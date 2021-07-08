Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Metaphor from a Mountain

How can I live such that each day I can say my time remaining will be even richer than the sum total of all that I have already lived?

known for the world-famous Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Ashland and the surrounding region are also home to a beautiful array of mountains, forests, parks, and tributaries. On our first full day, we climbed to the top of Mount Ashland. At the 7,532-foot peak, the highest point of the Siskiyou Mountains of southern Oregon, we reflected on our lives – what had come before this moment and, most importantly, what lies ahead.

I sat at the summit taking in the breathtaking beauty of the views, and I thought about my own life. It occurred to me that if I’m lucky enough, it’s possible that the remaining time I have will be even more fulfilling than my entire life so far. The mountain became a metaphor for me, with the ascent representing the time I had already lived and the descent the portion of life yet to unfold. I began to ask the question, “How can I live such that each day I can say my time remaining will be even richer than the sum total of all that I have already lived?” I realized that for this statement to continue to be true, I need to be fully present. I need to be completely attuned to not just the peak experiences like the one I was having at that moment but to the banal, everyday moments.

I recognize as I write this that at some point, it will become impossible to say that the quality of the rest of my life will exceed all that I’ve already experienced. There is a sort of mathematical improbability to the statement – an asymptotic paradox where each successive day on average must be exponentially more fulfilling than the previous day. To take it to its logical extreme, I would have to believe that my very last breath would contain within it such pure joy and exquisite presence that the quality of the experience of the final breath itself would exceed the sum total of all that I’ve experienced before that breath. But what if it were possible? As I prepared to descend the mountain, I saw a glimpse of this possibility in the vast expanse of nature. And I left the summit determined to live my life as a test of this very possibility.

As a CEO and long-time board member, Darren brings deep personal leadership experience and years of advising and mentoring senior leaders to his work with organizations. Darren’s approach to leadership is premised on the importance of personal mastery and deep self-awareness. He believes that senior leaders have the power to create a new context for themselves and others that can unlock extraordinary performance. Darren shares thought leadership in this area in his new self-mastery book, Master Your Code: The Art, Wisdom, and Science of Leading an Extraordinary Life, being published this fall. Prior to joining Trium, Darren was the CEO of two education companies, Heald College and Delta Career Education, and a Partner in two San Francisco-based private equity firms, Gryphon Investors and Genstar Capital. Earlier in his career, Darren worked as an engagement manager at McKinsey & Co. and an attorney at Irell & Manella. He has a BA from UCLA and a JD from the University of Michigan.

Photo credit: Lukasz Szmigiel | Unsplash
