestyle brand that they would like to develop. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

First, get familiar with your niche. Here are a few questions to ask yourself: Who are your competitors? What are they doing that is different or interesting? What are they doing well (or not doing well)? What are the gaps you are seeing in your niche that your lifestyle brand can fill? Who are your ideal customers? What do they care and are talking about?

These kinds of questions are very important when starting to build your lifestyle brand. You can’t have a true lifestyle brand if you are unsure of who you are trying to reach, what they value, how your brand is different from competitors, and why potential customers should choose your brand over others.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our discussion. What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Very Successful Lifestyle Brand” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

First, ask “who is my ideal customer”? You could have a great idea for your lifestyle brand, but if you don’t know who it is for and what they value, you have an idea not a lifestyle brand. To get clarity, you need to think about the aspects of your ideal customer, such as their gender, age bracket, industry, location, and income level. Now that you have an idea of who your ideal customer is, now you need to do some research to understand what they value. Social media is a great place to start doing the research to learn about your ideal customers. Follow hashtags on social media that are relevant to your niche and take note what your ideal customers are talking & sharing about. If there is a recurring theme or ideas that keep coming up, it is highly likely that is something that you should consider how it relates to your brand. Next, think about your ideal customer’s pain points. Since now you understand what they value, consider the problems that your ideal customer is facing in your niche. This exercise is hard, but valuable. For example, if your brand sells clothing, the external problem could be that your ideal customer wants more brands that make it easier to make sustainable fashion choices. Their internal problem could be that even though they value sustainable fashion, they are unsure of where to start to find the details on how brands are conscious of the environment. Understanding their problems will help guide you in creating a lifestyle brand that is relevant to your ideal customer. Next, consider how your brand can solve those problems. From our previous example, a way that you can solve your ideal customer’s problems is by clearly communicating how your clothing brand is sustainable and being transparent about your sourcing and how you consider sustainability is every step of the process. This allows for your ideal customer to do less guesswork, and more shopping of your brand since you’ve made it clear on how it exactly meets their needs. Your ideal customer’s problems are likely different, so don’t be afraid to ask yourself hard questions & really research their pain points. For the last step, map out the journey or process your ideal customer will go through to have their problem solved. Your customer has a problem, and you have a way to solve it, but you need to clearly communicate & outline the journey ahead. That can be done by having clear call-to-actions so that your customer isn’t left wondering what happens next, and ultimately bounces elsewhere.

Super. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. You are an inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

My hope is that the slow and sustainable fashion movement continues to grow. I think our society has put so much value on fast fashion due to the abundance of choice & convenience, that many do not fully realize that there are very real implications on the earth, its environment, and the humans on it. As this message continues to be spread, I hope that more people will be more mindful about their consumption, and ultimately be much more intentional with their choices.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

This one is easy: I would have lunch with Oprah. Particularly because I love how passionate she is about her vegetable garden, it’s so cute! I imagine that we would have an al fresco lunch over a fresh, farm-to-table plant-based meal. What a dream!

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.