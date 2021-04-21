Meru Hunter McMahon of Your Savings Pro: “INVEST in growing”

Last but not the least, be KINGDOM MINDED by putting God first, with a clear business Mission, Vision, and Core Values. Establish great goals and objectives in Safety, Quality, and Customer Service by making sure you strive for prosperity for the good of the owner (owners), employees, and community.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Meru Hunter McMahon.

Meru Hunter McMahon, the CEO of Your Savings Pro and a best-selling author of the book “Currencies of Life”. Meru is a passionate Holistic Wealth Expert and has made it her life’s mission to help others find a balance to live a debt-free life, not just Financially but Spiritually & Emotionally as well. Meru brings her personal, professional, and cultural experiences in an effort to help her clients find hidden treasures in all areas of their lives.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Thank you. I am honored to share my story with you. I am an expert in improving the bottom line and am passionate about my career and life. I love to add value to make a difference and be part of transformational change. I grow through learning and love sharing my knowledge with others. Through the power of my mother’s example, guidance, and unconditional love, I take pride in my values in life such as integrity, responsibility, and resilience.

I obtained my bachelor’s degree in the subject of Finance. However, life led me into the Supply Chain Management profession where I was a small part of the overall process of procuring products and services working mostly for the Oil & Gas Industry.

I am originally born and raised in Kazakhstan and speak three languages, English being my self-taught third language. I have been a Texas resident since 2006. I established my business a few years ago to help others reach an abundant life with The Wealth Accelerator Method℠. My main concentration is around money education as too many people are in debt. Everyone deserves a debt-free life.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

After the unexpected loss of my children’s father, I was faced with the decision to continue my corporate job or stay home to care for my children. The challenge I faced was worrying about my children’s well-being if I continue working versus not knowing what to do with myself in terms of professional growth if I am to stay home. Both had their own pros and cons, however, after thinking thoroughly about it I decided to start a business. I thought it would be a great idea to not retire my professional skill sets and expertise while having the flexibility to be present in my children’s life during hard times for all of us due to loss. So sometimes, we start the business from life circumstances and not just an Aha Moment. However, I did have an Aha Moment in the process of growing my business. I started as a consultant to help small business owners find savings in their business and ended up finding a passion for helping people lead a dead-free life. That all came with experiences that had occurred with all the ups and downs of business ownership.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

In my opinion, I believe that I had the qualities and desire to be an entrepreneur early on in life as I did own a business when I was 20 years old, renting transportation and serving people in the oil field. A few years back before my current venture I did own a cottage bakery, baking cakes from my homeland since I am originally from Kazakhstan. Although I am not fully sure if I can call myself a natural-born entrepreneur or because I mostly have the desire to have independence and the heart to help others.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

Since the current business was motivated due to my circumstance as I mentioned earlier, I do not have a specific person I can say inspired my journey of business ownership. But I have met many inspiring people along the way that I use as inspiration to keep going, especially in times when it feels like quitting is the easier option.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I would say it is definitely my overall experience as I help my clients in leading a debt-free life. I bring my professional, personal and cultural perspective that makes it more impactful as we are able to view money challenges from various angles. Most importantly, I bring my passion and serving heart.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Leadership by following the visions and taking actions to make them happen. Persistence despite the days when feeling like giving up because it is not measuring up to the expected standards and desires of a particular idea or project. Desire to learn because learning continues. Every day there is something new to learn. Having an open mind to other ideas or different ways of thinking or doing things can impact and provide a higher chance of succeeding.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Surely, in the early stage of my business, I was told that in order for me to be successful I have to create the vision of being part of a bigger business (i.e. renting fancy offices to create a successful look). However, after carefully thinking I decided to stay true to myself and not follow the advice, even though I reached out to someone that I thought is successful in the industry. I think despite what look we create as business owners, people who want to work with you and believe in your talents, will work with you despite how you look on the outside because what matters most is your true genuine knowledge and intention.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

