Metaphysical Meanings to Age-Old Adages

Throughout the years, there have been adages hinting at a happy more fulfilled life, but many have been misinterpreted or simply discarded.

“Love is blind.”

Love is blind means, simply, that love has no judgments and exists through all things. It means that a person shouldn’t love another because they have money or not love a person because they do not have money. It means that a person should love another not because of who they are on the outside – male, female, black, white, Asian, etc. – but, rather, because of who they are on the inside as a person – a reflection of GOD. Love doesn’t care who the last one to do dishes was or who did more “chores” around the house.

Love doesn’t compare – it simply is. Love doesn’t argue it endures and allows, embraces and smiles, and above all else, it doesn’t hold grudges.

Love is not put-downs, lies, and deception, and it certainly isn’t physical or sexual abuse.

“You are what you eat.”

You are what you eat, to me, means that we become what we absorb into our minds and body. It tells us to not only be mindful of what we physically feed our body with but also with what we spiritually feed it with. The Native American’s believe that when you eat an animal you take in its life force – it’s energy into your body. What about what we read in the papers, magazines, and online? What about what we watch on TV? What about our choice of a movie do we absorb all these things as well?

YES! Everything we surround ourselves with plays an important role in who we are, what we do, and what we become!

When people watch the news or read the paper in the morning –the vast majority of the headlines are negative – it’s no wonder why people go to work or start their day in a “bad mood”.

If a person shifted what they read, listened to, and watched to positive and uplifting things – they would begin to see a transformation within their own life.

“Choose your friends wisely.”

Choosing one’s friends wisely is good advice because just as we absorb what we eat, watch, and listen to – we also, are a direct reflection of those we call our friends. Friendships, like anything in life, grow and expand as you travel down the road of life, and sometimes that means they shift a little or end – neither is a bad thing. It means that you are moving onward and upward, that your priorities and goals in life have shifted so to will your friends to align with your new manifestation of life.

Far too many people try and hold on to relationships or friendships that no longer serve their highest intention or good – for fear of never creating new ones or losing what the old ones represent.

All relationships bring into our life something of value, and sometimes that relationship is meant to last a lifetime, and other times that relationship is only meant to run its course – give us the experience, and then allow us to move on enriched.

“Get Your Head out of the Clouds.” Or “Come back to reality.”

People who say this are simply ignorant of the fact that they are creating their reality. Don’t allow them to sway your dreams or tell you that you’ll never achieve them – it simply isn’t for them to decide. If you listen to them, you’ll be right because you settle for less than what you desire – your dream will shift and you’ll become stuck doing something far less than what you are capable of simply because you stopped dreaming.

“This is as good as it gets.”

This is as good as it gets is a statement of settling –giving up. The great thing about you is that you can create new and exciting things in your life every day and at no point in time should you be saying or feeling; “This is as good as it gets,” because you can always create better, do more, and be more!

“Follow your dreams.”

Follow your dreams means not allowing anyone to stand in the way of your pursuit of them. It means don’t give up on them – if it is something you want and you can feel it in every fiber of your being – GO AFTER IT! Stop at NO/THING … don’t let your perception of failure get in the way either.

“You’ll fail.”

Failure is an illusion – it’s a stepping stone to greatness as it is prompting you to ask yourself, “How can I do this better, How can I BE better?” Reassessing and aligning to the ultimate goal is a good thing– thus you can never fail.