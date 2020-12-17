Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Message from God for 2021 Through Barbara Rose PhD

How you will see true miracles unfold in your life that even exceed your greatest dreams.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Everything that blazes in majestic glory once had a season of darkness. The child in their mother’s womb. The seed that became a giant oak tree. The dawn that followed after a long night. Such is the case with YOU!

The times you are going through are serving a higher purpose – they are calling your attention to the exquisite beauty and genius, the creativity and brilliance that exists within you as your God-Self.

During this time you can begin anew. Almighty God/Source/Higher Self/Divine Intelligence will cause you to rise from the darkness. All you need to do is ask yourself what you truly want to experience in your life? What is your biggest dream?

Then one inspired moment at a time you will receive inner guidance to look up a certain person, or check something out online. You will have clear direction in the now moment as to exactly what you need to do to get you to exactly where you want to be. God takes care of all the details and connects you with all the resources you will need, yes, it WILL “just happen” as you walk into a store, or ring a certain person on the phone from the sudden inner nudges you experience that will lead you into glory.

God WANTS you to be prosperous! To shine as your grandest self. Let go of how it is all going to happen and come into agreement to allow you Higher Power to lead you in the direction you ultimately want to travel on.

Why are there dark times? So you can glean and experience the light as a result of those dark times. Without the darkness you couldn’t have experienced the light. This is not at all to be negative, however, some of your greatest strengths, and your greatest triumphs have come about as a result of overcoming a dark period in your life. Can you agree with this? If you can’t now you will soon enough.

Allow the Divine to work in your life. Keep being your best and please stop complaining because what you speak the universe repeats in your life’s experiences.

You have incredible gifts and talents that are dearly needed in this world. Perhaps you may even be starting to wonder if this is the time to bring them out? Yes, this is definitely the time, that is the reason for so much isolation! There is a light at the end of this pandemic, there is always a light after every darkness. If you can see yourself through my eyes you will come to know and realize that the dark times were vital to creating the brightest times.

Keep faith and follow the passion in your heart. If your can’t yet do it full time, just start where you are and do it part time until you CAN do it full time soon enough.

Trust there truly is a higher orchestration in the universe. You are part of this grand and wonderous orchestration. Your tears are not for naught. You will receive far more than your tears have shed. Perhaps your tears are the impetus of your incredible transformation and the transformation of millions of others. Yes, they definitely can be, and so can your passion and joy be the impetus of profound transformation for people all the world over.

Take this new year and fly with it from the bottom of your heart and soul. You will get to where you want to be, and I may add you will go even farther once you bring God into your life true miracles are created. It is God’s JOY to bring you miracles. So stop begging and start thanking in advance – it is then that you will see true miracles unfold in your life that even exceed your greatest dreams.

Trust, indeed, that everything really is getting better!

© Copyright 2020 Barbara Rose PhD All Rights Reserved. You may share this message by sharing the link to this page or using any of the social media buttons below.

Barbara Rose PhD

Barbara Rose PhD, Bestselling Author| Public Speaker|Higher Self Relationship & Life Transformation Expert| Actor at SAG-AFTRA

Barbara Rose, PhD most widely known as “Born To Inspire” is the bestselling author of thirty three books a dynamic Public Speaker and a Relationship & Life Transformation Expert. Born in New York, New York. She attended Franklin College in Lugano, Switzerland, The American University in Washington, D.C., and was inducted into Kappa Tau Alpha National Honor Society – the countries highest for Journalism and Mass Communication. Her personal growth and transformation shared with millions of people from every part of the world has endeared her to the masses as a pure, loving and caring soul who shares by living example. Her ability to take the most difficult personal topics and bring through the solutions for herself and all has made her highly acclaimed work continuously published globally with subscribers spanning 191 countries.. She is a world renowned Relationship & Life Transformation Expert transforming the lives of millions across the globe. Barbara was previously a Feature Film and Television Actress Appearing in True Lies, City Scrapes, and numerous CBS Television Sitcoms including The Nanny, Fresh Prince of Bel Aire. Her love of acting has resurfaced to act in meaningful roles in Feature Films to make a difference for humanity. Her official website is https://borntoinspire.com

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

If God Hears Me, I Want an Answer!

by Barbara Rose PhD
Community//

Trust the process

by Camille Sacco
Community//

How to Become Awakened and Enlightened

by Barbara Rose PhD

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.