Thriving employees make business owners thrive, therefore, leaders need to make sure communication is open and clear boundaries are created in terms of delivery and expectations. I believe, respectful and considerate leaders will get that back in return from the people who they work with.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

It takes time to build trust, credibility, and authority so make sure to show up consistently with the passion and desire to add value. Also, deliver results and make sure you have genuine and open communication with people you meet or work with.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

We live in such a busy world nowadays, with too much information surrounding us and it is easy to get lost. Therefore consistently adding value is important. Show me not just tell me.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

It is, unfortunately, starting the business with no clear business plan written and just relying on passion only. Passion is a great start but the business plan is what makes it become successful.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

Well, the business owners have the responsibility of wearing many hats especially in the early stages of business ownership whereas, in a regular job, you just go do your part and go home. Business owners have to worry about how to grow and sustain the business and align it with their passion.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Feeling high is the easiest part of the business, who doesn’t like to feel high, right?! I believe for many business owners, the first high would be when they get their first client. It is like confirmation that you have taken the right steps to start a business. I personally felt really excited and high when I got my first client and first high paying client.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

No one really wishes to experience any kind of low, but that is the truthful fact about owning a business. For me, some low points tend to be the high expectations I set for myself. For example: when I feel the growth of the company is not meeting my expectations that I set for myself, I tend to feel low. I question myself and whether having a business was a good idea at all. It does seem that working for someone else or quitting is the easiest way to avoid the lows. But I know that every situation has its own lows.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

I usually bounce back by updating my business plan, growing with the lessons I have had, and leading with my spirit. I am not afraid to use plan B if plan A is not working.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

SUPPORT, having the right support is a must. For example, I have created a circle of like-minded business owners to support each other and help one another along the way. Together we are stronger. INVEST in growing. Even though we might be an expert in our expertise. There is always room for growth. I do hire mentors and reach out to volunteer mentors in the areas I need to cover the gaps. I also volunteer to mentor others to share my experiences and expertise. NUMBERS, know the numbers to make sure we have balanced healthy top and bottom line flow. If you end up spending more than you bring, your business won’t survive too long. TRUST in your own abilities, vision, and people you work with. Self-doubt and micromanaging do not lead to success. Last but not the least, be KINGDOM MINDED by putting God first, with a clear business Mission, Vision, and Core Values. Establish great goals and objectives in Safety, Quality, and Customer Service by making sure you strive for prosperity for the good of the owner (owners), employees, and community.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

I believe resilience is understanding its inner-self and surroundings, making an educated decision around what is happening. We can remain open, flexible, learn from others, and be willing to adapt to change. Remember, that some things are really out of our control and we just need to come together, pray and stay strong.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

I became a mother very early, at the age of 16. That meant growing up faster and being independent early in life. I had to build resilience in order to make sure I am the best mother and best example I can be for my daughter. In addition, avoid relying on others to care for us.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

In general, I am pretty positive, but I do tend to get negative. However, I allow myself to be negative for a very short time and do not stay in negative mode longer than required. I usually look back at how far I have come, and that motivates me to keep going. Also, I stand and rely on my faith. That does the magic trick for me personally.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

Positivity and Goodness will always be a winner, when we are positive we are shining confidence and trust. Clients hire us because they want to rely on our expertise to solve whatever problems they desire to solve, whether they acquire a service or product. When it comes to the team, they tend to give a positive attitude back to you when you need it most.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

“One brick at a time”. One of my mentors said this once when I was sharing my frustration about things not going to the speed of my liking in my business. Ever since then I hold on to the vision of moving one brick at a time giving myself the boost and vision that I am building something great.

How can our readers further follow you online?

Your Savings Pro web page is www.yoursavingspro.com where you can learn more if you are looking to lead a debt-free life.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!

Thank you for the opportunity, despite all highs and lows, we as business owners must remember what is the true motivation behind our business so that we keep moving forward. We all as humans whether we own the business, work for someone else, or are at home, we all have greatness and wealth inside of us.