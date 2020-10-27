Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Messy in the Middle

"Hardships often prepare ordinary people for an extraordinary destiny." - C.S. Lewis

When you’re on the precipice of a new project, start-up, or thing — everyone is enthusiastic, everything is enchanting.

Then you get to the middle.

There you meet Kanter’s Law.

“..In the middle, everything looks like a failure.”

Because in the middle is where the hard work happens.

I made the mistake recently of looking at a video of my eldest daughter’s birth (a C-section).

Ouch!

My womb was open and I believe I saw my organs (stomach?) on my belly.

It was gross. It was messy.

Thank goodness Dr. Tristan Bickman didn’t stop. Thank goodness, she did her job.

In the middle of the procedure, I fainted.

(Why do things seem to get worse before they get better?)

Thank goodness the anesthesiologist and nurses didn’t stop. Thank goodness, they did their jobs.

When we’re in the middle, we’re often far away from any of the fantasies and expectations we’ve conjured up at the outset.

This is the time when discouragement descends down the stairs where lethargy lingers.

You want to be nice so you keep procrastinating employees on payroll. You didn’t make your forecast so you avoid that meeting with your investor.

It’s easy for a seasoned entrepreneur to warn new founders of the heavy challenges that lay ahead.

Delayed products, terrible employees, unnerving negotiations, blunt confrontations.

What do you do when you’re on the edge of the middle?

Do your job.

Start that difficult conversation.
Decide what to do about that dilemma.
Take that tough meeting.
Master the mundane.

Refuse to get discouraged.

Pursue.

Persist.

Persevere.

Do your job.

#DYFJ.

Do Your [email protected] Job.

What’s your advice when you find yourself in the middle?

Do share!

Xoxo
Kalika

    Kalika Yap, Serial Entrepreneur, Inventor, Author, Speaker, CEO, Mom at Citrus Studios

    Kalika Yap is a thriving serial (concurrent) entrepreneur, author of the Little Brand Book published by Harper Collins, and inventor whose businesses include award-winning brand agency Citrus Studios, Luxe Link, the patented purse hook, the Waxing Co., Honolulu's first luxury waxing salon, the Tangerine Co. a digital production agency, & Orange & Bergamot, a creative agency for female founders.

    Kalika and her companies have been featured in publications such as Inc., Entrepreneur, The Huffington Post, The Today Show and MSNBC.

    Kalika was honored as one of the 100 Most Influential Filipinas in the world.

    Kalika was born in the Philippines and moved to Honolulu, Hawaii with her family to escape martial law. Kalika left the sunny 50th state for New York and graduated from New York University (NYU), with a degree in broadcast journalism.

    She started out working as a journalist for The Today Show, Bloomberg and CNBC before venturing into entrepreneurship.

    Her journey as a journalist has come full circle as the host of the EO Wonder Podcast.

    Kalika believes success is making a difference by empowering entrepreneurs to positively change the world.

    Her Big Hairy Audacious Goal (BHAG) is to help 1 million founders make 1 million dollars and create 1 million jobs by sharing valuable and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs online.

    She’s served on the Board of Directors and President of Entrepreneurs' Organization Los Angeles and on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Women Business Owners, LA (NAWBO).

    As devoted as she is to her businesses, Kalika’s husband Rodney Yap and their two daughters Malia and Kailani are her greatest treasure and she loves spending her off time with them in their home in the Pacific Palisades. Malia and Kailani are also entrepreneurs and recently launched their company Conscious Kids Co.

    You can find out more about Kalika on her website: kalika.com

