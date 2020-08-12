Messy Moments

In the span of one week, maybe even two days, my period came on heavier than expected and bled through my pants while out in public, I prepped for new professional photos and decided to use a new shampoo only for my hair to matte up in certain parts then I dropped taco filling all over my white blouse while in route to an appointment. Fortunately, I was able to run home and change clothes in between and still manage to get everything I needed done both days.

Life can be messy, as you can see with my personal dilemmas. It has been even more messier for us all since COVID-19 hit and we’ve all learned that it can get even more messier with the government involved, which has left the entire nation paralyzed in a sense, ever since the beginning of the year. After a few personal train wrecks, I can tell you firsthand that I have been through the trenches and have almost wanted to give up everything!

At one point, my life just felt like one drawn out catastrophe after the next so in true “Charjde fashion” I began to eliminate every distraction, every connection that threatened to interfere with my “mojo” (vibes for some) and I began to re-evaluate my lifestyle and personal interests, only committing to a few small projects due throughout the year.

I decided to stop writing for both Thrive Global and Medium as Contributor altogether, to free up some mental capacity and do more of what made me happy. I also had planned to return to school to pursue a graduate degree but those plans have since been postponed to a later date.

If 2020 has taught me anything, it has taught me how to be more flexible, thorough and creative.

Fast forward, 8 months later and things are completely different than I had planned or imagined. If 2020 has taught me anything, it has taught me how to be more flexible, thorough and creative. A lot of people think that being “creative” equates to just fashion, writing, art and design etc. but I feel it means to be so much broader in your thinking than a text book or pop culture.

In this season/economy, you are going to have to [learn to] be creative. Whether you have to take on random jobs, claim ALL your kids so that you can help both homes (yes, this has been a real scenario to consider), volunteer in areas to gain experience while working in an unrelated field, work multiple jobs to provide, in general OR whatever your situation may be. There is a solution for almost all our problems.

I can tell you firsthand that this is not the economy or season to be prideful.

Trust me! While I have been waiting, I have been working and trying to create my own strategy. We all are dealing with something which is why I decided to come back to write today. I can tell you firsthand that this is not the economy or season to be prideful. You have no idea how much my plans have changed or the number of items [or monsters] on my back.

Just recently, I started something new and dropped my favorite insulated cup that I grabbed from a sale rack as I exited my car with all of my belongings in hand. Coffee splattered everywhere including all over my car.

I could have gotten mad and allowed it to mess up my day but after I picked my cut up off the ground, I notice the only damage was a few tiny holes in the sparkly paint from the pavement and guess what happened to my coffee covered car?! I ran it thru the car wash as soon as I had a free moment and my day still went as well.

This is a message from me to you – Don’t give up!